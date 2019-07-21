The names and charges below are from Cobb arrest warrants, and are public records. A warrant is merely an accusation of a crime, and accused people are innocent until proven guilty.
Tuesday, July 9
Cobb County
Cameron Kaleel Gill of Marietta, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and theft by deception — less than $1,500.
Khristopher Q. Garner of Douglasville, two counts of aggravated assault weapon; and two counts of possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
Darnell Johnson of Marietta, fugitive.
Kennesaw
Juan Cruz of Marietta, identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person; forgery — second degree; giving false name/date of birth; driving without a valid license; and driving — exhibit driver’s license on demand.
Marietta
Okori Abdul Allen of Union City, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; three counts of attempt — financial transaction card fraud; and three counts of card theft — obtain financial transaction.
Vincent Anthony Bagby, residence unknown, obstruction felony; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and criminal trespass damage.
Jacob Allen Owens of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine; driving — hit and run; driving without a valid license; and driving — failure to maintain lane.
Sheriff’s Office
Paul Alexander Ganier of Austell, reckless driving; driving — fleeing or attempting to elude — misdemeanor; driving without a valid license; removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing identity of vehicle; driving — expired tag; driving — no proof of insurance; possession; and intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Ikemdi Nnodim of Atlanta, obstruction felony; identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person; and forgery — first degree.
Smyrna
Mark Daniel Newsome of Smyrna, battery — family violence; terroristic threats; and 911 obstruction.
Wednesday, July 10
Cobb County
Carlos Najera Luna of Panama City, Florida, false imprisonment detainment; and battery — visible harm.
Ana Alvarado Najera of Panama City, Florida, robbery force; and false imprisonment detainment.
Ana Casalegno Reyes of Panama City, Florida, robbery force.
Brian Edward Manchester of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine; and driving — no tag light.
William Sowder of Winchester, Kentucky, theft by receiving property stolen in other state.
Alexander Yarbrough of Smyrna, child molestation felony.
Kelli Amanda Evans of Kennesaw, fugitive.
Jose Eduardo Miranda of Dallas, forgery — third degree; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Jon Kristopher Canalizo of Smyrna, possession of heroin.
Jessie Lee Brister of Powder Spring, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; driving — failure to maintain lane; and driving — failure to stop at a stop sign.
Karen Smith of Atlanta, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Antonio Bernard Strozier of Atlanta, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Kennesaw
Andrameda Winters-Wooldridge of Memphis, Tennessee, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500; and possession of tools.
KSU Campus Police
Currand Carvaris Cobb of Stockbridge, possession.
Marietta
Bianca Morales of Marietta, false statements/writings, concealment of facts; and fraud — insurance claims.
Jordon Olivia Judge of Marietta, intent to distribute; intent to distribute methamphetamine — felony; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (other than other vehicle); and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Alexandria Jackson of College Park, possession of cocaine; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.