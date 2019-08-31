The names and charges below are from Cobb arrest warrants, and are public records. A warrant is merely an accusation of a crime, and accused people are innocent until proven guilty.
Monday, Aug. 12
Smyrna
Timothy Brian Carroll of Newnan, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Acworth
Wadkins Elie of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Kyire Malik Hogan of Marietta, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Austell
Adaugo Emeruwa of Mableton, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Cobb County
Arielle Chanelle Davis of Villa Rica, aggravated assault — intent to murder.
Aelynn Earnestine Cotton of Kennesaw, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
Gregory Edwards of Marietta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Jermaine Freeman of Marietta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Ivan Guiden of Marietta, two counts of possession; and driving — no taillights.
Lauren Marie Graves of Suwanee, simple battery — pregnant; reckless conduct; and obstruction felony.
Kenia Isabel Deras-Mayen of Marietta, battery — family violence; and criminal damage — second degree.
Kennesaw
Laura Cruz of Kennesaw, reckless conduct; and cruelty to children — second degree.
Marietta
Devon Cromartie of Marietta, cruelty to children — third degree; battery — family violence; and cruelty — reckless abandonment of a child.
Sheriff’s Office
Brandon D. Herman of Charlotte, North Carolina, fugitive.
Smyrna
Johnny Lorenzo Bolton of Austell, criminal trespass enter notice; obstruction felony; and battery — simple battery — police.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Acworth
Stanley Monyo Mwangi of Acworth, false imprisonment confinement; battery — family violence; and cruelty to children — third degree intentionally.
Cobb County
Zackary Mason Franks of Mableton, aggravated assault — intent to murder; and murder felony.
Yainerys Gil of Mableton, murder felony; and aggravated assault — intent to murder.
Christopher M. Gutierrez of Marietta, aggravated assault — intent to murder; and murder felony.
Darrius Dwaune Tabron of Kennesaw, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; fraud — possession of false ID of government agency; and financial transaction card forgery.
Fredericka Banadre Walker of Smyrna, robbery snatch; and simple assault fear.
Hugh B. Cathey of Powder Springs, child — sexual exploitation of a child.
Marquise T. Gee of Atlanta, armed robbery weapon; and aggravated assault — intent to rob.
Monsio Jestin Burke of Austell, theft by receiving firearm.
Dustin Luther Wilkes of Norcross, possession of cocaine.
Marietta
William Brandon Headen of Atlanta, homicide by vehicle — first degree.
Sheriff’s Office
Kilo Rasheed Brown of Savannah, fugitive.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Austell
Joshua David Freck of Powder Springs, possession of methamphetamine; and two counts of burglary — first degree.
Jerome Antonio Thomas, residence unknown, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Cobb County
Clinton Saintvil of Snellville, two counts of driving — failure to stop at a stop sign; driving on wrong side of road; and driving — fleeing/attempting to elude.
Ryan Allen Wilson of Buford, theft by shoplifting — less than $500; criminal trespass damage; three counts of possession; and drugs original container — misdemeanor.
Anton Royce Brice of Roswell, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; trafficking methamphetamine; and possession.
Michael Robert Burnett of Woodstock, possession of methamphetamine.
Dale Travis Kirk of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine.
Gerardo Macias of Forest Park, terroristic threats.
Sheila Gray of Austell, aggravated assault weapon.
Navonte Jocqual Garrett of Marietta, 11 counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Milton Phillips of Marietta, child molestation felony.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
Kathryn Dianne Jones of Kennesaw, driving — defective brake light; driving without license on person; giving false name/date of birth; possession; and possession and use of drug related object — misdemeanor.
Alvin Ray Wilson of Mableton, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Smyrna
Anton Andrew Washington of Marietta, aggressive driving; aggravated assault weapon; and criminal damage — first degree.
Friday, Aug. 16
Austell
Lee Green of Austell, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; battery — visible harm; terroristic threats; and 911 obstruction.
Cobb County
Garrett Steven Voyles of Lithia Springs, driving — failure to stop at a stop sign; driving — defective brake light; possession firearm felon Georgia; and possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun — first offense.
John Deloach of Austell, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Anye Sebastian Nde of Kennesaw, DUI — less safe alcohol; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; possession marijuana more than 1 ounce; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Rashawn Lareese Williams of Stone Mountain, aggravated assault — intent to murder.
Rolando Jose Moore Figueroa of Marietta, possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun — first offense; bus — hijack/board bus with concealed weapon; and carrying weapons within school safety zone.
Lord I. Angulo of Marietta, murder felony; and aggravated assault — intent to murder.
Amy Susanna Pearson of Austell, possession of methamphetamine; and possession.
Zachary Adam Williams of Blue Ridge, possession; and possession of methamphetamine.
Tiyqwan Boyd of Austell, aggravated child molestation; and aggravated sodomy.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
Richard Velasquez of Kennesaw, possession of methamphetamine; drugs original container — misdemeanor; and driving — headlights required.
Marietta
Michelle Denson of Kennesaw, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and possession of cocaine.
