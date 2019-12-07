The names and charges below are from Cobb arrest warrants, and are public records. A warrant is merely an accusation of a crime, and accused people are innocent until proven guilty.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Cobb County
Quincy Savoy Almeda of Marietta, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and battery — family violence.
Kennesaw
Nicole Leight Fleiss of Marietta, possession; driving — open container; DUI — less safe alcohol; and driving — speeding.
Valgerie Jeanty of Atlanta, aggressive driving; simple assault fear; and criminal damage — first degree.
Marietta
Joshua Leonard of Marietta, street gang terrorism and prevention — criminal gang activity prohibited.
Lorenzo Cruz of Marietta, burglary — first degree; tampering — tamper with evidence; criminal trespass damage; and loiter prowl.
Dennis Eduardo Mejia Grande of Marietta, burglary — first degree; tampering — tamper with evidence; criminal trespass damage; and loiter prowl.
Antonio Perez of Marietta, burglary — first degree; tampering — tamper with evidence; criminal trespass damage; and loiter prowl.
Powder Springs
Dain Hines of Powder Springs, intent to distribute amphetamine; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; possession; possession of cocaine; possession of firearm/knife during the commission of a felony — intent to distribute; and driving — too fast for conditions.
Sheriff’s Office
Leeo Harold Howington of Powder Springs, fugitive.
Glenn Lee Laster of Austell, sex offender — failure to register change; and false information on sex offender registration.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Acworth
Thomas Eugene Knight of Taylorsville, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Cobb County
Timothy Sanders of Stockbridge, armed robbery weapon; aggravated assault weapon; and theft by taking — less than $1,500.
Cordarius Durham of Clarkston, armed robbery weapon.
Morgan Michael Kephart of Kennesaw, five counts of intent to distribute; four counts of possession; possession amphetamine; intent to distribute cocaine; misc. possession of dangerous drug; methods of turning at intersection; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Kevin Reece Rodgers of Smyrna, driving — failure to maintain lane; driving — speeding; driving in violation of license restrictions; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; intent to distribute compound mixture — felony; possession; and furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age.
Nakesha D. Reevey of Marietta, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; cruelty to children — third degree; and battery — visible harm.
Ginger Rose Jones of Atlanta, driving on wrong side of road; DUI — less safe drugs; and driving — serious injury by vehicle.
Jevon Pharr, residence unknown, loiter prowl; theft by receiving retain — less than $1,500; and possession of cocaine.
Macy Alexandra Locke of Bowdon, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Kennesaw
Aim Ibrahim of Kennesaw, possession; theft by receiving retain — less than $1,500; and driving — speeding.
Kirvonte Lee Benson of Marietta, enticing child.
Joseph Lavon Parker of Lansing, Michigan, theft by deception — greater than $1,500.
Major Matthew Miller of Akron, Ohio, theft by taking — greater than $1,500; and identity fraud — fictitious information.
Daniel Christian Wagner of Atlanta, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
LaGregory Hinkle of Kennesaw, battery — family violence; and cruelty to children — second degree.
Smyrna
Dylan A. Gurner of Smyrna, criminal damage — second degree.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Acworth
Jeffery Stringfield of Acworth, cruelty to children — first degree; battery — visible harm; and aggravated assault — strangulation felony.
Cobb County
Timmie Brown of Powder Springs, possession of amphetamine; and possession of drug related object.
Rachel Crowley of Marietta, criminal damage — second degree; and simple battery provoke.
Sierra Smith of Kennesaw, aggravated assault weapon; and criminal trespass damage.
Anthony Price Kilburn-Heist of Kennesaw, possession of methamphetamine.
Marietta
Ryan Oneal of Ellijay, stalking aggravated.
Friday, Nov. 29
Cobb County
Alex Ambrocio Acala of Calhoun, criminal damage — second degree.
Abhiuday Gupta of Leesburg, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Miguel Alfonso Cortes of Austell, rape; incest; and child molestation felony.
Thomas David Summers of Marietta, intent to distribute methamphetamine — felony; and possession.
Sheriff’s Office
Corbin Hines of Marietta, obstruction felony.
Smyrna
Margaret A. Adams of Mableton, aggravated assault weapon.
Deshontia Demeca Brown of Smyrna, aggravated assault weapon.
Peter Lfeanyl Charles of Lithonia, three identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person; and giving false name/date of birth.
Edwin Cesar Morales-Maya of Smyrna, aggravated assault — intent to murder; possession of amphetamine; driving without a valid license; and battery substantial physical harm.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Cobb County
Osiris Rashad Bennett of Atlanta, possession; possession of amphetamine; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Maxwell Alexander Figueroa of Newnan, driving — failure to yield approaching intersection — misdemeanor; DUI — less safe combined; driving — open container; driving — expired tag; and possession of cocaine.
Cameron Salter McGee of Roswell, simple battery provoke; criminal damage — second degree; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Matthew Braden Vaughn of Marietta, aggravated battery deprive.
Hasaani Chyna Norwood of Douglasville, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and possession of tools.
Angel Lopez of Smyrna, possession of methamphetamine; driving — suspended license; and driving — failure to yield.
Marc Mathurin of Mableton, aggravated assault weapon; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
Carsen Alexander Britt of Marietta, intent to distribute of marijuana — felony.
Marietta
Taevon McCamey of Alpharetta, possession firearm felon Georgia; possession; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Cobb County
Neftali Aranda of Villa Rica, possession; possession of firearm/knife during the commission of a crime; and possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun felony.
Barbara Anne Cooper of Marietta, possession of cocaine; and possession of THC oil.
Jacob Emmanuel McDonald of Acworth, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; possession of firearm/knife — during the commission of a felony — intent to distribute; and driving — no tag light.
Bailey Christopher Avey of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Shannon Leann Eachus of Powder Springs, fugitive.
Jonathan Evan Edalgo of Kennesaw, possession; drugs original container — misdemeanor; removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing identity of vehicle; reckless driving; driving without a valid license; and driving — failure to maintain lane.
Mirela Medie of Miami, Florida, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Shannon Eugene Cheek of Powder Springs, simple assault fear; and cruelty to children — second degree.
Laron Ivey of Smyrna, possession firearm felon Georgia.
Kennesaw
Kenny Ly of Kennesaw, simple assault fear; three counts of cruelty to children — third degree; and criminal damage — second degree.
Powder Springs
Alexander Flores of Powder Springs, terroristic threats.
Sheriff’s Office
Eugene Demetrius Tony of Atlanta, reckless conduct on peace officer; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.