Da’Qwon Antonio Price of Fayetteville, burglary — first degree.
Willie Earl Hathaway of Cumming, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Christopher Jay Neyhart, residence unknown, pedestrian, solicit business; and possession of cocaine.
Gavin Ingram Hudson of Marietta, stalking aggravated.
David Phillip Folds of Powder Springs, driving — failure to maintain lane; driving — hit and run — misdemeanor; driving — improper passing; reckless driving; driving — failure to register vehicle; driving — no insurance; driving — suspended license; DUI — less safe alcohol; possession of THC oil; and theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
April Leverne Flemings of Austell, false statements/writings, concealment of facts.
Trenton Deon Martin of Dallas, driving — defective brake light; and possession of methamphetamine.
Saira Valle of Loganville, possession of methamphetamine.
Matthew Cole Mclarty of Atlanta, driving — improper lane change/no signal; and possession of methamphetamine.
Terry Clayton Kimber of Powder Springs, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; and driving — failure to maintain lane.
Jamicia Davis of Marietta, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Darius Smothers of Powder Springs, possession; driving — improper turn/no signal; and driving — suspended license.
Jon Steven Johnson of Austell, possession.
Marietta
Jackie Temple of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Zacchaeus Tyler Tillman of Decatur, intent to distribute cocaine; two counts of possession; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; possession firearm felon Georgia; and driving — when lighted lights and headlight required.
Samantha Moore of Marietta, intent to distribute cocaine; possession; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and possession.
Christian Holloway of Smyrna, driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; driving — exhibit driver license on demand; two counts of driving — improper lane change/no signal; driving — center turn lane; reckless conduct; and reckless driving.
Samuel Logan Rakes of Acworth, driving — expired tag; and possession of cocaine.
Christopher Shane Atkinson of Kennesaw, driving — expired license; and three counts of distribution of child pornography.
Powder Springs
Brian Keith Dace of Dallas, forgery — first degree; and theft by deception — felony.
Sheriff’s Office
Leroy Crider, residence unknown, four counts of intent to distribute; and drugs original container — misdemeanor.
Frederick Mason of Atlanta, terroristic threats misdemeanor; simple battery provoke; criminal trespass remain in property; and criminal damage — damaging, destroying or secreting property to defraud another.
Dewayne Earl Jenkins of Marietta, two counts of forgery — third degree; and theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Tavares Maurice Cunningham of Saint Petersburg, Florida, obstruction felony; and battery — simple battery — police.
Smyrna
Omondzo L. Francis of Smyrna, simple battery harm; aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and obstruction felony.
Malcolm Gilreath of Smyrna, aggravated assault weapon; and battery — visible harm.
Thursday, May 21
Acworth
Jakob Keither Gulick of Marietta, two counts of intent to distribute.
Cobb County
Tracy Leah Ehster of Acworth, terroristic threats; and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Marco Antonio Flores of Marietta, criminal molestation felony; aggravated child molestation; rape; and false imprisonment confinement.
Clayton Corey Mayers of Kennesaw, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.
Robert Derwin Orr of Conyers, aggravated sexual battery — aggravated; two counst of aggravated child molestation; two counts of child molestation felony; and two counts of incest.
John Darryl Motes of Marietta, false imprisonment detainment; and enticing child.
Shannon Leann Eachus of Powder Springs, possession of methamphetamine; and fugitive.
Tonya Kay Quiroz of Marietta, possession of cocaine.
Jourdan C. Ellis of Kennesaw, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Basil Waldron of Marietta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Marietta
James Larry Jordan of Cartersville, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Yolanda Ann Lewis of Marietta, possession of cocaine; and driving — open container.
Sheriff’s Office
Alexander Ryan Jones of Powder Springs, driving — brake lights required; possession; and intent to distribute.
Friday, May 22
Acworth
Sondra Leigh Williams of Marietta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Joseph Allan King of Hiram, two counts of child molestation felony.
Nathaniel Ladarius Houston of Acworth, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; and possession and use drug related object — misdemeanor.
Cobb County
Darius White of Austell, possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun — first offense; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and possessio of firearm/knife during the commission of a crime.
Clarence Palmer of Austell, possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun — first offense; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; possession of firearm during the commission of a crime; and driving — speeding.
Kianna Michelle Stokes of Mableton, obstruction felony.
Dylan A. Gurner of Smyrna, driving — dispaly of license plate; possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; and driving — improper turn/no signal.
Andrew Giles of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine; possession; and possession and use of drug related object — misdemeanor.
Joseph Harvey Chatman of Kennesaw, burglary — first degree; criminal damage — second degree; and simple assault fear.
Jaden My-Kel Simmons of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; driving — failure to maintain lane; driving — hit and run; and driving without a valid license.
Paris Lonnie Poole of Lithia Springs, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; driving — failure to maintain lane; and two counts of drugs original container — misdemeanor.
Christopher Ryan Cochran of Mableton, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and possession of amphetamine.
Jarcell Deriyon Gunn of Austell, two counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and possession of tools.
Mia Simone Davis-Farley of Atlanta, two counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and possession of tools.
Miguel Joaquin Del Prado Corvison of Sarasota, Florida, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Vernon Sylvester Stephens of Powder Springs, possession.
Kennesaw
Nathaniel Ladarius Houston of Smyrna, reckless driving; DUI alcohol; driving — traffic control device; driving — open container; driving — no seatbelt; and driving — serious injury by vehicle.
Marietta
Javante Meshaun Hill of Marietta, possession.
Powder Springs
Jerome A. Bourn of Dallas, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Smyrna
Jaden Maurice Bullard of Smyrna, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Saturday, May 23
Cobb County
Djuana Armanti Fletcher of Atlanta, two counts of possession.
Timothy Ira Phillips of Rentz, driving — window tint violation; and possession.
Richard DeLaCruz of Marietta, trafficking fentanyl; taillight in good repair; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
Jhoel Garcia-Mendoza of Austell, trafficking fentanyl; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; possession firearm felon Georgia; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Warren Estes of Kennesaw, five counts of card fraud — financial transaction; forgery manufacturing, selling, distributing false identification document; fraud — possession of false ID of government agency; and driving — operate a vehicle with no license plate or decal.
Treadley T. Carrington of Jacksonville, Florida, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; possession of methamphetamine; driving — suspended license; driving — no insurance motorcycle; and driving on wrong side of the road.
Aaquil Iben Brown of Marietta, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; tampering — tamper with evidence; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; and disorderly house — misdemeanor.
Rico William Pressley of Canton, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; tampering — tamper with evidence; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
Andre Harris of Marietta, possession of amphetamine; possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; tamper with evidence; and possession.
Nicholas Gavin Burt of Marietta, false imprisonment detainment; and battery — family violence.
Anastasia Lynn Edwards of Lima, Ohio, theft by taking — greater than $1,500; and driving — suspended license.
Dustin Pickett of Powder Springs, possession.
William Sills of Smyrna, battery — visible harm; and criminal damage — second degree.
