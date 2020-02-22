The names and charges below are from Cobb arrest warrants, and are public records. A warrant is merely an accusation of a crime, and accused people are innocent until proven guilty.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Smyrna
Mustafic Saladean-Sidest Mahadi of Sarasota, Florida, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person; and card fraud — obtain financial transaction.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Acworth
De’Ondre Tre’Von Hutchins of Blakely, card theft — obtain financial transaction; and exploit a disabled or elderly person or healthcare shelter.
Elijah Filsaime Pierre of Powder Springs, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Kevin Julian Tucker of Roswell, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Cobb County
Jose Alfredo Aguirre-Rivera of Marietta, possession firearm felon Georgia; possession of three or more false ID documents; driving — improper turn/no signal; and giving false name/date of birth.
Kennesaw
Bryce Dowell of Hiram, attempt — armed robbery weapon; armed robbery weapon; aggravated assault — intent to rob; aggravated assault — intent to murder; and seven counts of simple assault fear.
Dameyon Heck of Woodstock, armed robbery weapon; two counts of aggravated assault — intent to rob; attempt — armed robbery weapon; aggravated assault — intent to murder; and seven counts of simple assault fear.
Madalyn Nicole Hooker of Woodstock, attempt — armed robbery weapon; two counts of aggravated assault — intent to rob; armed robbery weapon; aggravated assault — intent to murder; and seven counts of simple assault fear.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
Grant E. Dier of Marietta, two counts of carrying weapons within school safety zone.
Marietta
Camilo Delgado Garcia of Stone Mountain, computer pornography — wireless internet.
Smyrna
Tina Gilmore Winston of Atlanta, forgery — third degree.
Friday, Feb. 14
Cobb County
Torell Montez Lindley of Douglasville, stalking aggravated; and terroristic threats.
Michael Dewane Greer of Marietta, battery — visible harm; cruelty to children — third degree; theft by taking — greater than $1,500; and theft by taking — less than $1,500.
Marietta
Edgard Lacayo of Atlanta, possession of methamphetamine.
Sheriff’s Office
Gerald M. Robinson of Austell, false statements/writings, concealment of facts.
Smyrna
Anton Bradberry of Newnan, theft by taking — greater than $1,500; and 911 obstruction.
Michael Wade of Hampton, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and simple battery — pregnant.
Justin R. Jordan of Marietta, aggravated assault article; and aggravated battery disfigure.
Marcellis T. Matthews of Marietta, aggravated assault article; and aggravated battery disfigure.
Justin P. Copson of Acworth, aggravated assault weapon; terroristic threats; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; possession of methamphetamine; and aggravated battery useless.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Acworth
Robert Duane Moore of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine.
Jobiena Leonia Moore of Acworth, driving — cracked windshield; and possession of methamphetamine.
Cobb County
William Daniel Stover of Marietta, intent to distribute methamphetamine — felony.
Markese Jerell Sydnor of Marietta, aggravated assault — intent to murder; and battery — family violence.
Charleston C. Samuels of Conyers of driving — suspended license; and possession of cocaine.
Peter Johann Stoutenburgh of Marietta, influencing witness — intimidation; stalking aggravated; and battery — visible harm.
Smyrna
Kevin Kellett of Kennesaw, DUI — less safe drugs; and possession of heroin.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Cobb County
Michael Dewane Greer of Marietta, battery — visible harm; cruelty to children — third degree; theft by taking — greater than $1,500; and theft by taking — less than $1,500.
David Sullivan of Atlanta, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Randall Charles Vernon of Acworth, possession and use of drug related object — misdemeanor; driving — traffic control device; driving without a valid license; possession of methamphetamine; and driving — expired tag.
William Daniel Stover of Marietta, intent to distribute methamphetamine — felony.
Robin Christine White of Mableton, criminal damage — second degree.
Deandre Jerome Kelley of Conyers, false imprisonment confinement; aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and criminal trespass damage.
Kathryn Margaret-Ann Griffith of Austell, driving — standards for signal lights and devices; and possession of methamphetamine.
Marietta
Aahshish Agarwal of Marietta, possession.
Larry Darnell Gore of Atlanta, possession; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; DUI — alcohol; and misc. possession of dangerous drug.
Mary Jeanie Torres of Marietta, possession of cocaine.
Deterron Latwonne Moss of Marietta, possession of cocaine.
Terrence Raynard Hamilton of Marietta, possession of cocaine; driving — open container; driving — failure to maintain lane; and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Powder Springs
Sergio Andres Freire of Powder Springs, traffic control device; driving — suspended license; and possession of compound mixture — felony.
Monday, Feb. 17
Austell
Ashley Ebony Townsend of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Cobb County
Kahri Montgomery of Powder Springs, possession pistol minor; theft by receiving firearm; criminal use of an article with altered ID mark — other than motor vehicle; and street gang terrorism and prevention, criminal gang activity prohibited.
Marietta
Matthew C. Fredebeil of Cartersville, theft by shoplifting — less than $500; and possession.
Kiyata J. Little of Smyrna, theft by shoplifting — less than $500; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and possession of methamphetamine.
Laura Kate Lockett of Marietta, possession of heroin; and possession of cocaine.
Aaron Daniel Davis of Marietta, possession of heroin.
Powder Springs
Terrance Deshone Jordan of McDonough, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; driving — open container; giving false name/date of birth; driving without a valid license; theft of lost or mislaid property firearm; driving — speeding; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Raymond K. Levette of Fort Mitchell, Alabama, two counts of child abandonment — out of state.
