Dear Editor:
Marietta’s zoning process is broken. The main culprit is abuse of the non-standard Planned Residential Development zoning categories. PRD-SF, PRD-MF and MXD allow “flexibility to address unusual and unique environmental and cultural circumstances; maximize use of infrastructure; and preserve open space.” Instead, developers use this least restrictive zoning category to clear-cut old growth and increase runoff by cramming size 11 feet into size 5 shoes. The result is high density, cookie-cutter developments with postage stamp yards, narrow setbacks, and inadequate vegetative buffers.
PRDs allow developers privileges such as flexible design considerations in exchange for government involvement in site plan conception. Yet Marietta officials are not engaged in meaningful development of a “Unified Plan of Development,” the keystone of this zoning category. No justification for the Non-standard PRD’s selection is presented and no baseline survey of the property’s unique features made. Open space impacts are ignored. All this negligence makes PRDs the most popular category because developers obtain hyper-densities.
Most PRD developments are for annexed or fill-in properties and are not compatible with the unit density of surrounding residential areas. One or two PRD developments are presented nearly each month. At this rate. the desirable “Marietta Look” will not last. Natural and scenic resources will continue to disappear, infrastructure costs will continue to increase, impervious surfaces will continue to replace tree canopies, green space and habitats will continue to shrivel up, and the number of rental units will increase.
Alarm bells are sounding. A townhome homeowner’s association requested the removal of required native species of trees because their postage-size yards are too small to contain root systems. On Bells Ferry, the city council approved an MXD development, yet agreed to change it to a PRD Ex-Post-Facto the public hearing. The city council constantly approves buffer, setback and other variances for PRDs without public review or comment.
Quality of life will continue to deteriorate unless city officials develop a backbone when it comes to PRDs. Alleviating this insult to existing neighborhoods requires creating a modern zoning process instead of allowing city council to use zoning for political purposes. Not even a flow chart exists for Marietta’s ad hoc process. The council had the opportunity to pause and consider its zoning failures, but rejected the townhome moratorium. Marietta is at a reflection point. Maintain our quality of life or continue the downward spiral. Our elected officials selected the latter.
Larry Willis
Marietta