Brittany L. Littlejohn of Adairsville, possession of heroin; and theft by shoplifting — less than $500.
Justin Rolland Mizell of Marietta, possession of heroin; and theft by shoplifting — less than $500.
Marietta
Wesley Batista of Pompano Beach, Florida, theft by shoplifting — less than $500; and possession of cocaine.
Jameelah Owens of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon.
Sunday, May 24
Acworth
Brandon Keith Smith of Marietta, possession of cocaine; and DUI — less safe combined.
Cobb County
Trey Alexander Chancellor of Marietta, terroristic threats.
Jeremy Lee Adamo of Marietta, aggravated assault — intent to rape.
Terry Florence of Atlanta, possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; possession; and terroristic threats — misdemeanor.
Kennesaw
Brittany N. White of Watauga, Tennessee, theft by taking — greater than $1,500; two counts of theft by taking — less than $1,500; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; and driving — suspended license.
Catherine Delgado of Kennesaw, theft by receiving stolen property greater than $1,500.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
Keondrae Boyd of Snellville, obstruction felony; DUI less safe alcohol; driving — open container; two counts of terroristic threats; two counts terroristic threats — misdemeanor; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Marietta
Daisha Monique Williams, residence unknown, two counts of robbery snatch; and terroristic threats.
Powder Springs
Terrance Paul Corry of Powder Springs, aggravated assault weapon; four counts of aggravated battery 65 or older; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and criminal damage — second degree.
Monday, May 25
Austell
Tshomba Lynette Wallace, residence unknown, aggravated assault weapon; criminal trespass unlawful purpose; and criminal trespass enter notice.
Cobb County
Nathan Ryan Parker of Marietta, possession of heroin.
Brandon Chase Murphy of Brownsville, Tennessee, fugitive.
Rolando Sanchez-Flores of Joliet, Illinois, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and criminal damage — second degree.
Ivan Ashley Sigman of Marietta, possession; drugs original container — misdemeanor; driving — suspended registration; driving — expired tag; and alteration of tag.
Parker David Hubbard of Marietta, possession.
Emanuel Fonte Ware of Austell, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and battery — family violence.
Stephanie White of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon; disorderly conduct — abusive words; reckless conduct; and public drunk.
James Curtis Murphy of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine.
Morgan Lea Brewner of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine.
Kennesaw
Angelo Taylor-White of Kennesaw, criminal damage — second degree.
Marietta
Dewayne Jenkins of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine; and crossing guardlines — marijuana, controlled substance or weapons.
David Tony McGregory of Marietta, theft by taking — greater than $1,500; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Carlton J. Murray of Powder Springs, possession of methamphetamine; and theft by taking — less than $1,500.
Powder Springs
James William Anderson of Powder Springs, possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, May 26
Cobb County
Albert Clark of Atlanta, battery substantial physical harm; and criminal damage — second degree.
Ernest Shane Kennedy of Kennesaw, battery — visible harm; 911 obstruction; false imprisonment confinement; and simple assault fear.
Elijah Jamal Astin of Griffin, theft by receiving firearm.
Monique Shelton-Rembert of Marietta, two counts of aggravated assault weapon.
Roger Gilchrist of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Daniel Hooten of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Marion Durell Jones of Atlanta, possession; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
Gina Banks Cumbie of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon.
David Wilson of Powder Springs, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.
Keith Collins Jackson of Kennesaw, terroristic threats — acts/objects; criminal damage — second degree; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Dennis William Gibboney of Austell, child — sexual exploitation of a child; and distribution of child pornography.
Tracie Lynn Hall of Marietta, driving — failure to maintain lane; and possession of methamphetamine.
Eric Devin Jones of Marietta, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; loiter prowl; abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances.
Stephanie Erica Durrick of Kennesaw, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Frederick Keith Markley of Austell, two counts of obstruction felony.
Smyrna
Troy Fitzgerald Box of Smyrna, aggravated battery useless.
Luciano Dariass Torchia of Smyrna, aggravated battery useless.
Wednesday, May 27
Cobb County
Vanely Jaleel Effinger of Powder Springs, attempt — trafficking; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; possession firearm felon Georgia; and theft by receiving firearm.
Gregory Dwight Allen of Atlanta, possession of cocaine; and possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Rochelle Arlena Brooks of Mableton, possession of cocaine.
Jonathan Daniel of Smyrna, possession of methamphetamine; and two counts of possession.
Jordan Phillip Brumfield of Powder Springs, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Mohammed Hassan Osman of Austell, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and possession.
Terance Allen Snipes of Austell, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Jamari Watkins of Powder Springs, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Caleb Rashaud Leon of Dallas, possession firearm felon Georgia; and driving — traffic control device.
Nicol S. Freeman of Griffin, two counts of theft by taking — greater than $1,500; and theft by taking — less than $1,500.
Robert Vernard Osborne of Austell, theft by receiving firearm; and driving — failure to maintain lane.
Jeffrey David Lincoln of Marietta, reckless driving; and driving — serious injury by vehicle.
Darnell Jerome Thompson of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — less than $500; possession; and three counts of theft of lost or mislaid property — less than $1,500.
John Doe, residence unknown, public indecency; obstruction — obstruction of emergency medical technician; aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and criminal damage — second degree.
Jessica Moss of Dallas, possession of heroin.
Destine Bradsher-Turner of Mableton, obstruction felony.
Bredyn Robert Rose of Powder Springs, driving — defective brake light; possession marijuana more than 1 ounce; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; and possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun — first offense.
Dakari Quavion Jackson of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon.
Kennesaw
Justin Blaine Dutton of Kennesaw, giving false name/date of birth; and crossing guardlines, inmate possession of controlled substance, weapons or marijuana.
Marietta
Romeo Mazas-Pedro of Atlanta, computer pornography; and furnishing obscene materials to mior by computer or electronically.
Edgar Gamez-Pech of Marietta, computer pornography.
Temario M. Blalock of Marietta, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; possession of cocaine; and possession of firearm felon Georgia.
Charles Brandon Fletcher of Decatur, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Anthony L. Pope of Marietta, two counts of aggravated assault weapon; and criminal trespass damage.
Orlandus Jajuan Fletcher of Cartersville, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; three counts of intent to distribute; intent to distribute cocaine; trafficking heroin; and crossing guardlines — marijuana, controlled substance or weapons.
Danielle Williams of Cartersville, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; four counts of intent to distribute; and intent to distribute cocaine.
Dean Milton Whiting of Marietta, driving — improper lane change/no signal; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; driving — laying drags; driving — too fast for conditions; reckless driving; obstruction — hindering law enforcement; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Thursday, May 28
Austell
Jasmond Meadows of Lithonia, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Cobb County
Kameron Omar Gunby of Kennesaw, public indecency; obstruction — obstruction of emergency medical technician; aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and criminal damage — second degree.
Elizabeth Edna Yelverton of Powder Springs, possession.
