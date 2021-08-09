The names and charges below are from Cobb arrest warrants, and are public records. A warrant is merely an accusation of a crime, and accused people are innocent until proven guilty.
Tuesday, July 20
Marietta
Thomas Devon Owens of Thomasville, North Carolina, out of state bail jumping - felony.
Sheriff's Office
Reginald Shawn Bonds of Marietta, fugitive.
Brandon Joshua Jones of Hirma, fugitive.
Smyrna
Amber Aiyana Colbert of Decatur, aggravated assault weapon; and criminal trespass damage.
Keshawn Scott Seals of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana - felony; and possession.
Allesia Denise Ward of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana - felony; and possession.
Wednesday, July 21
Acworth
Ashley Diane Dunne of Douglasville, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and possession of methamphetamine.
Cobb County
Joshua Ezenweani of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon.
Jason Nelson of Austell, two counts of aggravated child molestation.
Jeremy Otto Gonzales of Marietta, two counts of street gang terrorism and prevention, criminal gang activity prohibited.
Chastin Tookes of Atlanta, armed robbery weapon; and aggravated assault weapon.
Jacob E. McDonald of Kennesaw, discharge weapon under the influence; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Isaiah Conton of Atlanta, two counts of hijacking - hijacking of motor vehicle; two counts of aggravated assault - intent to rob; armed robbery weapon; possession pistol minor; and two counts of possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
Jordan Woods of Mableton, aggravated assault strangulation; and battery - family violence.
Stanley White of Marietta, driving - failure to maintain lane; drugs - DUI; driving - serious injury by vehicle; and driving - hit and run - felony.
Victoria Faith Mlonyeni of Dallas, three counts interference with custody - interstate.
Jessica Lee Timms of Acworth, robbery intimidation; simple battery - 65 or older - misdemeanor; and simple assault fear.
Michael Wayne Parker of Lithia Springs, possession of cocaine.
Kennesaw
Derrick Lee Hall of Kennesaw, possession firearm felon Georgia; and theft by taking - greater than $1,500.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
Ekemini Enefiok Essienumoh of Hampton, giving false name/date of birth; driving without license on person; driving - no insurance; driving - expired tag; acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Marietta
Perez Allen Mann of Marietta, battery - family violence; and intent to distribute marijuana - felony.
Matsuralla Ford of Atlanta, simple battery harm; two counts of reckless conduct; disorderly conduct - abusive words; and attempt - theft by taking - greater than $1,500.
Denzel Daniel Manigault of Marietta, possession of cocaine.
Smyrna
Daniel Thomas Smith of Trenton, New Jersey, fugitive.
Donovan J. Woods of Irving, Texas, aggravated assault strangulation; and criminal damage - second degree.
Thursday, July 22
Acworth
Gabriel Nunez of Stockbridge, theft by taking - greater than $1,500.
Gabriel Nunez of Stockbridge, theft by taking - greater than $1,500.
Cobb County
David McKinnon of Atlanta, intent to distribute cocaine; intent to distribute marijuana - felony; possession; possession of firearm during the commission of a crime; and possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun - first offense.
James Tyler Brent Gilmore of Mableton, possession of methamphetamine.
Kimberly Elizabeth Bounds of Douglasville, possession of methamphetamine.
Uriel Rosas of Smyrna, theft by taking - greater than $1,500; possession and use of drug related object - misdemeanor; and driving - open container.
Keenan Rashard Lacey of Stone Mountain, intent to distribute marijuana - felony; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony - controlled substance; obstruction felony; DUI - less safe alcohol; traffic control device; attempt - financial transaction card fraud; and possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun - first offense.
Christopher Bussey of Smyrna, aggravated assault strangulation; and cruelty to children - third degree.
Jose Julio Salinas of Marietta, criminal trespass unlawful purpose; and possession.
Robert Nolan Foster of Austell, terroristic threats; and simple assault fear.
Kennesaw
Aaron Nnamdi Orji of Kennesaw, two counts of driving - failure to dim headlights; two counts of driving - display of license plate; and two counts of possession.
Austin Alan Rochez of Acworth, two counts of possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; and two counts of possession of firearm during the commission of a felony - controlled substance.
Sheriff's Office
Filip David Bakst of Young Harris, sex offender, failure to register.
Friday, July 23
Cobb County
Brittany Rice of Atlanta, criminal damage - second degree; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Davorius Montraze Maack of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, possession; and card theft - obtain financial transaction.
