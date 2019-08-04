The names and charges below are from Cobb arrest warrants, and are public records. A warrant is merely an accusation of a crime, and accused people are innocent until proven guilty.
Sunday, July 21
Austell
Jessica Leigh Fuller of Acworth, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; possession; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Marquise T. Gee of Marietta, attempt — armed robbery weapon; and two counts of aggravated assault — intent to rob.
Enoch Garcia Pasco of Douglasville, possession of cocaine; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; driving — suspended license; and driving — failure to stop at a stop sign.
Joshua Ryan Adamson of Acworth, burglary — first degree; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and card theft — obtain financial transaction.
Ricky R. Maynard of Austell, simple assault fear; and criminal interference with government property.
Howboutit Hbi of Lawrenceville, terroristic threats; and three counts of criminal trespass possession.
Austin Albritton Yawn of Marietta, burglary — second degree; and criminal damage — second degree.
Willie A. Williams of Powder Springs, possession; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
James Martin Watts of Atlanta, fugitive.
Christopher Lee Barkus of Nashville, Tennessee, fugitive.
Amanda Constantinides of Marietta, criminal damage — second degree; and two counts of simple battery harm.
Justyn Williamson of Atlanta, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark — other than motor vehicle; and possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun — first offense.
John Edward Lawrence of Marietta, driving — duty upon striking fixtures upon highway; DUI — less safe combined; and possession.
Ronald Santos of Marietta, aggravated battery disfigure; and cruelty to children — third degree.
Smyrna
Samuel David Mallard of Powder Springs, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; false statements/writings, concealment of facts; and loiter prowl.
Monday, July 22
Acworth
Michael Wayne Hillhouse of Cartersville, two counts of possession; drugs original container — misdemeanor; crossing guardlines — marijuana, controlled substance or weapons; and public drunk.
Austell
Ronald Leach of Atlanta, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Jeanette Smith of Atlanta, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Cobb County
Kevin Gonzales of Austell, DUI — less safe alcohol; two counts of possession firearm felon Georgia; discharge weapon near street; and driving — open container.
Toma Tiwan Ingram of Atlanta, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Keri McClure of Austell, driving — no tag light; and possession of cocaine.
Marietta
Naquesha Kimbrough of Lithonia, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Marty W. Elswick of Acworth, theft by receiving retain — less than $1,500; possession of methamphetamine; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Felecia Elswick of Acworth, theft by receiving retain — less than $1,500; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Saul Roman Ortiz of Wichita, Kansas, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; intent to distribute; and misc. possession of dangerous drug.
Powder Springs
Tiffany Lynn Hogg Towns of Kennesaw, simple battery harm; and stalking aggravated.
Tuesday, July 23
Cobb County
Anthony Ponce of Dallas, possession of heroin; and driving — suspended registration.
Wylde Flower Dutton of Mableton, possession of heroin.
Parsa Rouhi of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; drug related objects; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and driving — failure to stop at a stop sign.
Timothy Mark Grisson of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — less than $500; and four counts of theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Ambreanca Lamesha Ponders of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — less than $500; and three counts of theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Akeen Kurien Scruggs of Stockbridge, criminal damage — second degree.
Stian Tamm Naustdal of Marietta, possession of cocaine.
Ezeem Bates of Atlanta, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; drugs original container — misdemeanor; and possession of amphetamine.
Jaquavius Jaevonte Walker of Atlanta, possession of amphetamine; taillight in good repair; drugs original container — misdemeanor; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
Zion Jackson of Marietta, aggravated assault officer article; three counts of driving — hit and run — misdemeanor; criminal damage — second degree; driving on wrong side of road; reckless driving; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; driving — failure to stop at a stop sign; theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Carolina Rojas Morales of Kennesaw, unlawful practice of dentistry without license; and aggravated battery disfigure.
Marietta
Lisa Marie Cearfoss of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine; and driving — no tag light.
William R. Starkey of Marietta, criminal trespass enter notice; and theft by shoplifting subsequent offenses.
Krystal Leann Rodriguez of Haines City, Florida, out of state bail jumping — felony.
Powder Springs
Mark Anthony Greene of Powder Springs, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; cruelty to children — first degree; and cruelty to children — third degree.
Demario Lynn Timmons of Atlanta, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; and intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Demontee Jones of Douglasville, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; possession of firearm/knife — during the commission of a felony intent to distribute; possession firearm felon Georgia; driving — speeding; and driving — failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Sheriff’s Office
David Lance Weaver of Marietta, anniversary failure — failure to register.
Carlton M. McDonald of Conley, fugitive.
Wednesday, July 24
Acworth
Christian Steve Lopez of Forest Park, identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person.