Satasia Harris of Kennesaw, aggravated assault weapon.
Christopher Morris of Austell, manslaughter — involuntary felony; and possession pistol minor.
Janice Denice Williams of Fayetteville, five counts of card fraud — financial transaction.
Antonio Leander Manson of Douglasville, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500; and theft by shoplifting — less than $500.
Abel Valdez of Miami, Florida, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Bradley Jerome Jackson of Mableton, possession of cocaine.
Jakob Keither Gulick of Marietta, possession; and driving — speeding.
Elizabeth Michele Nall of Austell, sale of drugs.
Kennesaw
Dricsen Jai’are Stubbs of Stone Mountain, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; and possession.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
Lonnie Jerome Butler of Woodstock, aggravated assault weapon; terroristic threats; and possession of firearm/knife during the commission of a crime.
Marietta
Craig Allen Irby of Marietta, cruelty to children — second degree.
Stephen Joshua Moesel of Atlanta, possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; and possession.
Hardy Randy Ogletree of Fayetteville, computer pornography — wireless internet.
Lynwood Bonner of Seonia, identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person; trafficking methamphetamine; intent to distribute; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; possession of firearm/knife — during the commission of a felony — intent to distribute; possession firearm felon Georgia; theft by receiving firearm; and street gang terrorism and prevention — criminal gang activity prohibited.
Joannie Lee Russell of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon.
Powder Springs
Terrance Paul Corry of Powder Springs, exploit a disabled or elderly person or healthcare shelter.
Sheriff’s Office
Luciano Dariass Torchia of Smyrna, sex offender failure to register.
John Darryl Motes of Marietta, false statements/writings, concealment of facts.
Smyrna
Judy T. Edward of Atlanta, simple battery harm; aggravated assault weapon; criminal trespass damage; and theft by taking — less than $1,500.
Friday, May 29
Acworth
Teresa Lynn Lane of Cartersville, possession of methamphetamine.
Cobb County
Derek Mandeville of Marietta, driving — failure to maintain lane; driving without a valid license; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; driving on wrong side of road; driving — hit and run; kidnapping — kidnap; possession of cocaine; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Steven Scott Obermeyer of Marietta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Antoan Ramone Ford of Mableton, theft by receiving firearm; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun — first offense; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Alexander K. Wald of Canton, possession.
Brett Joseph Cogbill of Atlanta, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and unlawful conduct/911 call.
Tyrell Mcledo of Marietta, possession.
Jena Born of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine; and possession of heroin.
Richard Harold Amos of Kennesaw, child molestation felony.
Kennesaw
Misty Kaye Cowen of Dallas, possession of LSD; and driving — failure to maintain lane.
Justin Lee Wagner of Marietta, three counts of possession; and misc. possession of dangerous drug.
Marietta
John Sidney Miles of Marietta, aggravated battery disfigure; assault on unborn child; driving — fleeing or attempting to elude — misdemeanor; and driving — suspended license.
Antonio J. Pansera of Acworth, possession of cocaine.
Amy Susanne Pearson of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and driving — suspended license.
Khaleef Knight of Marietta, cruelty to children — first degree.
Sade Tiabo of Marietta, cruelty to children — first degree.
Tammi Annette Farmer of Jonesboro, driving — failure to maintain lane; and possession of methamphetamine.
Smyrna
Kristion Taylor White of Smyrna, possession; and murder commission of felony.
Rayshawn Johnson of Smyrna, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and simple battery harm.
Saturday, May 30
Acworth
Steven Otis Sawyer of Dallas, theft by shoplifting subsequent offenses.
Cobb County
Kynisha Renita Dean of Plymouth, Michigan, driving when lighted lights and headlight required; driving — fleeing or attempting to elude — misdemeanor; obstruction felony; giving false name/date of birth; and loiter prowl.
Earl Alfonso Fletcher of Marietta, battery — visible harm; cruelty to children — third degree; and four counts of terroristic threats.
Angelina Fletcher of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon; terroristic threats; and battery — visible harm.
Cameron Elijah Brydson of Mableton, robbery force.
Robert Reaves of Marietta, aggravated assault officer article; obstruction felony; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and DUI — less safe alcohol.
Demetrius Anderson of Atlanta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Charles Allen Flemming of Kennesaw, attempt — intent to distribute; and intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Darius Leon Ridgeway of Atlanta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Marietta
David Thomas Goodman of Fayetteville, possession of methampehtamine.
Smyrna
Mario Davis of Atlanta, criminal interference with government property.
Sunday, May 31
Cobb County
James Caliub Barber of Dallas, possession of heroin.
Hanna C. Rogers of Smyrna, possession; and public drunk.
Wayne Burchfield of Forsyth, possession of methamphetamine; and driving — unlawful transfer of a license plate.
Joshua Lewis of Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, possession of methamphetamine.
Rufaro Edwin Moyo of Kennesaw, terroristic threats; battery — simple battery-police; obstruction felony; and possession of firearm during the commission of a crime.
Walter Ware of Austell, driving — improper display of license plate; driving — suspended license; intent to distribute cocaine; and intent to distribute.
Rebekah Ruth Moore of Acworth, battery — visible harm; and removal or attempted removal of weapon from public official.
Jamileh Ghazizadeh-Eslami of Marietta, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; criminal trespass remain in property; disorderly conduct — person; and terroristic threats.
David Rey Hernandez of Acworth, criminal damage — second degree.
Marietta
Terra Jones of Dallas, aggravated battery useless; and cruelty to children — third degree.
Monday, June 1
Cobb County
Solomon Hasan Please of Atlanta, possession of firearm/knife during the commission of a crime; theft by receiving firearm; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; giving false name/date of birth; reckless conduct; and possession of cocaine.
Johari Cabral Please of Atlanta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; possession of cocaine; giving false name/date of birth; and criminal interference with government property.
Dominique Latrice Harris of Powder Springs, aggravated assault weapon; and cruelty to children — third degree.
Michael Wesley Echols of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Lee Twan Culbreath of Stone Mountain, 11 counts of criminal trespass damage; and 11 counts of possession of tools.
Robert Scorpio Arnold of Kennesaw, aggravated assault article.
Tony Alan Faro of Smyrna, theft by shoplifting subsequent offenses.
Kelly Marie Faro of Smyrna, theft by shoplifting subsequent offenses.
Dwight Eugene Duke of Woodstock, possession of methamphetamine.
Marietta
Tracy Wright of Austell, aggravated assault weapon; battery — pregnant; battery — visible harm; and cruelty to children — third degree intentionally.
James Brooks of Austell, fugitive.
Destiny Renee Fisher of Cape Coral, Florida, computer pornography — wireless internet; and 10 counts of child — sexual exploitation of a child.
Zachary Clinton Lopez of Woodstock, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; three counts of intent to distribute; attempt — intent to distribute; and driving — no insurance.
Terry Angelo Maupins of Marietta, 911 obstruction; battery — family violence; and aggravated assault — strangulation — felony.
