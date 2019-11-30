The names and charges below are from Cobb arrest warrants, and are public records. A warrant is merely an accusation of a crime, and accused people are innocent until proven guilty.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Marietta
Anthony Lane of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, theft by bringing stolen property into this state — greater than $1,500.
Sheriff’s Office
Emily Nicole Thomas of Kennesaw, possession of methamphetamine; and possession.
Paul Rubin of Acworth, fugitive.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Cobb County
Juana Sanchez-Puga of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Jose Sanchez Palacio of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Adriana Sanchez-Puga of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500.
Robert Lee Ray of Austell, battery — family violence; cruelty to children — third degree intentionally; and stalking aggravated.
Lucas Gedle of Marietta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Dilpreet Dulay of Marietta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Brian Raymond Brown-Tate of Lithia Springs, rape statutory; and pimping — misdemeanor.
Santonio N. Parker of Mableton, possession firearm felon Georgia; and possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun — first offense.
Kennesaw
Yasmeen Amal Moutassim of Marietta, terroristic threats.
Marietta
Kelvin J. Vazquez of Memphis, Tennessee, out of state bail jumping — felony.
Kirby David Goodwin of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, fugitive.
Chad LaPorte of Marietta, possession of methamphetamine.
Powder Springs
Kenneth Lamar Sanders of Mableton, possession of methamphetamine; and driving — suspended license.
Victor Leroy Mitchell of Palmetto, two counts of possession of methamphetamine; possession; and crossing guardlines, inmate possession of controlled substance, weapons or marijuana.
Ethan Scott Griffin of Smyrna, possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; and possession.
Christopher G. Laurens of Smyrna, two counts of possession.
Michael Scott Loden of Smyrna, possession of heroin; and possession.
Friday, Nov. 22
Cobb County
Datravious Laquize Middlebrooks of Marietta, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and driving without a valid license.
Elizabeth Anne Bulfin of Acworth, possession of methamphetamine.
Shalini A. Manzanares of Douglasville, three counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; and two counts of card theft — obtain financial transaction.
Thomas Freeman Miller of Jonesboro, four counts of entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; two counts of card theft — obtain financial transaction; and theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Bryan Aaron Nelson of Blairsville, rape.
Belinda Lee Pomales of Morganton, RICO — acquire or maintain.
Robert Andre Bryant of Smyrna, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
Jonathan Gonzalez of Smyrna, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
Jesse Santana of Mableton, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
Kusimba-Andrew Mukasa Mango of Smyrna, carrying weapons within school safety zone.
Arturo Vargas-Morales of Forest Park, terroristic threats; discharge weapon near street; simple battery harm; theft by taking — less than $1,500; burglary — first degree; and giving false name/date of birth.
Julian Pittman of Atlanta, possession of cocaine.
Kennesaw
Aim Hussein Ibrahim of Kennesaw, possession; and theft by receiving retain — less than $1,500.
Marietta
Kevin Gerard Ancrum of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500; theft by shoplifting subsequent offenses; possession of cocaine; and forgery — manufacturing, selling, distributing false identification document.
Lakeitha Boutire of Marietta, burglary — second degree; and criminal trespass enter notice.
Shykela Rene Riley of Racine, Wisconsin, out of state bail jumping — felony.
Leslie Ann Robinson of Smyrna, aggravated assault article; and simple battery harm.
Smyrna
Ryan Thomas of Athens, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and driving without a valid license.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Cobb County Anthony Okoh of Powder Springs, battery — family violence; and terroristic threats. Tashawn Daiquan Orr of Savannah, possession of marijuana more than 1 ounce; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; drugs original container — misdemeanor; and possession. Tyler Lane Silvertooth of Marietta, possession of amphetamine. Azalea Rosa Mauricio of Smyrna, possession of methamphetamine; driving — expired tag; and driving — suspended license. Bren Haley Mosier of Roswell, possession. Jason Aaron Courtney of Austell, aggravated assault weapon. Jahnique Flowers of Ellenwood, theft by receiving stolen property — greater than $1,500; and acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle. Marion Alan McGauley of Atlanta, possession of cocaine. Charles Ray Mack of Atlanta, criminal trespass enter notice; criminal damage — second degree; and simple assault fear.
Kennesaw State University Campus Police Jackson John Gore of Sharpsburg, intent to distribute; possession of firearm/knife, during the commission of a felony — intent to distribute; and carrying weapons within school safety zone.
Marietta Marcellis Tyrell Mathews of Marietta, criminal damage — second degree.
Smyrna Antoine Cortez Brooks-Webb of Smyrna, burglary — home invasion — first degree; aggravated assault — intent to rob; two counts of aggravated assault weapon; and cruelty to children — first degree.
