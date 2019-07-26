The names and charges below are from Cobb arrest warrants, and are public records. A warrant is merely an accusation of a crime, and accused people are innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s Office
Cedric Denard McDowell of College Park, public indecency nude.
Smyrna
Keandra York of Hiram, criminal damage — second degree.
Sunday, July 14
Acworth
Dustin Bo Rodmaker of Franklin, North Carolina, fugitive.
Austell
Murdock Ray Jackson of Austell, armed robbery weapon; and aggravated assault weapon.
Cobb County
Kelsey Jarrod Turner of Marietta, simple battery harm; criminal damage — second degree; and 911 obstruction.
Aidan M. Forgey of Decatur, possession of methamphetamine more than 1 ounce.
William Chadwick Clanton of Nashville, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; kidnapping — kidnap; battery — family violence; criminal damage — second degree; and 911 obstruction.
Sebastian Santana Sandoval of Austell, two counts of aggravated assault weapon; and battery — visible harm.
Jose Luis Santana of Marietta, two counts of aggravated assault weapon; and battery — visible harm.
Robert Kulenga of Ellenwood, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; driving while license is suspended or revoked; driving — use of center turn lane; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; reckless driving; driving — too fast for conditions; and driving — hit and run misdemeanor.
Sheriff’s Office
Melina Lim of Morrow, criminal damage — first degree.
Monday, July 15
Cobb County
Azaria Chanel Moore of Conyers, criminal damage — second degree; and driving — duty to report accident resulting in injury, death or property damage.
Jenne Uvalle of Cartersville, DUI — less safe alcohol; driving — hit and run — misdemeanor; driving — failure to yield left turn; driving while license is suspended or revoked; driving — cracked windshield; and driving — habitual violator.
Paul Roy Stewart of Marietta, aggravated battery deprive.
Jahron Lamar Brown of Powder Springs, fugitive.
Robert M. Bell of Roswell, stalking aggravated.
Dekeimon Dontor Carter of Atlanta, four counts of identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person.
James Edward Leamon of Marietta, driving — failure to maintain lane; driving — brake lights required; driving — expired tag; and possession of methamphetamine.
Zaire Zamir Harris of Evans, sale of LSD; possession of LSD; and use of communications facilities to violate provisions prohibited.
Kayla Marie Harrison of Kennesaw, possession of cocaine; and possession of less than 1 ounce marijuana.
Kennesaw
David Keith Luke of Kennesaw, stalking aggravated.
Marietta
Justin Craggette of Marietta, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Phillip Gerjoi of Marietta, forgery — second degree.
Jordan Woods of Marietta, aggravated assault — intent to murder; aggravated battery disfigure; and battery — visible harm.
James Alexander Hobson of Lithia Springs, computer pornography — wireless internet.
Tommy Anderson of Marietta, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; possession of heroin; and battery — family violence.
Shane Williams of Canton, possession firearm felon Georgia.
Whitney Owen Riddle of Marietta, criminal trespass enter notice; and possession of cocaine.
Powder Springs
Dana Dwight Young of Powder Springs, criminal damage — second degree.
Sheriff’s Office
Delisa Simmons of Marietta, battery — simple battery — police; and obstruction felony.
Aaron F. Jacklin of Douglasville, three counts of items prohibited for possession by inmates, warden’s authorization; and six counts of use of communications facilities to violate provisions prohibited.
Dina L. Jacklin of Douglaville, three counts of items prohibited for possession by inmates, warden’s authorization; and six counts of use of communications facilites to violate provisions prohibited.
Tuesday, July 16
Acworth
Kristina Marie Garcia of Marietta, theft by shoplifting — less than $500; and possession of methamphetamine.
Cobb County
Deshawn Dunn of Austell, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; two counts of possession pistol minor; theft by receiving firearm; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Douglas Henderson of Acworth, driving — defective brake light; and possession.
Sean Anthony Mcentegart of Canton, driving — improper lane change/no signal; and possession of methamphetamine.
Indya Marjorie Tisinger of Mableton, two counts of obstruction felony.
James Steven Taylor of Mableton, driving — suspended license; driving — window tint violation; giving false name/date of birth; and obstruction felony.
Benjamin Jarod Bryant of Smyrna, possession; and tampering — tamper with evidence.
Christopher Bruce Perkins of Marietta, DUI — less safe alcohol; driving -hit and run — felony; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; driving — failure to maintain lane; driving on wrong sid eof road; driving — traffic control device; and terroristic threats.
Dustin Shane H. Pavo of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and criminal trespass damage.
Wade Steven Mitchell of Smyrna, possession of methamphetamine.
Ahmad Rashad Williams of Albany, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and two counts of attempt — financial transaction card fraud.
Alexander James Vallejo of Roswell, driving — following too closely; DUI — less safe drugs; possession of LSD; possession of cocaine; and possession of methamphetamine.
Dwayne Mack of Austell, theft by receiving firearm.
Tremaine Hart of Marietta, criminal trespass damage; two counts of cruelty to children — first degree; and simple battery harm.
Jazmyne Monae Walker of Atlanta, battery — visible harm; simple battery harm; criminal damage — second degree; criminal trespass damage; and two counts of terroristic threats — misdemeanor.
Marietta
Roy Leonard Williams of Marietta, three counts of possession firearm felon Georgia; and criminal use of an article with altered ID mark — other than motor vehicle.
Ira Hall of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Powder Springs
James Ryan English of Douglasville, driving — brake lights required; driving — expired tag; and possession of methamphetamine.
Smyrna
Joshua Quinton Mahaffey of Smyrna, aggravated assault weapon; battery — visible harm; possession firearm felon Georgia; two counts of cruelty to children — first degree; and cruelty to children — third degree.
Wednesday, July 17
Austell
John David Vanderhall of Powder Springs, theft of lost or mislaid property — greater than $1,500.
Cobb County
James Alan Jett of Powder Springs, driving — improper lane change/no signal; and possession of methamphetamine.
Sunnie Jaiden Diamond of Powder Springs, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
John David Carter of Rome, driving while license is suspended or revoked; driving — open container; theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and methods of turning at intersection.
Kelsey Jarrod Turner of Marietta, stalking aggravated.
Carol Kim Smith of Smyrna, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; four counts of intent to distribute; driving — failure to maintain lane; and possession.
Joshua Ryan Adamson of Acworth, three counts of theft by taking — less than $1,500; and two counts of burglary — second degree.