Tuesday, June 2
Cobb County
Derrail Joavon Johnson of Douglasville, driving — fleeing/attempting to elude.
Cleophus Johnson of Atlanta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Alex Rondon-Leonor of Marietta, theft by deception — felony.
Martin Lamer Deese of Atlanta, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person.
Keli Chantay Strawder of Smyrna, aggravated battery deprive.
Keshay Cowvins of Marietta, driving — failure to stop at a stop sign; and possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Georgia State Patrol
Delilah Gabrielle Bolton of Commerce, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Kennesaw
Alija Shamir Pennamon of Marietta, driving — speeding; driving without a valid license; and possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Marietta
Jarrett Charles Kelly of Marietta, two counts of false imprisonment confinement; two counts of aggravated assault weapon; and kidnapping — kidnap.
Keith Pharms of Atlanta, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Powder Springs
Timothy Dortch of Douglasville, driving — cracked windshield; possession of cocaine; forgery — second degree; and possession and use of drug related object — misdemeanor.
Alexander Flores of Powder Springs, terroristic threats.
Andrette Bernard Battle of Hiram, criminal damage — second degree.
Smyrna
Otis Abacheponce, residence unknown, simple battery harm; terroristic threats; two counts of criminal damage — second degree; and public indecency nude.
Charles Edwin Brock of Powder Springs, possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, June 3
Acworth
Patron Delor Hatcher of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine.
Gregory Scott Collins of Woodstock, giving false name/date of birth; and possession of methamphetamine.
Jahquai Abram of Atlanta, theft by deception — greater than $1,500.
Charles Jackson Pittman of Acworth, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Katrina Hadley Shea Olson of Acworth, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Christopher T. Carlson of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine.
Heather Marie McQueen of Dallas, possession of methamphetamine; and possession.
Cobb County
Jared Franklin Shields of Smyrna, terroristic threats.
Tameika Le Triana Cross of Atlanta, aggravated assault article; and cruelty to children — third degree.
D’Narre Norrise Kennard of Marietta, battery — pregnant; possession; and cruelty to children — third degree.
Jason Ladon Smith of Morrow, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and possession of tools.
Sharon R. Hayward of Buffalo, New York, theft by taking — less than $1,500; two counts of card theft — obtain financial transaction; and two counts of identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person.
Payton Kirkland of Dallas, possession; and possession of methampehtamine.
Kennesaw
Diamond Johnson of Kennesaw, aggravated assault weapon.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
Josiah Eric-Daniel Griffith of Covington, possession; and possession and use of drug related object — misdemeanor.
Emmanuel Robert Stallworth of Conyers, possession; and possession and use of drug related object — misdemeanor.
Janoah Rashaad James of Albany, possession; and possession and use of drug related object — misdemeanor.
Marietta
Joshua Stevens Rogers of Atlanta, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Joya Brittany Broady of Villa Rica, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Ligon McWhorter Durham of Marietta, burning of woodlands, brush, fields or other lands — arson of lands, destruction of or damage to material.
Sheriff’s Office
Haison Gregory Pollard of Marietta, fugitive.
Thursday, June 4
Acworth
Luke Christopher Davis of Kennesaw, cruelty to children — first degree.
Cobb County
Robert Blaine Rehorn of Marietta, false imprisonment confinement; battery — visible harm; and two counts of cruelty to children — third degree.
Dexter Lamar Williams of Atlanta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and obstruction felony.
Derrick Lamont Mathis of Austell, two counts of possession.
Krystal S. Posey of Waco, possession of heroin.
Ashley Marie Alexander of Villa Rica, driving — no tag light; and possession of methamphetamine.
Wolford Hunter Kilgore of Kennesaw, aggravated sodomy; aggravated child molestation; and aggravated sexual battery — aggravated.
Jamal Ive Adams-Kelly of Marietta, rape; two counts of aggravated child molestation; and incest.
Zachary Todd Linder of Villa Rica, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and possession of tools.
David Vincent Hodges of Villa Rica, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Adrian Castillo of Cartersville, battery — visible harm; false imprisonment detainment; and burglary — first degree.
Georgia Department of Insurance
Nena Denise Davis of Powder Springs, 11 counts of fraud — insurance claims; and forgery — first degree.
Kennesaw
Tyron Brunson of Atlanta, card theft — obtain financial transaction.
Marietta
Matthew Wesley Scroggins of Woodstock, possession firearm felon Georgia.
Penelope Baker of Cartersville, possession firearm felon Georgia.
Friday, June 5
Austell
Chase Carlton McArthur of Douglasville, obstruction felony; giving false name/date of birth; removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing identity of a vehicle; driving — suspended registration; and driving — suspended license.
Cobb County
Joesph W. Hulse of Kingsport, Tennessee, possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; and possession.
Chastey M. Hulse of Kinsport, Tennessee, possession of methamphetamine; and misc. possession of dangerous drug.
Bridgette J. Bledsoe of Appalachia, Virginia, possession of methamphetamine.
Robert Allen White of Bristol, Tennessee, possession of methamphetamine.
Lorenzo Jerrod Hunt of Horn Lake, Mississippi, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; driving — improper display of license plate; and removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing identity of vehicle.
Erick Morris of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon.
Levi Arzola of Marietta, aggravated child molestation; two counts of rape statutory; aggravated child molestation; and two counts of child molestation felony.
Roy Christian Wood of Acworth, interference with custody; and enticing child.
Bakari Smith of Atlanta, rape; and aggravated sodomy.
Christopher Jones of Atlanta, rape; and aggravated sodomy.
Dimitri Jordan Nelson of Atlanta, aggravated sodomy; and aggravated sexual battery — aggravated.
Victor Daniel Younkins of Smyrna, simple assault fear; and terroristic threats.
Marietta
Courtney Barksdale of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; three counts of possession; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
Barry Louis Wilburn of Houston, Texas, theft by taking — greater than $1,500; and criminal damage — second degree.
David Blandon Thomas of Houston, Texas, theft by taking — greater than $1,500; and criminal damage — second degree.
Heather Ashley Carter of Marietta, possession firearm felon Georgia.
Powder Springs
Phillip Morris of Douglasville, possession of methamphetamine; possession of amphetamine; possession and use of drug related object — misdemeanor; and driving — no distractions.
Sheriff’s Office
Joni Marie Caldwell of Kennesaw, fugitive.
Saturday, June 6
Acworth
Hillary Rae Kirk of Cartersville, driving — headlights required; and possession of methamphetamine.
John Dylan Currivan of Zephyrhills, Florida, fugitive.
Cobb County
Donny Ray Hayden of Kennesaw, driving — suspended license; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; four counts of driving — improper lane change/no signal; traffic control device; driving — passing in a no passing zone; and driving — speeding.
Carolyn Weathers of Sumter, South Carolina, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; giving false name/date of birth; and removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing identity of a vehicle.
Tytyeshea Patricia Jenkins of Sumter, South Carolina, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; giving false name/date of birth; and removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing identity of a vehicle.