Cobb County
Richard Carl Cohran of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine.
Miguel Angel Noriega of Marietta, battery — family violence; and two counts of cruelty to children — second degree.
Harold Blythe of Villa Rica, driving — no seatbelt; possession of methamphetamine; trafficking more than 28 grams; tampering — tamper with evidence; abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances; and driving — fleeing or attempting to elude — misdemeanor.
Eliyahu C. Benyamin of Austell, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; drug related objects; driving — traffic control device; driving — no tag light; and improper use of dealer tag.
Ozzie Rubern Ortiz of Virginia Beach, Virginia, possession of cocaine.
Dominique R. Eley of Atlanta, possession of cocaine; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and driving — open container.
Jenae Keona Sidbury of Smyrna, possession of cocaine; tampering — tamper with evidence — misdemeanor; and driving — open container.
Douglas Jenkins of Kennesaw, possession of cocaine; drug related objects; tampering — tamper with evidence; loiter prowl; and giving false name/date of birth.
Rodney J. Williams of Columbus, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Octavius Alexander Banks of McDonough, fugitive.
Thomas Hawk Tribble of Norcross, two counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Lyndon Dwight Lauderdale of Marietta, rape; aggravated assault — intent to rape; false imprisonment, confinement; and aggravated sodomy.
Terry McClennon of Augusta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Tyrese Jermaine Nesbitt of Mableton, aggravated assault — strangulation felony.
Michael Mackey of Atlanta, driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; and traffic control device.
Dale Maurice Williams of Union City, driving — failure to maintain lane; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and possession of amphetamine.
Cobb Fire Department
Austin Albritton Yawn of Marietta, arson first insured; and criminal damage — second degree.
Kennesaw
Alexandra Marie Barclay of Kennesaw, driving — allowing unauthorized person to drive; and possession.
Sarah Bertel Benson of Memphis, Tennessee, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Franchesca Alesha Montague of Memphis, Tennessee, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Akeya Breyon Washington of Memphis, Tennessee, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Marietta
Uerni Humberto Moreno of Marietta, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; loiter prowl; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Jeremiah Eshaun Howard of Marietta, driving — no tag light; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and criminal use of an article with altered ID mark — other than motor vehicle.
Alexander Cromer of Marietta, theft by shoplifting subsequent offenses.
Channing Aaron Gregg of Marietta, intent to distribute methamphetamine — felony.
Michael Bernard Mackey of Atlanta, armed robbery weapon; aggravated assault — intent to rob; possession of firearm during the commission of a crime; possession firearm felon Georgia; and false imprisonment detainment.
Nicholas Arthur Swaby of Stone Mountain, attempt — armed robbery weapon; aggravated assault — intent to rob; and false imprisonment detainment.
Powder Springs
Brent Shubin of Ellijay, trafficking methamphetamine; and driving — standards for signal lights and devices.
Sheriff’s Office
Kendall Lee Cochran of Powder Springs, trafficking methamphetamine; trafficking heroin; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Leslie Alison Rodriguez of Hiram, possession of methamphetamine.
Smyrna
Antonio Ali Jeeter of Dallas, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Thursday, July 25
Acworth
Heidi M. Katz of Acworth, driving a vehicle without current license plate; and possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Cobb County
Justin Tyler Daughtery of Acworth, driving — expired tag; and possession of heroin.
Victor Manuel Castro Donoso of Franklin, Tennessee, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and card fraud — obtain financial transaction.
Catalina Danay Bohn Dinamarca of Franklin, Tennessee, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and card fraud — obtain financial transaction.
Camilo Enrique Medina Burgos of Franklin, Tennessee, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Francisco Gabriel Sanchez Moreno of Franklin, Tennessee, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Mekeya Lashon Edge of Atlanta, fugitive.
Charles Alexander McAdoo of Marietta, sale of drugs.
Joseph Stewart of Dallas, possession of heroin.
Jessica Lynn Moss of Dallas, possession of heroin.
Tracy Juan Cook of Dallas, possession of heroin.
Marietta
Uerni Humberto Moreno of Marietta, two counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and two counts of card theft — obtain financial transaction.
Zavon Javere Brown of Norcross, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; possession; and driving — failure to stop at a stop sign.
Jacob Gage Hardy of Marietta, battery — visible harm; and criminal damage — second degree.
Sheriff’s Office
Shannon Thomas Case of Marietta, fugitive.
Amanda Nikole Stewart of Marietta, trafficking ecstasy; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
Smyrna
Tamara Lynn Sansom of Smyrna, possession of cocaine; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; driving — hit and run — misdemeanor; driving — suspended registration; driving — no proof of insurance; driving a vehicle without current license plate; driving — change of address or name; and driving — open container.