Powder Springs
Stacey M. Mitchell of Marietta, driving — speeding; two counts of possession; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of heroin.
Sheriff’s Office
Thomas Edward McMutury of Marietta, two counts of sex offender — failure to register change.
Joshua Bryan Mcfee of Atlanta, four counts of identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person; two counts of forgery — first degree and two counts of forgery — third degree.
Smyrna
Mark Lawton Shattuck of Columbus, forgery — third degree; and theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Acworth
George Vegas of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting subsequent offenses.
Austell
Tory Jarred Jordan of Mableton, possession of methamphetamine.
Hailey Kathryn Haynes of Austell, possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher J. Bohus of Austell, possession of methamphetamine.
Cobb County
Taylor Shyanne White of Marietta, possession of heroin; and loiter prowl.
Israel Cano of Marietta, criminal trespass enter notice; simple assault fear; aggravated assault weapon; and terroristic threats.
Michael Anthony Byrd of Powder Springs, possession of cocaine; tampering — tamper with evidence — misdemeanor; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Travon Draper of Marietta, rape; and aggravated child molestation.
Marietta
Anton Andrew Washington of Marietta, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and criminal interference with government property.
Alex Derez Flowers of Marietta, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and cruelty to children — third degree.
Khadijah Stegall of Atlanta, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person; and forgery — first degree.
Smyrna
Jamal Gotell of Smyrna, driving — traffic control device; driving — suspended license; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and reckless conduct.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Acworth
Brandi Smith of Acworth, cruelty to children — first degree; cruelty to children — third degree; and simple battery harm.
Cobb County
Bonifacio Lara or Riverdale, driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; and traffic control device.
Anthony Landfair of Austell, burglary — first degree; and battery — family violence.
Mario Salazar Alvarez of Marietta, driving — failure to maintain lane; driving without a valid license; and possession of methamphetamine.
Erick Puga of Marietta, possession of cocaine.
Arsenio Marcel Hall of Marietta, possession firearm felon Georgia; and possession and use of drug related object — misdemeanor.
Iquan Quamarea Guelley of Kennesaw, giving false name/date of birth; drugs original container — misdemeanor; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; possession firearm felon Georgia; and possession.
Marietta
Charletta Young of Gainsville, Florida, fugitive.
Smyrna
Lionel Rashaud Webster of Smyrna, aggravated battery disfigure; aggravated assault weapon; and 911 obstruction.
Monday, Aug. 19
Acworth
Geoffrey Albert Williams of Kennesaw, theft by receiving firearm.
Dorian A. Castrejon-Rojas of Acworth, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; and driving — failure to maintain lane.
Cobb County
Corey Quentin Howard of Douglasville, possession of cocaine; possession of methamphetamine; and pedestrian — crossing at other than crosswalks.
Courtney Renee Pilgrim of Douglasville, possession of methamphetamine; and pedestrian — crossing at other than crosswalks.
Terry Thomas of Austell, possession firearm felon Georgia; and loiter prowl.
Johnny Emanuel Rochester of Powder Springs, aggravated assault — strangulation felony.
Erick B. Martinez-Figueroa of Marietta, alcohol possession on public school grounds; and manufacturing, distribution or possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school.
Thomas Samuel Bossert of Marietta, criminal damage — second degree.
Hakeem K. Gunthorpe of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Kevin Corona of Douglasville, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Marietta
Kyi Phander Seward of Marietta, theft by taking — less than $1,500; three counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; criminal trespass damage; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and possession of tools.
Powder Springs
Andrius Shemar Wells of Atlanta, simple battery harm; and criminal damage — second degree.
Sheriff’s Office
Robert Earl Holliday of Atlanta, fugitive.
Shacarye Lashawn Tims of Atlanta, fugitive.
Smyrna
Erik Antwain Booker of Smyrna, possession of cocaine.
Samuel Demond Hammonds of Smyrna, intent to distribute cocaine; and two counts of possession.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Acworth
Hunter Scott Hummer of Acworth, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; traffic control device; and possession of drug related object.
Oshani Raheem Smith of Morrow, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Horace Darnell Whipset of Marietta, theft by taking — greater than $1,500; and criminal damage — second degree.
Austell
Anna Felicia Jackson of Marietta, two counts of possession; drugs original container — misdemeanor; driving on wrong side of road; and driving — failure to maintain lane.
Cobb County
Jeffery Murphy of Atlanta, driving — defective brake light; driving — no tag light; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; possession of cocaine; and possession of drug related object.
Timothy Zorza of Marietta, driving — failure to maintain lane; possession of methamphetamine; and trafficking heroin.
Kathryn Tatum of Powder Springs, possession.
Zafir Callier of Austell, driving — illegal parking; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Chastity Staton of Austell, intent to distribute methamphetamine — felony; two counts of possession; 17 counts of misc. possession of dangerous drug; and loiter prowl.
Kelley O. Anderson of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon.
Debbie Lynn Thompson of Marietta, riding bike without light; and possession of methamphetamine.
Kennesaw
Jordan Rassul Ndiaye-Pagan of Kennesaw, driving — following too closely; driving — suspended license; and possession.