Julia A. Phillips of Atlanta, crimianl damage — second degree; and driving — hit and run.
Kennesaw
Mareda E. Kirby of Evarts, Kentucky, driving — taillights in good repair; driving — display of license plate; driving — failure to register vehicle; driving — suspended license; possession of methamphetamine; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Marietta
Kenton Pascoe of Douglasville, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; possession; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
Wade Steven Mitchell of Smyrna, driving — suspended license; giving false name/date of birth; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; possession firearm felon Georgia; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; intent to distribute amphetamine; and drug-free commercial zone.
Heather Ashley Carter of Marietta, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; intent to distribute amphetamine; and drug-free commercial zone.
Branden Delucia of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance.
Robert Hargis of Fayetteville, possession of methamphetamine.
Jenelle Karette Hamilton of Marietta, battery — family violence; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and bribery.
Sunday, June 7
Cobb County
Gezille Chantelle Newell of Lawrenceville, simple assault fear; obstruction felony; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Candace Slocumb of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine; and possession.
Aaron Lamar Moore of Marietta, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and cruelty to children — third degree.
Reuben Moss of Atlanta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and driving — suspended license.
Tyler C. Hicks of Marietta, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; battery — family violence; criminal trespass damage; simple battery harm; and terroristic threats — misdemeanor.
Maxwell Cole Maldonado of Kennesaw, driving — expired tag; two counts of driving — window tint violation; false ID possession; and possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Kennesaw
Mohamad Ayoub Said of Woodstock, obstruction felony; DUI — less safe alcohol; and two counts of battery — simple battery — police.
Caleb Mosely of Starkville, Mississippi, fugitive.
Marietta
John Jackson of Marietta, aggravated assault — intent to murder.
Monday, June 8
Acworth
Harrison Mutero Wachaga of Acworth, impersonating an officer.
Cobb County
Roger E. Fenske of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine; and driving — improper lane change/no signal.
Dante Romario Parara of Alpharetta, obstruction felony; battery — simple battery — police; criminal interference with government property; and nude — public indecency.
Tamieka Letriana Cross of Atlanta, aggravated assault article; and cruelty to children — third degree.
Ayris Pearl Lakin Hines of Smyrna, simple assault fear; false imprisonment detainment; and reckless conduct.
Breeonna James of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, simple assault fear; and false imprisonment detainment.
Britteni Ayriel Hines of Atlanta, simple assault fear; and false imprisonment detainment.
Andrew Kyle Barbaree of Acworth, theft by taking — firearm, destructive device, explosive.
Marietta
John Jackson of Marietta, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and simple battery harm.
Itasia Tamara Forest of Tutwiler, Mississippi, out of state bail jumping — felony.
Nicolas Miguel Etchison of Hermitage, Tennessee, bail — bond jumping on felony.
Colton Suede Burks of Corinth, Mississippi, bail — bond jumping on felony.
Smyrna
Nnenna S. Onwukeme of Smyrna, criminal damage — second degree; and simple battery harm.
Armani Salvi of Douglasville, theft by taking — greater than $1,500; and burglary — second degree.
Tuesday, June 9
Cobb County
Sheneise Sade Granderson of Austell, battery — visible harm; and criminal damage — second degree.
Andrew Douglas Kaupe of Loganville, possession of methamphetamine; driving — no insurance; and misc. possession dangerous drug.
Tyler Lane Silvertooth of Marietta, possession firearm felon Georgia; and possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun — first offense.
Marius Vorster of Marietta, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; aggravated battery deprive; and simple assault fear.
Gerald Bernard Wilkins of Atlanta, aggravated assault weapon; simple battery harm; and theft by taking — less than $1,500.
Maurice Oneal James of Atlanta, fugitive.
Brittany Paige Bickers of Dallas, possession of methamphetamine; and theft by shoplifting — less than $500.
Adrian Castillo of Cartersville, stalking — misdemeanor; burglary — first degree; and criminal damage — second degree.
Kennesaw
Jaqkia Shanay Dixon of Atlanta, identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person.
Shandra L. Latiese Atkins of Atlanta, identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person.
Marietta
Thomas Crawford of Jasper, possession of heroin.
Chloe Victoria Satterfield of Jasper, possession of heroin.
Earl Alonzo Townsend of Forsyth, aggravated assault weapon.
Dominick Lee Neal of Marietta, terroristic threats.
William Irving Jackel of Marietta, battery substantial physical harm; and possession of methamphetamine.
Powder Springs
Joseph Trevor Beecham of Cedartown, intent to distribute; and driving — no insurance.
Sheriff’s Office
Tyler Cody Summey of Murrayville, identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person.
Wednesday, June 10
Cobb County
Tyshun G. Lockhart of Austell, two counts of aggravated assault weapon; and battery — visible harm.
Jabari Keandre Harris of Kennesaw, possession of firearm/knife — during the commission of a felony — intent to distribute; intent to distribute; and tampering — tamper with evidence — misdemeanor.
Jaron Tyler O’Daniel of Kennesaw, attempt — intent to distribute.
Emily Nicole Wittenkind of Kennesaw, attempt — intent to distribute.
Jeffrey Brynildsen of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, June 11
Acworth
Brandon Taylor Victor of Acworth, driving — suspended license; and possession of cocaine.
Cobb County
Bret Nathaniel Adams of Smyrna, trafficking marijuana.
John Jason Earnhardt of Marietta, four counts of possession; drugs original container — misdemeanor; and driving — expired tag.
Riley Hayes McRae of Suwanee, possession of methamphetamine.
Zachary Hunter Drewry of Marietta, possession of heroin.
Andrew Kyle Barbaree of Acworth, possession.
Abraham Gessesse of Woodstock, terroristic threats.
Daquelle Devonta Carter of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Randy Rice of Woodstock, driving — suspended license; and possession of heroin.
Katlyn Bonilla of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine.
Daniel John Moran of Marietta, driving — improper lane change/no signal; and possession of methamphetamine.
Kennesaw
Antonio Lamont Greer of Kennesaw, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; possession of cocaine; tampering — tamper with evidence; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
Elizabeth Adrianna Jacobs of Olive Branch, Mississippi, driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; traffic control device; possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; three counts of possession of firearm/knife — during the commission of a felony — intent to distribute; and possession and use of drug related object — misdemeanor.
Demontatus Dequan Dilworth of Corinth, Mississippi, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; two counts of possession of firearm/knife — during the commission of a felony — intent to distribute; and possession of drug related object.
Elizabeth Adrianna Jacobs of Olive Branch, Mississippi, fugitive.
Sheriff’s Office
Tanesha Baber of Gainesville, possession of heroin; possession and use drug related object — misdemeanor; simple assault fear; criminal trespass damage; and terroristic threats.
Brian M. Cooper of Marietta, stalking aggravated.
Smyrna
Keith Anthony Price of Smyrna, two counts of criminal trespass enter notice; and terroristic threats.
