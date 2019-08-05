Kennesaw State will start the 2019 season at No. 10.
The Owls learned of their preseason ranking on Monday when the STATS FCS Preseason top 25 poll was released.
Coming off consecutive Big South Conference championships and trips to the FCS quarterfinals, the Owls open the year ranked in the top 10 for the second straight season.
“We obviously have a young group coming back, but our staff takes that as a challenge to get these guys ready to go,” coach Brian Bohannon said in a release. “My hope is that our kids take on that challenge as well because that’s how we started here four years ago and hopefully we’ll be that challenge-driven chip on your shoulder type of team.”
Entering just its fifth year of existence, this marks the 19th straight week Kennesaw State has been ranked and the 14th straight week it has been ranked in the top 10.
Two-time defending national champion North Dakota State is the overwhelming selection as the No. 1 team to start the year. It received 142 of a possible 160 first-place votes.
James Madison starts at No. 2, South Dakota State, which defeated KSU in the FCS quarterfinals, is No. 3 followed by Eastern Washington and U.C. Davis.
Kennesaw State finished last season ranked No. 5, but it lost 10 of 11 starters on offense. It is likely one of the main reasons it was ranked behind Jacksonville State (No. 6) and Wofford (No. 9) despite beating them both a year ago.
Other ranked programs of note include Furman at No. 19 and Elon at No. 21. East Tennessee State was just outside the top 25 in the others receiving votes as was Big South rival Monmouth.
Currently, Kennesaw State does not have another ranked team on its schedule as it tries to win its third straight Big South Conference title.
The Owls will get a chance to face a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent when it travels to Ohio to play Kent State in early September.
Kennesaw State will open the season against Point at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Aug. 31.
