After hatching butterflies in their netted habitats, North Cobb Christian School's preschool classes set them free this week. Pictured: Brittany Cascone, Easton Coviello (standing) Skylar Surin, Eve Bollinger, Noah Maddox and Zade Holloway.
After hatching butterflies in their netted habitats, North Cobb Christian School's preschool classes set them free this week. Pictured: Jackson Glantzberg, Amber Morning, Henry Kirkland, Katherine Booth, Emma Manor, Elliot Jackson.
After hatching butterflies in their netted habitats, North Cobb Christian School's preschool classes set them free this week. Pictured: Brittany Cascone, Easton Coviello (standing) Skylar Surin, Eve Bollinger, Noah Maddox and Zade Holloway.
Alex McKinley
After hatching butterflies in their netted habitats, North Cobb Christian School's preschool classes set them free this week. Pictured: Brittany Cascone, Easton Coviello (standing) Skylar Surin, Eve Bollinger, Noah Maddox and Zade Holloway.
Alex McKinley
After hatching butterflies in their netted habitats, North Cobb Christian School's preschool classes set them free this week. Pictured: Jackson Glantzberg, Amber Morning, Henry Kirkland, Katherine Booth, Emma Manor, Elliot Jackson.
Alex McKinley
After hatching butterflies in their netted habitats, North Cobb Christian School's preschool classes set them free this week.
Alex McKinley
After hatching butterflies in their netted habitats, North Cobb Christian School's preschool classes set them free this week. Pictured: Elliot Jackson, Anna Kate Greening, Townsend Nygren, Emma Manor.
Alex McKinley
After hatching butterflies in their netted habitats, North Cobb Christian School's preschool classes set them free this week. Pictured: Zolah Cameron, Emma Manor, Anna Kate Greening.
Alex McKinley
Stevie Cate Johnson
Alex McKinley
After hatching butterflies in their netted habitats, North Cobb Christian School's preschool classes set them free this week. Pictured: Sawyer Siniard.
Alex McKinley
After hatching butterflies in their netted habitats, North Cobb Christian School's preschool classes set them free this week. Pictured: Zylyn Pettiford.
Alex McKinley
After hatching butterflies in their netted habitats, North Cobb Christian School's preschool classes set them free this week. Pictured: Hannah Lindsey.
Alex McKinley
After hatching butterflies in their netted habitats, North Cobb Christian School's preschool classes set them free this week. Pictured: Easton Coviello.
Preschool students at North Cobb Christian School set up butterfly houses in their classrooms during their insect unit, so students could watch the lifecycle of a butterfly. Once the butterflies hatched, the classes took them outside to the school's courtyard to release them among the plants and flowers. On Tuesday, students were overjoyed to set the butterflies free and even made their own "stained-glass" butterfly wings to wear for the occasion, said school spokesperson Elizabeth Cossick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.