Jayquan Montae Anderson of Atlanta, driving - brake lights required; driving - failure to maintain lane; driving - speeding; driving without a valid license; driving - traffic control device; driving - fleeing/attempting to elude; removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing identity of vehicle; theft by receiving stolen property - greater than $1,500; intent to distribute marijuana - felony; possession of firearm/knife - during the commission of a felony - intent to distribute; possession firearm felon Georgia; and possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun felony.
Dontrez Almasi Buey of Loganville, impersonating an officer.
William Lee Devonte Elijah of Decatur, impersonating an officer.
Malik Jamal Evans of Marietta, possession of cocaine; possession of firearm during the commission of a crime; driving - operating a vehicle with no license plate or decal; driving - suspended license; and driving - no insurance.
Matthew Lee Isom of Marietta, aggravated battery useless; and reckless conduct.
Devon Rhett of Atlanta, stalking aggravated.
Donnivon Pernell Brown of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting - less than $500; simple battery harm; and possession of cocaine.
Louis Edward Moon of Sandy Springs, stalking aggravated.
felony - controlled substance.
Georgia State Patrol
Jaylon Monte Moreland of Dallas, driving - fleeing/attempting to elude; driving - traffic control device; driving - no seatbelt; reckless driving; driving - failure to stop at a stop sign; driving - use of emergency lane; driving - speeding; driving - improper lane change/no signal; driving - failure to maintain lane; and driving - too fast for conditions.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
Steaven Allen-Lee Smith of Atlanta, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; possession; and possession of firearm during the commission of a
Marietta
Matthew Thomas Harvey of Marietta, stalking aggravated; and terroristic threats.
Kelvin Deontae Parks of Atlanta, intent to distribute marijuana - felony.
Stephanie Pafford Hurley of Canton, aggravated assault article; theft by shoplifting - less than $500; and public drunk.
Powder Springs
Kimiani Robert Ballew of Smyrna, driving without license on person; driving - speeding; tampering - tamper with evidence - misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine.
Sheriff's Office
Wilson Ronald Brown of Powder Springs, fugitive.
Smyrna
Stephon Jackson of Atlanta, simple battery harm; and theft by taking - firearm, destructive device, explosive.
Saturday, July 24
Acworth
Quintell Devonte Clark of Acworth, simple battery - pregnant; and cruelty to children - second degree.
Cobb County
Quenterius D. Streetman of Lithia Springs, driving - taillights in good repair; possession; and possession of firearm during the commmission of a felony - controlled substance.
Luis Miguel Silva of Smyrna, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; and driving - display of license plate.
Marietta
Timothy Brock of Atlanta, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; theft by taking - less than $1,500; possession of methamphetamine; and pedestrian - crossing at other than crosswalks.
Smyrna
Miguel Pacheco, residence unknown, theft by taking - greater than $1,500.
Monday, July 25
Cobb County
Beth Ann Boyer of Marietta, stalking aggravated.
Oscar Armando Alvarado of Marietta, burglary.
Marietta
Daiquan Tyriel Camp of Atlanta, theft by receiving firearm; theft by taking - less than $1,500; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Smyrna
Ladarrius Tremelle Brown of Marietta, loiter prowl; possessing or carrying a long gung - first offense; and theft by receiving firearm.
Diana Rosser of Smyrna, aggravated assault article; and false report of a fire.
Tuesday, July 26
Cobb County
Munt'e Cummings of Atlanta, driving - fleeing/attempting to elude; reckless driving; driving - failure to register vehicle; driving without a valid license; driving - no insurance; driving - traffic control device; driving on wrong side of the road; and driving - brake lights required.
Alan Ortuno Rayo of Norcross, possession; and driving without a valid license.
Alexis Soto Herrera of Marietta, possession; possession of drug related object; tampering - tamper with evidence - misdemeanor; and simple assault fear.
Jabari Peco Miller of Marietta, fugitive.
Randy Amir Johnson of Lithonia, criminal damage - second degree; and battery - family violence.
Vaschon West of Atlanta, armed robbery weapon; and aggravated assault weapon.
Victoria Wallace of Atlanta, theft by conversion - greater than $1,500.
Shabria Janay Summers of Savannah, theft by shoplifting - less than $500; and possession of tools.
Monique T. Orr of Savannah, theft by shoplifting - less than $500; and possession of tools.
