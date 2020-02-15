The names and charges below are from Cobb arrest warrants, and are public records. A warrant is merely an accusation of a crime, and accused people are innocent until proven guilty.
Monday, Feb. 3
Kennesaw
Kevin Charles Compton of Acworth, possession of cocaine; DUI — less safe alcohol; driving — failure to maintain lane; and driving — expired tag.
Caleb Gephnunneh Mosley of Kennesaw, terroristic threats.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
Vashon Latrayvein Byrd of Powder Springs, criminal trespass remain in property; two counts of criminal damage — second degree; simple battery — pregnant; and criminal interference with government property.
Marietta
Latia Latrice Allen of Winston Salem, North Carolina, intent to distribute methamphetamine, felony; intent to distribute cocaine; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; intent to distribute; possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; possession of heroin; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Marcelo S. Silva Rodrigues of Marietta, driving — open container; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; DUI — alcohol; terroristic threats; and driving — exhibit driver license on demand.
Tariq Griffin of Chicago, Illinois, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Larry Lawrance Brown of Chicago, Illinois, bail/bond jumping on felony.
Elizabeth Lori Porter of New Orleans, Louisiana, bail/bond jumping on felony.
Timothy Kurt Liner of Derry, New Hampshire, out of state bail jumping — felony.
Skaeema Ameer Tate of Marietta, battery — family violence; and aggravated assault article.
Sheriff’s Office
Randall Lynn Torres of Marietta, fugitive.
Smyrna
Daja Noree Williams of Smyrna, two counts of theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Kenneth Jerome Etchison of Marietta, possession of cocaine.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Cobb County
Angela Marie Chumley of Powell, Tennessee, possession of methamphetamine; and driving — expired tag.
Joseph Horace Webb of Austell, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Blaine C. Zalewski of Marietta, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; intent to distribute; possession of cocaine; and reckless driving.
Stacey Melissa Craven of Canton, burglary — first degree; and theft by deception — felony.
Yahramayah Dean of Marietta, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and robbery snatch.
Brandon J. Curtis of Esom Hill, two counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and five counts of card fraud — financial transaction.
Johnathan Parham of Atlanta, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and four counts of card fraud — financial transaction.
Mickey A. Goggins of Cartersville, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; loiter prowl; possession of methamphetamine; and burglary — first degree.
Xavier Carter of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; driving — center turn lane; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; driving — failure to stop at a stop sign; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Department of Driver’s Services
Trentelle Anthony Clifton of Marietta, false statements/writings, concealment of facts; identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person; and forgery — first degree.
Marietta
Robert Alexander Ratterree of Atlanta, bail/bond jumping on felony.
Austin Syntell McKever of West Columbia, South Carolina, bail/bond jumping on felony.
Mike Wilson of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, out of state bail jumping — felony.
Reginald Clifton Brown of Chicago, Illinois, out of state bail jumping — felony.
Medran Robinson of Duarte, California, bail/bond jumping on felony.
Joseph Quinn of Columbus, stalking aggravated.
Beronda Storie Richardson of Fayetteville, robbery force; and simple battery harm.
Thaddeus Alan Kaweck of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; intent to distribute compound mixture — felony; and street gang terrorism and prevention — criminal gang activity prohibited.
Gregory Allen Scott of Marietta, aggravated assault — intent to murder; battery — visible harm; and simple battery harm.
Powder Springs
Nilijah Lamoine Carr of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and driving — traffic control device.
Sheriff’s Office
Eric Antwan Barker of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, fugitive.
China Unique-Christian Moorer of Redford, Michigan, fugitive.
Robert Cordell Woods of Marietta, fugitive.
Brian Edward Young of Marietta, two counts of sale of marijuana; two counts of intent to distribute marijuana — felony; intent to distribute; possession of firearm/knife — during the commission of a felony — intent to distribute; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Smyrna
Poursha Danial Rainey of Marietta, homicide — voluntary manslaughter.
Ontoyria J. Blackstone of Smyrna, criminal damage — second degree.
LaDonna Marie Jobe of Dallas, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Joseph Keith Melton of Powder Springs, driving — fleeing or attempting to elude — misdemeanor; and two counts of aggravated assault officer article.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Cobb County
Jarrell Satibanez of Marietta, discharge weapon property of other; and possession.
Donald Jones of Baton Rough, Louisiana, two counts of rape statutory.
Gina Michele Calvert of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine.
Benjamin Cody Wood of Powder Springs, possession of methamphetamine.
Daniel Duff of Mableton, possession of methamphetamine; and loiter prowl.
Dawon Narrell McDowell of Atlanta, criminal damage — second degree; and simple assault fear.
Mickey Anthony Goggins of Cartersville, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and felony escape.
