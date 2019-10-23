Voters in a countywide sales tax referendum and Hiram and Dallas city elections had their choices of four advance voting locations beginning Monday, Oct. 28, before the final vote on Election Day Nov. 5.
They also will be casting their ballots on new voting machines as part of a Georgia Secretary of State test of its new Dominion Voting Systems equipment.
Voters countywide will choose if they want to renew a 1% sales tax for educational purposes during the three-week advance voting period and on Election Day.
Dallas and Hiram residents will vote to fill city council and mayor seats, and Hiram residents will vote in a special election to allow earlier Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages in restaurants inside the city.
The dates and locations for advance voting are:
• Weekdays through Friday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at The Events Place at 855 Hiram-Douglasville Hwy. in Hiram; and the Watson Government Building at 240 Constitution Blvd. in Dallas.
• Weekdays from Monday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Burnt Hickory Park at 8650 Cartersville Hwy. in Dallas; and the Dianne Wright Innovation Center at 140 Bethel Church Road in Hiram.
After Nov. 1, no voting will be offered until Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, when 17 polling locations will be open for voters countywide.
The 17 voting locations are new this year and replace those used in the 2018 elections. Voters with questions about the location of their precinct can visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
The special election on renewal of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education is asking voters if they want to renew the current 1% tax to raise up to $120 million over five years.
The money is planned to fund new Paulding County School District construction and renovations to school buildings and pay off bond debt left over from past construction.
It also is asking voters if they want to approve a $30 million bond issuance to begin construction immediately on a new middle school in northeast Paulding and additions and renovations to existing schools in other parts of the county.
Voters who are Dallas city residents will make their selections in races for four city council seats and mayor.
Only the races for an at-large city council seat between Brian Hardin and incumbent James Kelly Jr.; and for the city council’s Ward 3 seat between incumbent Leah Kirby Alls and Ryan Ayers, are being contested.
The council’s Ward 2 and Ward 4 seats feature incumbents who are unopposed.
Voters who are Hiram city residents, meanwhile, will make their choices in city council and mayoral races and a referendum on the state’s “Brunch Bill.”
Only one Hiram seat, for mayor, is being contested and features candidates Daniel Blount Jr. and City Councilman Frank Moran.
City council Post 1 and 2 seats up for election this year feature candidates who are unopposed.
Hiram voters also will decide if they want to allow restaurants inside the city to begin serving alcohol at 11 a.m. rather than 12:30 p.m. on Sundays.
The election will feature the new Dominion Voting Systems machines the Georgia Secretary of State’s office is testing in Paulding and five other counties this year before using them statewide in Georgia’s Presidential Preference Primary in March 2020.
For more information, call 770-443-7503 or visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
