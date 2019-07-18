Editor’s Note: This United Press International story appeared in the “A Salute to the Lunar Landing” special section of the Sunday, July 20, 1969, Marietta Daily Journal.
SPACE CENTER, Houston (UPI) — One of the first tasks facing Apollo 11 astronaut Neil A. Armstrong when he reaches the surface of the moon on foot will be to collect what the space agency calls a “contingency sample.”
The sample assures that some lunar dirt and rock fragments will come back to earth in a pocket on the left leg of Armstrong’s space suit.
Dr. Don L. Lind, a scientist astronaut, says the assumption is that no matter what happens, “He’ll always come home with his pants on.”