Antares Mattison of Marietta, loiter prowl; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of firearm/knife during the commission of a crime.
Jed Thomas Little of Marietta, manufacturing, selling or distributing false ID document; loiter prowl; and forgery — first degree.
Blake Lee Howard Speck of Carthage, Tennessee, theft by receiving property stolen in other state.
Chris Angel Torres of Austell, three counts of aggravated assault weapon.
Ray Anthony Abraham of Kennesaw, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500; and removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing identity of vehicle.
Dia Elizabeth Wiler of Marietta, terroristic threats.
Travis Daulin Rogers of Acworth, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Marietta
Deangelo Delaine French of Stone Mountain, possession of heroin; possession of cocaine; and possession of methamphetamine.
Sedaigion Traydez Walton of Marietta, possession of heroin; possession of cocaine; and possession of methamphetamine.
Jaedyn De’Merize Tyler of Marietta, possession of heroin; possession of cocaine; and possession of methamphetamine.
Troy Kenneth Butler of Acworth, possession of heroin; possession of cocaine; and possession of methamphetamine.
Larry Donell Banks of Summerville, South Carolina, possession of heroin; possession of cocaine; and possession of methamphetamine.
Tahji Desure Stevens of Fairburn, armed robbery weapon.
Courtney Lynn Maxie of Fairburn, armed robbery weapon.
Kyonte Dacorian Maxwell, driving — driving in the gore — misdemeanor; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and possession of firearm/knife — during the commission of felony — intent to distribute.
Darrius Dejuan Sellers of Marietta, armed robbery weapon.
Marcus John Lech of Stone Mountain, DUI — fourth offense.
Rashun Jarrod Elamin of McDonough, bail/bond jumping on felony.
Emery Deleon Parker of Hampton, terroristic threats.
Nyah Ken Harnett of Ellenwood, armed robbery device; and card fraud — financial transaction.
Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas Kole Copas of Marietta, sex offender — failure to register change.
Smyrna
Jeremy Trevon Johnson of Smyrna, obstruction felony; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; aggravated assault officer article; and removal or attempted removal of weapon from public official.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Cobb County
Quinell Contead May of Marietta, aggravated battery useless; and kidnapping — kidnap.
Nasir Rashawn Whitehead of Jonesboro, two counts of burglary — second degree; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; loiter prowl; and criminal trespass damage.
Juan Demont Guider of Kennesaw, possession.
Christopher Lee Durham of Mableton, neglect to a disabled adult, elderly person or resident of care facility; murder felony; and exploit a disabled or elderly person or healthcare shelter.
James S. Stanfield of Mableton, neglect to a disabled adult, elderly person or resident of care facility; and murder felony.
Juanita Lakeisha Patrick of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon.
Kennesaw
Eric James Hall of Decatur, burglary — second degree; possession of tools; theft by taking — greater than $1,500; and criminal damage — second degree.
Marietta
Marquis Brown of Atlanta, driving — suspended license; giving false name/date of birth; and two counts of false statements/writings, concealment of facts.
Tiffany Marih Heard of Marietta, theft of lost or mislaid property — less than $1,500; and card fraud — financial transaction.
Tre’von Ju’quan Johnson of Decatur, reckless driving; driving — following too closely; driving — serious injury by vehicle; DUI — less safe alcohol; driving — speeding; and driving — improper lane change/no signal.
Sheriff’s Office
Roberto Alexander Mendez of Acworth, attempt — robbery force; and simple battery harm.
Friday, Feb. 7
Cobb County
William Singfield of Atlanta, possession firearm felon Georgia; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; driving — hit and run; driving — expired tag; and driving — no proof of insurance.
Jazzmin Queenia Jones of Atlanta, possession.
Lashonda Rochelle Allen of Alapaha, possession of cocaine.
Michael Deshun Jones of Austell, possession of cocaine.
Jakobee Tyree Hagberg of Snellville, two counts of driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; two counts of reckless driving; traffic control device; driving — no distraction; and possession.
Cory Jay Hewatt of Acworth, possession of heroin.
Marilyn Paulette Graves of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine.
Rodney Jay Hewatt of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine.
John Russell Samples of Austell, driving — expired tag; possession of methamphetamine; possession of heroin; and possession of methadone.
Richard Demarcus Chaney of Dallas, possession of methamphetamine; giving false name/date of birth; and manufacturing, selling or distributing false ID document.
Sidney Rane Schevers of Smyrna, street gang terrorism and prevention — criminal gang activity prohibited.
Robert Wayne Daniels of Marietta, street gang terrorism and prevention — criminal gang activity prohibited.
Marcus Leroy Wilson of Marietta, theft by receiving property stolen in other state.
Hamilton Romeo Dominguez Santizo of Marietta, six counts of child molestation felony.
