“King would have turned 91 this year,” said Cobb Southern Christian Leadership Conference President Ben Williams. “It’s been almost 52 years since he was assassinated, and we’re still marching.”
The civil rights group’s annual parade marched into Marietta Square Monday with thumping speakers, revving motors and clopping hooves. Kids cheered as marchers tossed out candy and parents filmed the proceedings on cell phone videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.