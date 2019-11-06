A sliver of Paulding voters countywide chose to keep a sales tax in place through 2026 with the money planned to meet a range of needs — from construction of a new school to paying off debt from last decade.
More than 72% of the vote was given to approving its renewal for five more years after the current sales tax ends in 2021.
Only about 6,800 — 6% of registered voters — cast ballots in the referendum.
The vote was 4,880 for renewal and 1,941 against renewal of the sales tax which has been in place since 1997.
Superintendent Brian Otott said the vote “is a great result for the students of Paulding County and I want to thank the voters for supporting their schools.”
“Beginning in 2021, we will continue the E-SPLOST for five years bringing debt reduction — which keeps property taxes lower — new construction, renovations, and a wide range of capital improvements for our schools.
“Our students are fortunate to live in a community that supports them and their schools,” he said.
Paulding County School Board Chairman Jeff Fuller said he was “excited that the citizens voted to support our students.”
“It was an overwhelming majority,” Fuller said.
He said he believed the public preferred paying off bond debt with sales tax proceeds rather than increasing the property tax rate that county homeowners pay.
“It’s going to allow us to move forward and continue to address the growth issue that we’re having, along with hopefully being able to continue paying down the SPLOST debt and eventually get out of debt by the goal of 2034.”
Fuller said he was glad such an overwhelming approval was given but would have preferred that more than 6% of registered voters participated in the referendum.
The tax is projected to raise $113 million over its five-year life, Paulding school district officials said.
Proceeds are planned to fund new Paulding County School District construction, renovations and additions to existing school buildings and paying off bond debt left over from a 2004 issuance for past school construction.
As part of the approval Nov. 5, voters also gave their OK to a $30 million bond issuance to allow school officials to “jump-start” construction immediately on high-priority projects.
Board members and Otott have identified the projects as construction of a new middle school in northeast Paulding.
The new school would replace McClure Middle School, whose building would become part of rapidly growing North Paulding High School.
Additions to Moses Middle and Roberts and Russom elementary schools and renovations to existing schools in other parts of the county also are proposed as high-priority projects.
Voters in the referendum cast their ballots on almost 200 new voting machines as part of a Georgia Secretary of State test of the state’s new Dominion Voting Systems equipment in six counties.
