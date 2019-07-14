The names and charges below are from Cobb arrest warrants, and are public records. A warrant is merely an accusation of a crime, and accused people are innocent until proven guilty.
Wednesday, July 3
Sheriff’s Office
Israa Mohamadeh Ayyad of Marietta, computer theft; and theft by deception — greater than $1,500.
Mia Morgan Walker of Marietta, computer theft; and theft by deception — greater than $1,500.
Noemi Ramirez of Marietta, theft by deception — greater than $1,500.
Lytzy Herrea of Powder Springs, theft by deception — greater than $1,500.
Markies Desean Templeton of Powder Springs, felony escape; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Thursday, July 4
Cobb County
Michael E. Rankin of Kennesaw, simple battery harm; two counts of obstruction felony; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Jason Lee Kikta of Marietta, driving a vehicle without current license plate; driving — no insurance; and driving — while license is suspended or revoked — felony.
Maurice Keith Johnson of Marietta, driving — fleeing or attempting to elude — misdemeanor; driving — expired tag; tamper with evidence; and intent to distribute marijuana — felony.
Kayla M. Cannata of Atlanta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and tampering — tamper with evidence.
Dain Mark Ryner of Powder Springs, reckless driving; and theft by receiving firearm.
Dante Jaquawn Walker of Marietta, intent to distribute marijuana — felony; and obstruction/hindering law enforcement.
Ant Palmer of Atlanta, theft by shoplifting — greater than $500.
Harrison Lee Cook of Powder Springs, theft by taking — greater than $1,500.
Kennesaw
Otis Johnson of Kennesaw, simple assault fear; and aggravated assault weapon.
Marietta
Baudilio Salomon Diaz Ambrocio of Marietta, aggravated child molestation; aggravated sexual battery — aggravated; and rape.
Robert Douglas Bartley of Fayetteville, North Carolina, possession of cocaine; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Ro’mello Dylan Porter of Marietta, simple battery provoke; simple battery harm; criminal damage — first degree; and cruelty to children — third degree — intentionally.
Powder Springs
Christopher D. Rodgers of Powder Springs, aggravated assault article; criminal damage — second degree; 911 obstruction; cruelty to children — third degree — intentionally; and battery — visible harm.
Chareka Shalay Jones of Powder Springs, identity theft fraud when using or possessing identifying information concerning a person; and driving — defective brake light.
Dreon Tevaar Knowlin of Powder Springs, obstruction felony; intent to distribute marijuana — felony; possession; and driving — headlights required.
Smyrna
Dejuan Pryor of Smyrna, aggravated assault — strangulation felony; and criminal damage — second degree.
Anthony Reynolds of Smyrna, loiter prowl; possessing or carrying a handgun or long gun felony; contributing to delinquency of a minor; and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.
Friday, July 5
Cobb County
Anthony D. Thomas-Phillips of Kennesaw, intent to distribute.
Jayden Deshaun Hickman of Marietta, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana; possession; and crossing guardlines — marijuana, controlled substance or weapons.