Bianca Corinthia Williams of Savannah, theft by shoplifting - less than $500; and possession of tools.
Justin Perez of Marietta, aggravated child molestation.
Kenneth Perez of Powder Springs, aggravated child molestation; and child molestation felony.
Marietta
Angel Gabriel Cruz of Marietta, possession.
Michael Gene James of Chattanooga, Tennessee, theft by receiving property stolen in the other state; and possession of methamphetamine.
Marquitta Sanders of Marietta, theft by conversion - greater than $1,500; and theft by conversion - less than $1,500.
Jason Frasier of Marietta, theft by conversion - greater than $1,500.
Dajuan Baker of Atlanta, theft by conversion - greater than $1,500.
Sheriff's Office
Jlonte Sterling Booker of Inkster, Michigan, fugitive.
Smyrna
Rendell Lee Samuels of Ellenwood, theft by receiving firearm; and simple assault fear.
Joshua Gonzalez of Hamilton, Ohio, riot/riot in a penal institution.
Tuesday, July 27
Acworth
Robert Earl Tanner of Dawsonville, theft by shoplifting subsequent offenses.
Austell
Lacey H. Towe of Dallas, possession of methamphetamine.
Cobb County
Amariya Kirkland of Atlanta, criminal damage - second degree; battery - family violence; cruelty to children - third degree; aggravated cruelty to animals; and battery - visible harm.
Glenn Mark Hancock of Marietta, criminal trespass unlawful purpose; two counts of criminal damage - second degree; disorderly conduct - property; and loiter prowl.
Anastacia Harris-Chavez of Lithia Springs, card theft - obtain financial transaction.
Eduardo Emmanuel Pezoa-Jara, residence unknown, burglary - second degree.
Miguel Angel Aravena-Zamora, residence unknown, burglary - second degree.
Seymour C. Hawthorne of Atlanta, theft by receiving stolen property - greater than $1,500; and theft by deception - less than $1,500.
Donovan Dwayne Oglesby of Mableton, theft by taking - greater than $1,500; and theft by taking - less than $1,500.
Jamikus Allen Covington of Austell, robbery snatch; battery - visible harm; and pointing gun or pistol - dangerous instrument and practices.
Nkemamaka Okoye of Powder Springs, cruelty to children - first degree.
Anthony Sergio Pastore of Mableton, possession of methamphetamine; and loiter prowl.
Bryant Anthony Hunter of Covington, six counts of theft by taking - greater than $1,500; three counts of theft by taking - less than $1,500; and two counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Marietta
Jorge E. Ruiz De Leon of Lawrenceville, impersonating an officer.
Eric Devin Jones of Marietta, battery - family violence; and terroristic threats.
Richard Tracy of Marietta, theft by shoplifting subsequent offenses.
Sheriff's Office
Jamie Kentrel harris of Manassas, Virginia, fugitive.
Smyrna
Terrance Brown of Fflugerville, Texas, theft by receiving stolen property - greater than $1,500.
Wednesday, July 28
Cobb County
Cameron Jordan Lewis of Atlanta, terroristic threats.
Eulias Thompson of Marietta, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and intent to distribute marijuana - felony.
Jesus Enrique Monge of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine.
Travian Najee Nixon of Acworth, two counts of possession firearm felon Georgia.
Maurice Jenkins of Marietta, simple battery harm; and obstruction felony.
Jah-Maahlik Marcano of Powder Springs, aggravated assault weapon; and aggravated battery disfigure.
Rodney Rogers Colwell of Greer, South Carolina, fugitive.
Kenny Thomas of Lakeland, Florida, possession.
Michael Joseph Henry of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon.
Jordan Njie Miller of Smyrna, theft by receiving firearm; intent to distribute cocaine; two counts of intent to distribute; three counts of possession of firearm/knife, during the commission of a felony - intent to distribute; driving - no tag light; and driving - brake lights required.
Jimmie Louis Stone of Atlanta, card theft - obtain financial transaction; and identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person.
John Russell Dotter of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, criminal damage - second degree.
Eric Lanard Stephens of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting - greater than $500.
Kenton Mosely of Atlanta, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and burglary - first degree.
Varice Jack of Atlanta, burglary - first degree; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Jimmy Lopez of Mableton, aggravated sexual battery - aggravated; and child molestation felony.
Niles Wynston Redd of Marietta, driving - failure to maintain lane; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; possession of firearm/knife - during the commission of a felony intent to distribute; possession firearm felon Georgia; intent to distribute marijuana - felony; possession of cocaine; and possession.
