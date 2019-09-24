Paulding’s election supervisor says four-hour wait times some voters endured in 2018 could be a thing of the past beginning in November.
The Paulding County Board of Elections Sept. 23 voted to increase by 50% the number of Election Day voting locations countywide and add more early voting sites before the Nov. 5 county and municipal elections.
The elections board approved a new list of 17 voting locations and three early voting sites to be used Nov. 5.
Elections Supervisor Deidre Holden said, “We think it’s going to be a better opportunity for our voters not to have to wait for a very long time when they go to cast their vote.”
The change adds 12 new voting locations; removes six schools and a park gymnasium from the list; and retains five precincts used in 2018.
It also includes two new early voting locations at Burnt Hickory Park on Cartersville Highway in north Paulding, and the Dianne Wright Innovation Center on Bethel Church Road in south Paulding.
The Watson Government Building in Dallas was the only early voting site in 2018 and will remain one under the new plan, Holden said.
On Nov. 5, voters countywide are set to vote on renewal of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for schools, and Dallas and Hiram residents will vote to fill mayor and city council seats.
Paulding voters also will make their choices on new, paper-based machines from Dominion Voting Systems. The state government recently bought the machines and sought to use Paulding as a test site for them before the 2020 elections.
Holden told the Paulding County Board of Commissioners recently that approval of major changes to voting locations is “not something we enjoy doing” because it interferes with what voters are accustomed to.
Increasing to 17 voting locations, from 12 in 2018, is part of a plan to serve a growing number of registered voters while moving away from use of schools as voting precincts because of timing and safety concerns, Holden said.
She said the elections office added more than 19,000 registered voters to its rolls since December 2018 to bring the county’s total to about 118,000, Holden said.
“This county is growing,” she said. “With growth comes change, and nobody likes change.
“But it’s something we have to do to make sure that our voters are getting the best treatment that they can, that they are not having to be inconvenienced by waiting for three or four hours in line because of the way that our county is growing,” Holden said.
Most of the new voters live in the county’s eastern edge — from the Cedarcrest Road area bordering Cobb County in the north to the Douglas County line in the south, she said.
“It was necessary to do something to accommodate the voters in that area so we decided that we would add some polling locations, change some precincts to make those additions, and that’s what we have come up with,” she said..
The elections office and board “wanted to get (voters) acclimated because we have the opportunity with a countywide election this November for the voters to know where the polling locations will be,” Holden said.
She said the 2020 election year will include presidential, federal, state and county elections and “is not a time you want to open the gates and start changing polling locations.”
“We have worked very hard on this,” she said. “This is not something that happens overnight. We have literally been working on this since July.”
Voters soon should be able to see their new precincts on the Georgia Secretary of State’s online My Voter Page, Holden said.
The county elections office also will notify voters about the changes and send them new cards with their voting locations, she said.
The new polling locations and their location numbers are:
1. Burnt Hickory Park, 8650 Cartersville Hwy., Dallas.
2. Crossroads Library, 909 Harmony Grove Church Road, Acworth.
3. Shelton Elem. School, 1531 Cedarcrest Road, Dallas
4. Russom Elem. School, 44 Russom Elementary School Lane, Dallas
5. Paulding Senior Center, 54 Industrial Way North, Dallas
6. Legacy Baptist Church, 2976 Dallas Acworth Hwy., Dallas
7. Watson Govt. Complex, 240 Constitution Blvd., Dallas
8. West Ridge Church, 3522 Hiram Acworth Hwy., Dallas
9. The Events Place, 855 Hiram Douglasville Hwy., Hiram
10. Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 2056 Hiram Douglasville Hwy., Hiram
11. Dianne Wright Innovation Center, 140 Bethel Church Road, Hiram
12. The Church at the Ridge, 4278 Hiram Douglasville Hwy., Hiram
13. Nebo Elem. School, 2843 Nebo Road, Dallas
14. White Oak Park, 298 Mustang Drive, Dallas
15. Mulberry Rock Park, 1849 Mulberry Rock Road, Dallas
16. Beulahland Baptist Church, 229 Pleasant Grove Road, Rockmart.
17. Paulding County Airport, 730 Airport Parkway, Dallas.
Early voting locations will include Burnt Hickory Park, Dianne Wright Innovation Center and the Watson Government Complex.