Friday, July 26
Cobb County
Wayne Farley of Kennesaw, two counts of false imprisonment confinement; two counts of battery — family violence; and cruelty to children — third degree.
Andrew Cain Yantis of Powder Springs, driving — speeding; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by people below legal age; and fraud — possession of false ID of government agency.
Kristen Gayle Robertson of Austell, possession of methamphetamine; and improper lane change/no signal.
Solomon Cannaday of Marietta, child molestation felony; aggravated child molestation; and sexual exploitation of a child.
Francisco Escobar of Marietta, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and false imprisonment confinement.
Pablo Santiana Mayfield of Douglasville, driving — standards for signal lights and devices; possession firearm felon Georgia; and theft by receiving firearm.
Dorian Melik Coney of Marietta, possession pistol minor; and theft by receiving firearm.
Kennesaw
Diamond Kelvona Johnson of Kennesaw, driving — expired tag; and possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Jennifer Cochran Wilcox of Houston, Texas, fugitive.
Powder Springs
Andrew P. Wafford of Hiram, possession of methamphetamine.
Sheriff’s Office
Ivan C. Rainey of Loganville, theft by taking — greater than $1,500; two counts of forgery — first degree; and identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person.
Jose Raul Aguila Romero of Mableton, two counts of sex offender — failure to register change.
Smyrna
Israel Khalil Whittle of Smyrna, criminal solicitation; and loiter prowl.
Saturday, July 27
Cobb County
Khalil Bolaji Akinsowon of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and intent to distribute amphetamine.
Kevin Laron McCall of Marietta, fugitive.
William Thor Holland of Marietta, attempt — robbery snatch; pedestrian — crossing at other than crosswalks; and giving false name/date of birth.
Dave Anthony Williams of Marietta, aggravated assault — intent to murder; and battery — visible harm.
Marietta
Stacey Hines of Powder Springs, battery — visible harm; 911 obstruction; obstruction felony; and theft by taking — $1,500.
Taniqua Thomas of Marietta, criminal damage — second degree.
Kennesaw
Dedra Lanise Downing of Cartersville, possession of methamphetamine.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
Lorenzo McClinton of Ellenwood, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Sheriff’s Office
Alexander Asmeron Haile of Snellville, false statements/writings, concealment of facts.
Sunday, July 28
Cobb County
Niketa A. Sellers of Knoxville, Tennessee, possession of cocaine; possession of amphetamine; and DUI — less safe combined.
Lawrence Donnell Hammoc of Smyrna, fugitive.
Derrick Marcelle Styles of Austell, battery — pregnant; and attempt kidnap.
Marietta
Robert Everett Smith of Powder Springs, possession.
Mary Elizabeth Bell of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon; and 911 obstruction.
Powder Springs
Taylor James Gabriel of Powder Springs, driving — failure to stop at a stop sign; driving — failure to yield to emergency vehicle; and possession.
Sheriff’s Office
Andres Avalos of Dallas, items prohibited for possession by inmates; warden’s authorization.
Monday, July 29
Cobb County
Jose Juan Tulsa Serrano of Marietta, kidnapping — kidnap; and simple battery harm.
Martie Shanna Popham of Dallas, possession of methamphetamine.
Lynn Travis of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine; and driving — defective brake light.
Vincent Depaul Cavanaugh of Powder Springs, possession of heroin; possession; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Derryl Bernard Robinson of Fayetteville, North Carolina, driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; driving — failure to maintain lane; traffic control device; three counts of obstruction/hindering law enforcement; two counts of reckless conduct; giving false name/date of birth; driving — child restraint violation; driving — center turn lane; driving — defective brake light; driving — drivers must be licensed, prior licenses surrendered, local licenses forbidden; and driving — improper U-turn.
Demonte Renard McDaniel of Powder Springs, point gun; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and aggravated assault weapon.
Ernest Anthony Grant of Smyrna, intent to distribute cocaine; and intent to distribute.
Robert Lee George of Powder Springs, stalking aggravated.
Daniel Alexander Butler of Powder Springs, stalking aggravated.
Kennesaw
Christian Jesus Perez of Kennesaw, simple battery harm; cruelty to children — third degree; 911 obstruction; and possession of methamphetamine.
Marietta
Norberto Alexis Calderon of Lawrence, Massachusetts, out of state bail jumping — felony.
Brandon William Colon of Bronx, New York, out of state bail jumping — felony.
Dale Edward Walker of Wyoming, Michigan, out of state bail jumping — felony.
Smyrna
Michael Powell of Marietta, possession of cocaine; driving — fleeing or attempting to elude — misdemeanor; driving without a valid license; DUI — less safe alcohol; and driving — failure to maintain lane.
