Over $350k in jewelry was stolen from Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s Atlanta home
Rappers Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti were robbed last week, losing more than $350,000 worth of jewelry from their Atlanta home in under 10 minutes, according to a police report.
Azalea, whose real name is Amethyst Kelly, was at home the night of Nov. 14 in the Atlanta house she rents with Carti when it was burglarized.
The burglar, wearing a dark mask and gloves, entered the couple’s home through the back door, which was purposely left unlocked for Carti (whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter) to enter, Azalea told Atlanta police three days after the theft occurred.
After sneaking into the home, the burglar stole $366,000 worth of jewelry, which the couple kept in a designer bag in the dining room of the house.
The burglar left the house after eight minutes with a bag in tow, according to surveillance footage taken outside the house.
Carti and Azalea have been living in the Atlanta home for about a year after relocating from Los Angeles, according to an interview with Carti by Fader Magazine.
Mexican church built a massive baby Jesus statue that sure looks a lot like Phil Collins
A church in Zacatecas, Mexico, commissioned what it calls the largest statue of baby Jesus in the world. But the internet is hung up on how eerily similar it looks to a certain ’80s frontman.
No, this towering, nearly 22-foot statue of the Son of God that presides over the Parish of the Epiphany of the Lord was not modeled after Phil Collins. Insert Genesis/Book of Genesis pun here.
Rev. Humberto Rodriguez told CNN he didn’t set out to create the largest-ever sculpture of the Son of God.
“It is an unprecedented work,” he said.
He also probably did not plan for the statue to so closely resemble the songwriter behind the Oscar-winning “Tarzan” soundtrack when he still had hair.
The statue took a full year to create and traveled from the State of Mexico to its current home in the church.
Hips don’t lie: There is a new marathon hula-hooping record holderA Chicago woman crushed a world record Saturday by hula-hooping for 100 hours.
Jenny Doan set out to break the record in marathon hula-hooping as recognized by Guinness World Records and she did so by beating the current record by 25 hours.
Her accomplishment must be verified by Guinness, but once that is done, she will have officially demolished the current record of 74 hours and 54 minutes, set in 2009 by Aaron Hibbs of Columbus, Ohio.
It’s more than just a record for her. She used the goal to raise money for Mental Health America, a nonprofit organization. She raised more than $4,000 for the cause.
— From wire reports
