The names and charges below are from Cobb arrest warrants, and are public records. A warrant is merely an accusation of a crime, and accused people are innocent until proven guilty.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Sheriff’s Office
Jacob Alexander Prater of Austell, fugitive.
Monday, Feb. 24
Cobb County
Kajhad Maurice Washington of Lithia Springs, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; and driving — speeding.
Daniel Jamez Brewton of Mableton, pedestrian — crossing at other than crosswalks; possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun — first offense; possession firearm felon Georgia; possession of methamphetamine; possession; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
Teshana Pittman of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon.
Raul Alejandro King of Smyrna, criminal trespass possession; driving — failure to maintain lane; reckless driving; driving — too fast for condition; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; driving — suspended license; and theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Shadeeah Naimah Melton of Roswell, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Kennesaw
Heather Ann Gallelli of Forest Park, forgery — third degree.
Qwantavis Evans of Dallas, armed robbery weapon; two counts of aggravated assault — intent to rob; attempt — armed robbery weapon; aggravated assault — intent to murder; and seven counts of simple assault fear.
Zavian Jermaine Stevenson of Dallas, armed robbery weapon; two counts of aggravated assault — intent to rob; attempt — armed robbery weapon; aggravated assault — intent to murder; and seven counts of simple assault fear.
Marietta
Destinee Javon Riccard of Marietta, driving — expired tag; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; driving — duty upon striking fixtures upon highway; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; driving — failure to maintain lane; and DUI — alcohol.
Powder Springs
James Smith of Hiram, possession of heroin.
Richard Newsome of Tyrone, possession of methamphetamine; and transaction and drug related objects prohibited.
Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Jamez Brewton of Mableton, fugitive.
Robert Adams of Rex, forgery — third degree.
Smyrna
Jolene Marie Boston of Smyrna, false imprisonment confinement; and simple battery harm.
