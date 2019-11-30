The names and charges below are from Cobb arrest warrants, and are public records. A warrant is merely an accusation of a crime, and accused people are innocent until proven guilty.
Friday, Nov. 22
Marietta
Kevin Gerard Ancrum of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500; theft by shoplifting subsequent offenses; possession of cocaine; and forgery — manufacturing, selling, distributing false identification document.
Lakeitha Boutire of Marietta, burglary — second degree; and criminal trespass enter notice.
Shykela Rene Riley of Racine, Wisconsin, out of state bail jumping — felony.
Leslie Ann Robinson of Smyrna, aggravated assault article; and simple battery harm.
Smyrna
Ryan Thomas of Athens, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and driving without a valid license.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Cobb County
Anthony Okoh of Powder Springs, battery — family violence; and terroristic threats. Tashawn Daiquan Orr of Savannah, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; drugs original container — misdemeanor; and possession. Tyler Lane Silvertooth of Marietta, possession of amphetamine. Azalea Rosa Mauricio of Smyrna, possession of methamphetamine; driving — expired tag; and driving — suspended license. Bren Haley Mosier of Roswell, possession. Jason Aaron Courtney of Austell, aggravated assault weapon. Jahnique Flowers of Ellenwood, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle. Marion Alan McGauley of Atlanta, possession of cocaine. Charles Ray Mack of Atlanta, criminal trespass enter notice; criminal damage — second degree; and simple assault fear.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
Jackson John Gore of Sharpsburg, intent to distribute; possession of firearm/knife, during the commission of a felony — intent to distribute; and carrying weapons within school safety zone.
Marietta
Marcellis Tyrell Mathews of Marietta, criminal damage — second degree.
Smyrna
Antoine Cortez Brooks-Webb of Smyrna, burglary — home invasion — first degree; aggravated assault — intent to rob; two counts of aggravated assault weapon; and cruelty to children — first degree.