Darnell Clemon of Acworth, driving - no seatbelt; possession of cocaine; and possession.
Saul Trujillo of Marietta, aggravated assault strangulation; and aggravated battery disfigured.
Daphne Kay Thompson of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine.
Kennesaw
Trenton Andrew Landers of Kennesaw, possession; and possession - under age consumption.
Jordan Yashaun Woods of Lancaster, California, computer trespass; coercion to distribute images, video depicting nudity or sexually explicit conduct.
Jamie Lee Gray of Woodstock, computer trespass; and theft of trade secrets.
James Henry Southard of Marietta, theft by conversion - greater than $1,500.
Dawn Renee Epling of Acworth, theft by conversion - greater than $1,500.
Marietta
Travis Lewis Copeland of Forsyth, possession of cocaine.
Shamika Lahea Hollis of Marietta, giving false name/date of birth; and possession of cocaine.
Timothy Eugene Tiggs of Marietta, possession of cocaine.
Powder Springs
Haylie Nicole Kilgore of Dallas, possession of heroin.
Sheriff's Office
Terrance Lenard Brown of Pflugerville, Texas, fugitive.
Sha'Nod Alfonzo Johnson of Lithonia, theft by taking - greater than $1,500.
Montez Battle of Atlanta, possession firearm felon Georgia.
Smyrna
Troy Tony Varnes of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana - felony; possession; and driving - traffic control device.
Thursday, July 29
Acworth
Michael Wade of Acworth, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and theft by taking - $1,500.
Jennifer Lindsay Hubble of Alto, trafficking methamphetamine.
Cobb County
Shanaya Lashae Green of Lagrange, armed robbery weapon; aggravated assault weapon; and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
Rayquan Leatherberry of Marietta, armed robbery weapon; and aggravated assault weapon.
Alex Dorcius of Freeport, New York, harassing communications; and terroristic threats.
Mark Allan Deese of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine.
Gregorio R. Mendieta of Austell, possession of methamphetamine; driving - suspended license; driving without license on person; driving - headlights required; and driving - no taillights.
Donovan Dwayne Oglesby of Mableton, seven counts of burglary - first degree.
Dequinnton Dejohn Hamilton of Houston, Texas, four counts of burglary - second degree.
Timothy Ryan Reddie of Atlanta, two counts of sale of drugs.
Sanchez Braxton of Douglasville, theft by shoplifting - greater than $500.
Sheperd Murakwani of Marietta, false statements/writings, concealment of facts; and driving - following too closely.
Marietta
Travonte Davon Cain of Marietta, possession of cocaine; possession; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Alvin Franklin Fultz of Marietta, theft by taking - greater than $1,500; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Eric Keith Payne of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine; and possession of cocaine.
Sheriff's Office
Tyler Jenea Miller of Marietta, possession of cocaine; possession; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Smyrna
Sherard Cortez Amiger of Smyrna, simple battery harm; and aggravated assault weapon.
Friday, July 30
Acworth
Cheyenne Autumn Lavasseur of Kingston, giving false name/date of birth; and possession of methamphetamine.
Cobb County
Joshua O'Neal Austin of Austell, criminal damage - second degree.
Jahki Skye Nash of Austell, impersonating an officer; criminal damage - second degree; and discharge weapon near street.
Ramory Travance Carr of Acworth, theft by shoplifting - greater than $500.
Timothy Reddie of Atlanta, intent to distribute marijuana - felony; and four counts of intent to distribute.
Jesus Esteban Espinoza Sosa of Austell, possession of methamphetamine; and driving - operating vehicle no license plate or decal.
Jahmal Lavender of Austell, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; possession of methamphetamine; possession; crossing guardlines - inmate possession of controlled substances, weapons or marijuana; and tampering - tamper with evidence.
Danielle Marie Williamson of Conyers, theft by deception - greater than $1,500.
Rico LaPrince Southall of Dallas, intent to distribute marijuana - felony; and possession of cocaine.
Taran Korte Woolard of Atlanta, simple battery harm; and criminal damage - second degree.
Charles Johnson of Decatur, theft by shoplifting - greater than $500.
James Randolph Deshields of Lithia Springs, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Walter Jeffrey Mosely of Marietta, aggravated assault strangulation; and battery - visible harm.