Friday, June 12
Acworth
Christian A. Herrera of Acworth, public drunk; and possession of cocaine.
Cobb County
Marcus Bo Odum of Jonesboro, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and driving without a valid license.
Luis Rey Ruiz of Kennesaw, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and two counts of intent to distribute.
Wendy Besaira Jimenez of Powder Springs, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and two counts of intent to distribute.
Rigoberto Cruz of Kennesaw, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; two counts of intent to distribute; possession of firearm/knife — during the commission of a felony — intent to distribute; and possession.
Poleth Ojeda of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and two counts of intent to distribute.
Tyree Williams of Smyrna, contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony- controlled substance.
Chase Porter-Veasley of Atlanta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Julie Marie Ivey of Alpharetta, DUI — less safe combined; driving — failure to maintain lane; driving on wrong side of road; driving — too fast for condition; and two counts of obstruction felony.
John Franklin of Atlanta, driving — improper display of license plate; alteration of tag; theft by receiving firearm; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
Tyrone Jackson of New Orleans, Louisiana, possession firearm felon Georgia.
Dellnitha Birt of Austell, terroristic threats; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Derrick Lamar Palmer of Atlanta, intent to distribute; possession; and forgery — first degree.
Jamal Gotell of Smyrna, intent to distribute; possession; and forgery — first degree.
Kaseem E. Colon of Marietta, aggravated assault — intent to murder; intent to distribute marijuana felony; and four counts of cruelty to children — third degree.
David Curtis Scarborough, residence unknown, false imprisonment detainment; and enticing child.
Joshua John Clevenz of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine; and bicycle — riding on roadways and paths.
Kennesaw
James David Ledbetter of Cartersville, possession of methamphetamine; two counts of possession; and possession of firearm/knife during the commission of a crime.
Justin Lee McWhorter of Acworth, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Marietta
Latisha Campbell of Lawrenceville, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and theft by receiving firearm.
Amir Simmons of Decatur, theft by receiving firearm; possession firearm felon Georgia; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; intent to distribute; and intent to distribute cocaine.
Michael Eugene Foster of Marietta, possession of cocaine.
Powder Springs
Muarier Demone Avery of Marietta, intent to distribute; and driving — suspended registration.
Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Petty of Atlanta, fugitive.
Tavares Maurice Cunningham of Saint Petersburg, Florida, battery — simple battery — police; and obstruction felony.
Jamal Gotell of Smyrna, fugitive.
Saturday, June 13
Cobb County
Luis Rey Ruiz of Kennesaw, simple battery harm; and false imprisonment detainment.
Jamahri Deshon Jackson of Marietta, DUI — less safe alcohol; reckless driving; driving — speeding; driving — drivers must be licensed, prior licenses surrendered, local licenses forbidden; driving — failure to maintain lane; driving — traffic control device; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; driving — no seatbelt; driving — failure to yield to emergency vehicle; driving on wrong side of road; driving — following too closely; and driving — serious injury by vehicle.
Angelo Rincon of Flowery Branch, theft by shoplifting — less than $500; criminal trespass remain in property; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and possession of methamphetamine.
Jamharis McQueen of Lumberton, North Carolina, armed robbery weapon.
Ahmir Raekwn Singletary of Lumberton, North Carolina, armed robbery weapon.
Kameron Jamier Manning of Douglasville, robbery snatch.
Brittany Littlejohn of Adairsville, possession of heroin.
Jeffrey Lynn Nelms of Marietta, possession.
Christian Juvany Soto of Mableton, stalking aggravated.
Georgia State Patrol
Dante Jaquawn Walker of Marietta, driving — speeding; driving — improper lane change/no signal; driving — improper tun/no signal; driving traffic control device; driving without a valid license; driving — no seatbelt; driving on wrong side of road; marijuana — possession of less than 1 ounce; driving — hit and run — misdemeanor; driving — hit and run, felony; driving — fleeing/attempting to elude; and two counts of reckless conduct.
Marietta
Carlton Phoenix of Marietta, trafficking heroin; two counts of intent to distribute; intent to distribute cocaine; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; and drug-free commercial zone.
Barbara Zeeman of Marietta, trafficking heroin; drug-free commercial zone; three counts of intent to distribute; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; possession; and possession of amphetamine.
Charles Porter Wright of Marietta, robbery snatch; simple battery harm; and two counts of cruelty to children — first degree.
Trinity Williams of Woodstock, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; burglary — first degree; and criminal trespass damage.
Gabrielle Tyshica Smith of Atlanta, stalking misdemeanor; and terroristic threats.
Dakota Ledoux of Canton, possession of cocaine.
Demarko Jamaal Durr of Covington, driving — suspeded license; and intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Sunday, June 14
Cobb County
Noela Robert Deane of Woodstock, criminal damage — second degree; and reckless driving.
Christian Juvany Soto of Mableton, stalking aggravated.
Lisa Flanagan of Marietta, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Shane Braeden Buchanan of Canton, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; loiter prowl; and giving false name/date of birth.
Jahsearii Jadelle Ragland of Marietta, criminal damage — second degree; and criminal trepsass remain in property.
Na’ziyr Scott of Lawrenceville, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Noela Roberta Deane of Woodstock, criminal damage — second degree; and reckless driving.
Christian James Elle of Mableton, possession of cocaine.
Marietta
Jordan Dealonzo Brooks of Washington, D.C., possession; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; crossing guardlines — marijuana, controlled substance or weapons; public drunk; and possession of cocaine.
Demetrius Tyron Drew of Marietta, possession of amphetamine.
Sheriff’s Office
Dante Jaquawn Walker of Marietta, fugitive.
Tuesday, June 16
Acworth
Shelly Marae Gardiner of Cartersville, possession of methamphetamine.
Cobb County
Dashim Demarcus Colebrook of Atlanta, two counts of armed robbery weapon; two counts of criminal damage — second degree; and criminal damage — first degree.
Benjamin Aguirre of Charlotte, Michigan, fraud — possession false ID of government agency.
Emily Madison Fountain of Rockmart, false statements/writings, concealment of facts; and theft of lost or mislaid property — less than $1,500.
Dillon D. Duncan of Dallas, false statements/writings, concealment of facts; and theft of lost or mislaid property — less than $1,500.
Matthew Grady Manley of Austell, five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Kennesaw
Gregory Leonard Pendleton of Acworth, burglary — first degree.
Marietta
Ericka Alicia Richardson of Decatur, driving — habitual violator — misdemeanor; driving — suspended registration; driving — no insurance; and possession.
Jason Scott Stewart of Norcross, possession of methamphetamine; possession of heroin; and two counts of possession of cocaine.
Lamar Edwin Prude of Huntingdon, West Virginia, bail/bond jumping on felony.
James Willie Whitlock of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, bail/bond jumping on felony.
Ahmir Raekwn Singletary of Lumberton, North Carolina, theft by taking — firearm, destructive device or explosive.
Jha’Seim A’Hijah Norment of Fairmount, North Carolina, theft by taking — firearm, destructive device or explosive.