Marietta
Angela Marie Simpson of Atlanta, possession of cocaine.
Miguel Cedelle of Marietta, aggravated assault article; two counts of battery — visible harm; public drunk; simple assault fear; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Nelson Funez of Norcross, fugitive.
Powder Springs
Sheri Smith Anderson of Powder Springs, driving — improper stopping on roadway; possession; and drugs original container — misdemeanor.
Smyrna
Alan Gabriel Gonzalez of Marietta, aggravated assault — intent to murder; stalking aggravated; 911 obstruction; aggravated battery deprive; and false imprisonment confinement.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Austell
Anna Felicia Jackson of Marietta, two counts of possession; drugs original container — misdemeanor; driving on wrong side of road; and driving — failure to maintain lane.
Cobb County
Brian Nicholas Dillard of Marietta, driving — suspended registration; driving — brake lights required; and possession of methamphetamine.
Iyanah Scott-Flowers of Austell, aggravated assault weapon; driving — traffic control device; driving — failure to maintain lane; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; traffic control device; theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; theft by taking — less than $1,500; and possession of tools.
Richard D. Williams of Mableton, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Larray Eugene Brown of Marietta, neglect to a disabled adult, elderly person or resident of care facility; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Sonia Colleen Baker of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine; and driving — expired license.
Kennedy Danielle Jenkins of Kennesaw, aggravated assault weapon.
Andrew David Arnold of Marietta, aggravated assault — intent to murder; aggravated battery deprive; and battery substantial physical harm.
Brandon Lamar Blake of Austell, possession of methamphetamine; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and pedestrian on roadways when sidewalk provided.
India Walker of Powder Springs, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Kennesaw
Cory Allen Evener of Kennesaw, battery — visible harm; and cruelty to children — second degree.
Marietta
Orlando A De Leon Camarena of Marietta, aggravated assault article.
Sheriff’s Office
Marquez Rashan Walker of Acworth, burglary — first degree; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Smyrna
Reginald Rashun Bryant of Kennesaw, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Treson J. Powell of Smyrna, forgery — first degree.
Timothy Chastain of Smyrna, possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Cobb County
Kevin Ross of Decatur, possession of heroin; and possession and use of drug related object — misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Dean Persinger of Marietta, fugitive.
Mario Irineo Suarez of Mableton, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; criminal interference with government property; and driving without a valid license.
Jose Martinez Lopez of Mableton, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Carlos A. Rodriguez-Rico of Kennesaw, child — sexual exploitation of a child.
Joel B. Cohen of Mairetta, DUI — less safe alcohol; drivng — speeding; driving — failure to maintain lane; and possession.
Jessica Lakyn Morris of Powder Springs, possession.
Emily Poole of Powder Springs, possession.
Alexander T. Tsankov of Marietta, two counts of child molestation felony.
Harold Blythe of Villa Rica, possession firearm felon Georgia; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
John Douglas Herren of Mableton, possession of methamphetamine.
Jamie Devon Phillips of Mableton, burglary — first degree.
Richov Shnoltion Cadet of Austell, burglary — first degree.
Benito R. Hernandez, residence unknown, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; tampering — tamper with evidence; and possession.
Jharel Jones of Powder Springs, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and tampering — tamper with evidence.
Ramon Luis Ramos Cordero of Marietta, possession; and criminal trespass unlawful purpose.
Marietta
Akeem Jamar Thrasher of Marietta, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and terroristic threats.
Breshawn Ashley Toney of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Friday, Aug. 23
Acworth
Casey Ernest Brookshire of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine; possession of heroin; possession of drug related object; and cruelty to children — third degree.
Cobb County
Heather Marie McQueen of Dallas, criminal trespass unlawful purpose; and possession.
Thomas Christopher James of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine.
Dawna Joy Moran of Marietta, possession.
Tyrone Tucker of Marietta, driving — failure to move over; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and possession of cocaine.
Julyssa J. Morris of Austell, aggravated assault weapon.
Christopher Brown of Kennesaw, cruelty to children — second degree.
Carl Keith Pressley of Austell, drugs original container — misdemeanor; and possession.
Bobby Edward Smith of Marietta, possession firearm felon Georgia; theft by receiving firearm; and giving false name/date of birth.
Kennesaw
Randal Jamarr Lauderdale of Atlanta, forgery manufacturing, selling, distributing false identification document.
Jason Pittman of Acworth, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Marietta
Darrell Rainey of Marietta, fugitive.
Earl Alonzo Townsend of Forsyth, possession of cocaine.
Akeem J. Thrasher of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine.
Richard Glen Brinkley of Smyrna, possession of heroin.
Jeffery Duane Simmons of Atlanta, theft by deception — felony; and forgery.
Duvall James Smith of Atlanta, identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person; theft by deception — felony; and forgery.
Sheriff’s Office
Larry Wayne Tussey of Freedon, Indiana, fugitive.
Smyrna
Nathalie Ferreira Concepcion of Smyrna, false imprisonment confinement; and simple assault fear.