Aaron Devaughn Townson of Douglasville, intent to distribute marijuana - felony; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony - controlled substance; possession firearm felon Georgia; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and driving - failure to maintain lane.
Joshua Rodriquez Fuller of Atlanta, possession firearm felon Georgia; and possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun - first offense.
George Edward Boyd of Atlanta, possession of cocaine; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony - controlled substance.
Ricardo Ortiz of Austell, battery - family violence.
Kennesaw
Andrew Michael Plunkett of Acworth, driving - open container; possession; crossing guardlines - marijuana, controlled substances and weapons; and possession of cocaine.
David Lee Andrews of Kennesaw, theft by taking - greater than $1,500.
Marietta
Monea Mirah Shelton of Dallas, possession.
Devonna Sherrod of Smyrna, theft by shoplifting - greater than $500; and possession of cocaine.
Brian C. Ford of Powder Springs, loiter prowl; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; possession of methamphetmine; tampering - tamper with evidence; and possession marijuana; and possession.
Yolanda McGregor of Austell, theft by receiving stolen property - greater than $1,500.
Sheriff's Office
Deandre Martinez of Powder Springs, fugitive.
Smyrna
Perry Smith of Austell, robbery snatch; and simple assault fear.
Saturday, July 31
Cobb County
Matthew Stephens Harris of Birmingham, Alabama, intent to distribute marijuana - felony.
Trevion Andrews of Atlanta, theft by receiving firearm.
Erick Reyes Gonzalez of Marietta, trafficking more than 28 grams; trafficking methamphetamine; aggravated assault strangulation; battery - family violence; and cruelty to children - second degree.
Daniel Lamar Jones of Mableton, criminal damage - second degree.
Tavion Taylor of Marietta, possession.
Marietta
Larry Burnett of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, battery - family violence; and cruelty to children - second degree.
Eric Keith Payne of Marietta, intent to distribute cocaine.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Cobb County
Johnathan Rakem Young of Marietta, theft by shoplifting - less than $500; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and terroristic threats.
Tristan Kenyon Sentmore of Conyers, driving - improper stopping on roadway; driving - window tint violations; possession; and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
Kennesaw
Christopher Daniel Coloma of Kennesaw, driving - defective brake light; and possession.
Marietta
Rafael Fernandez Pinto of Marietta, aggravated assault - strangulation felony; and battery - visible harm.
Ruben Munoz-Rubio of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon.
Hector Monterroso of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon.
Oswaldo Lopez of Marietta, aggravated assault strangulation; simple battery harm; and 911 obstruction.
Smyrna
Jurmeine Samuels of Marietta, terroristic threats.
Johnathon Smith of Smyrna, armed robbery weapon; intent to distribute; and aggravated assault - intent to rob.
Asia Oliver of Smyrna, armed robbery weapon; aggravated assault - intent to rob; and intent to distribute.
Cameron Taylor of Smyrna, intent to distribute.
Monday, Aug. 2
Acworth
Amanda Jillian Crawford of Acworth, possession.
Cobb County
Rayshon Malik Mckie of Marietta, driving - fleeing/attempting to elude; reckless driving; homicide by vehicle first degree; driving - serious injury by vehicle; and driving - hit and run, felony.
Gerald Lee Archer of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana - felony; DUI - less safe alcohol; theft by receiving firearm; and driving - failure to maintain lane.
Brandon Devonta Perkins of Austell, aggravated assault weapon; and battery - visible harm.
Aamon David Barnes of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, theft by shoplifting - greater than $500.
Brianna Adeela Cole of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting subsequent offenses.
Stephen Armstrong of Lilburn, reckless conduct; and possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun felony.
Ja'Sean Thomas Ruffin of Marietta, simple battery provoke; terroristic threats misdemeanor; and criminal damage - second degree.
Marietta
Doney Lewis Alexander of Decatur, burglary - second degree.
Richard Tracy of Woodstock, theft by shoplifting subsequent offenses.
Michael Anthony Marroquin of Marietta, out of state bail jumping - felony.
Paris Easterwood of Smyrna, driving - no proof of insurance; driving - suspended license; possession of cocaine; and giving false name/date of birth.
Powder Springs
Deshawn Marquise Blakely of Tucker, theft by receiving stolen property - greater than $1,500.
Glennis Earl Brownharris of Vallejo, California, possession firearm felon Georgia.
Sheriff's Office
Eric A. Cobbs of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon; aggravated assault strangulation; and battery - visible harm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.