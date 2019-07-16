The names and charges below are from Cobb arrest warrants, and are public records. A warrant is merely an accusation of a crime, and accused people are innocent until proven guilty.
Sunday, July 7
Marietta
John O. Norwood of Marietta, burglary — first degree; and drug related objects.
Ashley Smart of Marietta, burglary — first degree.
Brandon Alexander of Atlanta, burglary — first degree.
Samuel Petty of Marietta, theft by taking — greater than $1,500; theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; theft by receiving retain — less than $1,500; and removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing identity of vehicle.
Powder Springs
Darnell Clemon of Acworth, driving — no insurance; driving — suspended registration; driving — suspended license; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; possession; possession of cocaine; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Sheriff’s Office
Samuel Andrew Moyer of Dallas, felony escape; and obstruction felony.
Monday, July 8
Austell
Eric Christopher Bond of Austell, criminal damage — second degree; battery — family violence; and cruelty to children — third degree.
Cobb County
Kevin Alfonso Rios of Powder Springs, loiter prowl; three counts of possession; and possession of heroin.
Seth Trivon Bates of Powder Springs, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; theft by receiving firearm; possession of firearm during the commission of a crime; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Eboni Amelia Rowe of Marietta, driving — suspended license; giving false name/date of birth; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; possession of cocaine; and possession.
George Williams Flowers of Mableton, burglary — second degree; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and criminal damage — second degree.
Rigo Montoya of Marietta, loiter prowl; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of cocaine.
Courtney Parton of Lilburn, burglary — first degree; possession of methamphetamine; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; fraud — possession false ID of government agency; and possession of cocaine.
Billy Joe Johnson of Lawrenceville, burglary — first degree; possession of methamphetamine; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and possession of cocaine.
Revelation Sha’drach Brown of Powder Springs, 20 counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and two counts of loiter prowl.
Thomas Sabas Buchanan of Douglasville, driving — defective brake light; driving — no tag light; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
Jeremy Ingram of Atlanta, violation street gang unlawful acts.
James Joseph Maniscalco of Atlanta, simple battery provoke; theft by taking — less than $1,500; criminal trespass — interference with possession; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and terroristic threats.
Lorenzo Marquis Burns of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Laquonz Lee of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Chelsea Presnell of Kennesaw, stalking aggravated; stalking — misdemeanor; and driving — following too closely.
Marietta
Christopher Edward Price of Marietta, terroristic threats.
Justin Barnett of Jacksonville, Arkansas, child abandonment — out of state.
Christopher Edwards of Everett, Washington, child abandonment — out of state.
Nasheed Brown of Marietta, battery substantial physical harm; cruelty to children — third degree; and street gang terrorism and prevention — criminal gang activity prohibited.
Allonte Collins of Marietta, simple battery harm; cruelty to children — third degree; and street gang terrorism and prevention — criminal gang activity prohibited.
Jerome Kilgore of Marietta, battery — visible harm; cruelty to children — third degree; and street gang terrorism and prevention — criminal gang activity prohibited.
Malik Keshard Gorman of Marietta, simple battery harm; cruelty to children — third degree; and street gang terrorism and prevention — criminal gang activity prohibited.
Timothy Kenneth Verden of Douglasville, driving — littering on highway; and possession of methamphetamine.
Smyrna
Calvin Andra Richmond of Atlanta, aggravated assault weapon; and simple assault fear.
Janice Denice Williams of Hampton, three counts of identity fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person; two counts of card fraud — financial transaction; and forgery — fourth degree.