Brandon Clarke Floyd of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Ryan Bruce Richardson of Marietta, possession of heroin.
Loira F. Romney-Ortiz of Marietta, criminal damage — second degree.
Kennesaw
Robert Lee Steward of Kennesaw, simple assault fear; terroristic threats; and disorderly conduct — presence of person under 14.
Christopher E. Garlington of Atlanta, two counts of financial transaction — deposit.
Marietta
Rico Donnell Fuller of Lawrenceville, driving — expired tag; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and possession.
Bryan Muneer Lawson of Atlanta, intent to distribute; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and possession of cocaine.
Sheriff’s Office
Mallory Hope Sutton of Riverdale, identity fraud, fictitious information; and two counts of forgery — first degree.
Smyrna
Charlie Lee Jackson of Smyrna, false imprisonment confinement; and simple battery harm.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Cobb County
Tyler Lee Curry of Kennesaw, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; two counts of possession; and possession pistol minor.
Nia Nicole Dotson of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Kevin C. Mewhinney of Marietta, obstruction — felony; and terroristic threats.
Mohamed Sheriff John of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon.
Jaurkea Letisha Terrill of Smyrna, possession of cocaine.
Kennesaw
Amber Camille Knight of Cartersville, possession of diazepam; possession of heroin; three counts of possession; crossing guardlines — marijuana, controlled substance or weapons; and giving false name/date of birth.
Benjamin Woua Tayvon of Powder Springs, driving — suspended license; driving — improper U-turn; and possession of cocaine.
Marietta
Keith Jabbar Cooper of Marietta, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Sheriff’s Office
Tanita Colette Brown of Atlanta, fugitive.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Cobb County
Austin Perot of Marietta, aggravated battery deprive.
Justin Lorenz Swint of Atlanta, battery — family violence; false imprisonment confinement; criminal damage — second degree; and criminal trespass damage.
Marietta
Fredrick B. Shavers of Smyrna, robbery force.
Jorge Arturo Martinez of Buford, possession of cocaine; and driving — suspended license.
Nakeisha Lashay Logan of Austell, disorderly conduct — person; obstruction/hindering emergency medical tech; two counts of simple assault fear; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; three counts of terroristic threats; battery — simple battery — police; and obstruction felony.
Powder Springs
Christopher Cornelius Fleming of Powder Springs, driving — failure to maintain lane; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; escape — misdemeanor; possession of firearm/knife — during the commission of a felony — intent to distribute; possession firearm felon Georgia; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; intent to distribute cocaine; and theft by taking — less than $1,500.
Smyrna
Brook Pelton of Smyrna, obstruction felony; unlawful conduct/911 call; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and disorderly conduct — person.
Monday, Feb. 10
Acworth
Humberto Carranza of Lawrenceville, driving -headlights required; driving without a valid license; obstruction felony; and giving false name/date of birth.
Austell
Marcus Hodnett of Stockbridge, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Adam Willey of Marietta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Cobb County
Eric Christian Juarez of Kennesaw, aggravated assault weapon.
Theron D. Richardson of Powder Springs, possession of methamphetamine; driving — failure to stop at a stop sign; and driving — display of license plate.
Kristopher Shane Kizziah of Douglasville, trafficking methamphetamine; and driving — failure to maintain lane.
Stacey Lynn Sides of Marietta, battery — family violence; battery — simple battery — police; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; cruelty to children — first degree; cruelty to children — third degree; and terroristic threats — misdemeanor.
Jamario Delvonte Mack of Stone Mountain, driving — failure to stop at a stop sign; reckless driving; driving — fleeing or attempting to elude — misdemeanor; intent to distribute marijuana — police; misc. possession of dangerous drug; and driving — hit and run.
Henoc Moises of Marietta, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Michael Dacey Ryder of Marietta, fugitive.
Shekinah Ayesha Akbar of Marietta, murder felony; aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and cruelty to children — first degree.
Theodore Holliman of Marietta, rape statutory; and child molestation felony.
Kennesaw
Jeanne Carol Brown of Kennesaw, aggravated assault article; simple assault fear; cruelty to children — second degree; and battery — visible harm.
Marietta
Nakeisha Lashay Logan of Austell, disorderly conduct — person; obstruction/hindering emergency med tech; two counts of simple assault fear; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; three counts of terroristic threats; battery — simple battery — police; and obstruction felony.
Cynthia Sams of Asheville, North Carolina, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Cody Adams of Acworth, two counts of theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Kevin Somerville of Canton, theft by conversion — payment/property improvement theft.
Sheriff’s Office
Lakisha Edwards of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, fugitive.
Smyrna
Nafizah Madaline Abney of Smyrna, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500; and two counts of theft by conversion — less than $1,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.