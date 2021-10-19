The names and charges below are from Cobb arrest warrants, and are public records. A warrant is merely an accusation of a crime, and accused people are innocent until proven guilty.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Sheriff's Office
William Alexander Groves of Eastman, driving - traffic control device; possession; driving - failure to yield to emergency vehicle; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony - controlled substance; and possession less than one ounce of marijuana.
Christian Jarrod Chambers of Eastman, possession; possession of firearm/knife - during the commission of a felony - intent to distribute; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Jordan Khahlil Luck of Marietta, two counts of sale of drugs; and use of communications facilities to violate provisisons prohibited.
Jordan Luck of Marietta, intent to distribute; intent to distribute marijuana - felony; intent to distribute compound mixture - felony; and possession of amphetamine.
Nathan Alexander Smith of Marietta, possession.
Smyrna
Danny Dieu of Macon, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony - controlled substance; three counts of trafficking more than 28 grams; giving false name/date of birth; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Cobb County
Joshua Gonzalez of Hamilton, Ohio, possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; and two counts of possession.
Mark Anthony Hall of Smyrna, possession of methamphetamine.
Jesse Michael Mercer of Smyrna, burglary - second degree.
Kennesaw
Nasir Pablo Billie of Kennesaw, possession.
Marietta
Jaterrio Xavier Pitts of Marietta, six counts of smash and grab burglary.
Derrick Reynolds of Chesapeake, Virginia, bail/bond jumping on felony.
Evin Anderson of Smyrna, theft by receiving stolen property - greater than $1,500; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Dennis Farrell of Woodstock, stalking aggravated.
Romeo Miller of Dallas, possession of methamphetamine; theft by deception - greater than $1,500; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and crossing guardlines - marijuana, controlled substance or weapons.
Ryan Cox of Marietta, criminal trespass enter notice; and terroristic threats.
Sheriff's Office
Michael Jason Coskrey of Marietta, fugitive.
Bruce Leonard Carter of Marietta, sex offender - failure to register change.
Smyrna
Shawn James Plummer of Marietta, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony - controlled substance.
Anthony Miguel Branch of Acworth, criminal damage - second degree.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Acworth
Isaiah Camden Cook of Flushing, Michigan, theft by deception - greater than $1,500.
Tyler Lee Arnold of Flint, Michigan, theft by deception - greater than $1,500.
Deandre Lydell Williams of Flint, Michigan, theft by deception - greater than $1,500.
Jordan Love of Decatur, theft by receiving stolen property - greater than $1,500; and possession of firearm, commission of theft from building or of a vehicle.
Cobb County
Pharoah Alexzander Jeffery of Mableton, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
Steven Smith of Marietta, possession firearm felon Georgia; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony - controlled substance; and possession of methamphetamine.
Joseph Anthony Jones of Marietta, driving - expired tag; and possession of methamphetamine.
Willie Hollins of Stone Mountain, possession.
Marietta
Ryan Shane Landeche of Covington, Louisiana, possession of methamphetamine.
Devon Brown of Atlanta, theft by taking - greater than $1,500; and driving - suspended license.
Sheriff's Office
Caren Maritza Lavianos Cruz of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property - greater than $1,500.
Friday, Oct. 8
Cobb County
Mark Lenard Pratt of Austell, loiter prowl; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; intent to distribute marijuana - felony; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony - controlled substance; and possession of firearm felon Georgia.
Derek Antonio Rusher of Morrow, loiter prowl; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Fernando Escamilla of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon.
Bridgett Tracy of Mableton, aggravated assault weapon.
Charles Hadley of Marietta, driving - suspended license; and intent to distribute methamphetamine - felony.
Richard Shaw of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine; and drugs - DUI.
Eerik Lay of Dallas, loiter prowl; and possession of methamphetamine.
Barbara Ann Freas Johnson of Smyrna, two counts of possession.
Austin Issa Brinson of Marietta, possession.
Jacob Nichols of Powder Springs, two counts of criminal interference with government property; and two counts of terroristic threats.
Quenton Jones of Marietta, possession fiream felon Georgia.
Barry Brown of Austell, fugitive.
Kennesaw
William Fowler of Atlanta, theft by deception ofs- greater than $1,500.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
Brendan Luis Rivera of Duluth, carrying weapons within school safety zone; disorderly conduct - person; and simple assault fear.
Raydon Mikhel Harris of Marietta, carrying weapons within school safety zone; disorderly conduct - person; and simple assault fear.
Palmer Ekezie Akali of Mableton, carrying weapons within school safety zone; disorderly conduct - person; and simple assault fear.
Marietta
Quincey Finlando Batts, residence unknown, disorderly conduct - person; nude - public indecency; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and drugs original container - misdemeanor.
Mjiti O. Whitlow of Marietta, possession firearm felon Georgia.
Powder Springs
Stanley Brittain of Austell, trafficking heroin; driving - no insurance motorcycle; and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Sheriff's Office
David Brian Moffett of Austell, driving - standards for signal lights and devices; driving - headlights required; and identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person.
Smyrna
Tanja Dannette Ledbetter of Marietta, tampering, tamper with evidence - misdemeanor; and possession of heroin.