Smyrna
Javaris Rayvon Harrell of Austell, theft by deception — felony.
Wednesday, June 17
Acworth
Lawrence Edward Joy of Kennesaw, battery — family violence; sexual battery; and rape — attempt to rape.
Cobb County
Ryan Collin Noles of Palatka, Florida, unlawful possession of firearms or weapons sawed off; and possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun — first offense.
Tony Anthony Cannady of Woodstock, six counts of intent to distribute; intent to distribute amphetamine; trafficking heroin; intent to distribute cocaine; traffic control device; and driving — improper lane change/no signal.
Christopher Shawn Wilson of Cartersville, five counts of intent to distribute; two counts of intent to distribute amphetamine; trafficking heroin; and intent to distribute cocaine.
Marth Candita Whiting of Stockbridge, criminal damage — second degree.
Brian George Johnson of Marietta, driving — speeding; two counts of possession firearm felon Georgia; and possession of cocaine.
Omar Kareem Adams of Marietta, theft by deception — greater than $1,500.
Michael Oreus of Austell, theft by deception — greater than $1,500.
Cody Austin Tatum of Cartersville, stalking aggravated.
Johnathan Dabel of Kennesaw, criminal damage — second degree; and criminal trespass unlawful purpose.
Deontravious Bonner of Griffin, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Alexander James Kaiser of Kennesaw, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Octavious Wright of Jonesboro, methods of turning at intersections; and possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce.
Joshua Cojocarescu of Atlanta, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; possession of firearm during the commission of a felony — controlled substance; and possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun — first offense.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police
Jama Lynn Shackelford of Kennesaw, DUI — less safe combined; two counts of drugs original container — misdemeanor; two counts of possession; and driving — open container.
Marietta
Willie Smith of Marietta, intent to distribute cocaine; intent to distribute; intent to distribute methamphetamine — felony; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Tatanisha Lewis of Acworth, driving — failure to maintain lane; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; driving without a valid license; and possession of cocaine.
Roslyn Ta’nea Dyer of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; intent to distribute cocaine; attempt — trafficking; intent to distribute; and possession THC oil.
Maurice Strozier of Atlanta, possession firearm felon Georgia; and theft of vehicle or cargo/transportation — greater than $1,500.
Kejaun D. Tigner of Atlanta, burglary — second degree.
Tommy Lee Mcintosh of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting subsequent offenses.
Sheriff’s Office
Edward Robinson of Atlanta, sex offender — failure to register change; and sex offender — fail to provide information.
Thursday, June 18
Acworth
Junior Anderson of Canton, terroristic threats.
Cobb County
Andrew L. Norsworthy of Marietta, driving — expired tag; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and possession of cocaine.
Joshua Sterling Wall, residence unknown, criminal damage — second degree; criminal trespass damage; terroristic threats; and theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Sheriff’s Office
Eric Tyrone Jones of Marietta, sex offender — failure to register.
Francisco Sanchez of Franklin, Tennessee, fugitive.
Friday, June 19
Acworth
Sean Fitzgerald Okon of Acworth, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and criminal damage — second degree.
Cobb County
Antonio Bernard Billings of Smyrna, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and battery substantial physical harm.
Marco Antonio Godoy-Ramirez of Smyrna, kidnapping — kidnap; four counts of false imprisonment confinement; 911 obstruction/ aggravated assault — strangulation felony; cruelty to children — first degree; and battery — visible harm.
Aaron Brooks of Marietta, criminal damage — second degree.
Tavien Squires of Marietta, criminal damage — second degree.
Knazier Maurice Clarke of Marietta, armed robbery weapon.
Craig Allen Jackson of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine.
Jennifer Lynn Willyard of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine.
Luis Ernesto Marrero of Woodstock, possession of cocaine; possession of heroin; possession firearm felon Georgia; and theft by receiving firearm.
Alexander James Kaiser of Kennesaw, possession.
Marietta
Lacy Ridley of Rossville, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Eric Orlando Johnson of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, bail/bond jumping on felony.
Cortez Dantae Denson of Atlanta, aggravated battery useless; simple battery harm; cruelty to children — second degree; and two counts of cruelty to children — third degree.
Sheriff’s Office
Starr A. Thorpe of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, fugitive.
Smyrna
Marvin Lydell Pace of Atlanta, forgery — third degree.
Saturday, June 20
Cobb County
Jeffrey Brooks Busbee of Warner Robins, criminal damage — second degree; simple battery provoke; and robbery snatch.
Jermel Jamerson of Smyrna, aggravated assault weapon.
Eddie Byrd of Atlanta, threeo counts of rape — attempt to rape; three counts of aggravated assault — intent to rape; aggravated child molestation; cruelty to children — first degree; three counts of false imprisonment confinement; and two counts of child molestation felony.
Daniel Chavez Contreras of Marietta, DUI — breath result; driving without a valid license; driving — open container; driving — failure to maintain lane; possession of cocaine; and crossing guardlines, inmate possession of controlled substance, weapons or marijuana.
Marietta
Nicole McKenney of Marietta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Lemara Poole of Marietta, possession of cocaine; and tampering — tamper with evidence — misdemeanor.
Smyrna
Lisa Hurst of Smyrna, aggravated assault weapon.
Ladana Monique Pridegon of Fishers, Indiana, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; possession of fraud ID; and possession and use of drug related object — misdemeanor.
Sunday, June 21
Cobb County
Colby Robert Arthur of Woodstock, driving — failure to maintain lane; driving — writing, sending, reading texts while driving; two counts of possession; and possession of LSD.
Mya Logan Garrison of Mableton, aggravated assault weapon; and cruelty to children — first degree.
Auburn Hood of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon.
Duane Walter McKelvin of Acworth, aggravated assault weapon; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and aggravated assault weapon.
Arlandrus L. Powell of Saint Louis, Missouri, fugitive.
Alonzo Nelson of Austell, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and terroristic threats.
Monday, June 22
Acworth
Richard Bernard Higgs of Acworth, battery — visible harm; and false imprisonment confinement.
Austell
Charlene L. Gaines of Marietta, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Cobb County
David Bradford Shepherd of Forsyth, theft by receiving retain — less than $1,500; intent to distribute methamphetamine — felony; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and trafficking more than 28 grams.
Dekeivan Requon Barlow of Austell, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; false imprisonment confinement; battery — visible harm; and aggravated assault — strangulation felony.
Eric T. Weems of Atlanta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; possession of cocaine; two counts of possession; and crossing guardlines — marijuana, controlled substance or weapons.
Stephanie White of Atlanta, possession; and possession of cocaine.
Lolita Reene Muldrew of Austell, theft by conversion — less than $1,500; and theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
William R. Blank of Marietta, exploit a disabled or elderly person or healthcare shelter.
Tamara Lashawn Dennis of Stone Mountain, theft by deception — greater than $1,500.
Micah Downing of Kennesaw, theft by shoplifting — less than $500; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and possession of methamphetamine.
Georgia State Patrol
Ladexter Tequan Pelt of Eutaw, Alabama, theft by receiving firearm.
Kennesaw
Christopher Williams of Dallas, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Marietta
Robert Taylor Vanderslice of Atlanta, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
Zaaphieah Rollerson of Atlanta, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Sharday Sims of Atlanta, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Gwendolyn Smith of Hampton, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
John Curtis Pope of Aragon, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Derrick Antonio Cobb of Decatur, RICO, acquire or maintain.
Jermiah Jerome Philpot of Atlanta, RICO, acquire or maintain.
Timothy Summerville of Atlanta, possession of cocaine; and driving — failure to stop at a stop sign.
Charles Davis of Atlanta, possession of cocaine.
Jason Paul Edwards of Atlanta, two counts of aggravated assault weapon; DUI alcohol; and driving — open container.
Sheriff’s Office
Mary Grace Skipper of Marietta, card fraud — financial transaction; and theft by taking — less than $1,500.
Smyrna
Brandon Nigel Hull of Marietta, theft by conversion — greater than $1,500.
Aujah OBrien of Marietta, aggravated battery disfigure; and simple battery harm.
Marcus T. Pilgrim of Hiram, possession of methamphetamine; two counts of possession; and DUI — less safe drugs.
Tuesday, June 23
Acworth
Lisa Maria Caston of Acworth, possession.
Cobb County
Colin William Outz of Marietta, reckless driving; and homicide by vehicle — first degree.
Arian Vakill of Marietta, burglary — first degree.
Marietta
Charles McAdoo of Marietta, bail/bond jumping on felony.
Jahmai David Applewhite of Lithia Springs, driving — improper turn/no signal; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony-controlled substance.
Debra Spears of Kennesaw, possession of cocaine.
Smyrna
Jasmine Kamarie Corello of West Hills, California, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; aggravated battery disfigure; false imprisonment confinement; battery — family violence; and criminal trespass damage.
Wednesday, June 24
Cobb County
Kyle Robert Gaspard of Acworth, driving — standards for signal lights and devices; and possession of methamphetamine.
Nichole Marie Faull of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine.
Amalia Ada Martinez of Miami, Florida, intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
James T. Jones of Marietta, DUI — less safe alcohol; obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and possession.
Nicol S. Freeman of Griffin, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Timothy Jackson of Mableton, aggravated assault article; battery — visible harm; and criminal damage — second degree.
Leodrey Morrison of Alpharetta, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Guy Richard Houze of Austell, aggravated sexual battery — aggravated; and child molestation felony.
Marietta
William Warren George of Atlanta, possession of cocaine; and giving false name/date of birth.
Carl Harris of Stone Mountain, possession of firearm felon Georgia; reckless conduct; and theft of services less than $1,500.
Edward Jones of Smyrna, armed robbery weapon; and battery — visible harm.
Terrence M. Lewis of Lilburn, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and two counts of intent to distribute.
Powder Springs
Joshua Poss of Douglasville, possession firearm felon Georgia; possession of methamphetamine; and driving — taillights in good repair.
J’Ni A. Wesselhoft of Smyrna, sale of marijuana.
Smyrna
Jeffrey Wigley of Douglasville, possession of methamphetamine.
Jatodd Montrell Jones of Smyrna, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Thursday, June 25
Acworth
Sophia Mikieala Brown of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine.
Eric Neal Vandiver of Marietta, possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun — first offense; and possession.
Cobb County
Algernon Gregory Fross of Kennesaw, possession of cocaine; possession; and driving — hit and run.
Bran Pierre Carpenter of Tunica, Mississippi, aggravated assault article.
Christopher Brown of Austell, fugitive.
Jacob Grant Reed of Atlanta, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and battery — visible harm.
Georgia State Patrol
Rae’quan Sha’teik Lee of Kennesaw, driving — failure to maintain lane; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; possession firearm felon Georgia; intent to distribute; and drugs original container — misdemeanor.
Marietta
Christine Noel Singer of Acworth, giving false name/date of birth; and possession of amphetamine.
Javier Alanis of Marietta, possession of amphetamine.
Tiara Lewis of Lilburn, possession of cocaine; possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; driving — speeding; and driving — improper lane change/no signal.
Joel Medina of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon; aggravated battery disfigure; terroristic threats; theft by taking — greater than $1,500; theft by taking — less than $1,500; possession of firearm/knife during the commission of a crime; possession of firearm during the commission of a crime; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of firearm felon Georgia.
Darin Hargrove of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Christine Singer of Acworth, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person.
Miranda Trough of Atlanta, intent to distribute methamphetamine — felony; and possession.
Kasey N. Lee of Smyrna, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Friday, June 26
Cobb County
Shaquille Deiondre Wilson of Marietta, aggravated assault weapon; cruelty to children — second degree; and simple battery harm.
Crystal Madeline Mendez of Marietta, three counts of simple battery harm; two counts of cruelty to children — second degree; and two counts of cruelty to children — third degree intentionally.
Darian Wilson of Acworth, driving — speeding; littering — misdemeanor; DUI — less safe combined; and possession.
Ariel Jaron Waters of Prattville, Alabama, stalking aggravated.
Micah Manuel Freeman of Kennesaw, 12 counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude; sexual exploitation of a child; and two counts of computer pornography — obscene contact.
Debro Wilson of Austell, criminal damage — second degree.
Frank Hurt Worley of Austell, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Kennesaw
Charles David Brown of Acworth, discharge weapon under the influence; discharge weapon property of other; reckless conduct; and possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun felony.
Marietta
Tony Wigley of Smyrna, possession of methamphetamine; driving — alteration of tag; driving — no proof of insurance; and driving — illegal parking.
James Clayton of Marietta, theft by shoplifting subsequent offenses.
Tyler Means of Conyers, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and false imprisonment detainment.
Powder Springs
Tyree McGee of Powder Springs, criminal damage — second degree.
Sheriff’s Office
Orestes Pacheco of Marietta, obstruction felony; battery — simple battery — police; and aggravated battery officer deprive.
Saturday, June 27
Cobb County
Andre Felinto Bell of Austell, obstruction/hindering law enforcement; and possession firearm felon Georgia.
John Lee Harris of Austell, false imprisonment confinement; and criminal damage — second degree.
Chase Radford Fox of Acworth, intent to distribute; and DUI — less safe drugs.
Ronnie Ray Robinson of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; four counts of intent to distribute; and possession.
Abraham Tadesse Gessesse of Woodstock, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; four counts of intent to distribute; and possession.
Fallon Mathews of Riverdale, Illinois, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; theft by receiving retain — less than $1,500; and acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle.
Kennesaw
Christopher O’Neal Reynolds of College Park, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; and intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Marietta
Stancer Crowder of Atlanta, burglary — first degree.
Sheriff’s Office
Joya Brittany Broady of Villa Rica, obstruction felony; and battery — visible harm.
