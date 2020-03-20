I get so frustrated when I see the news, debates and press conferences.
I listen to the “experts” talk about how we are unprepared. We are unprepared in our testing for COVID-19. It is true we are behind in testing, which does create a delay in diagnosis of those with the disease. But since there is not a vaccine, early intervention or a drug that will cure COVID-19, it really does not matter how many have the disease only in that we could have quarantined these people. But now we should all be self-quarantined. What matters is the death rate from the disease! We will ultimately have a better idea about the incidence of the disease as testing increases. But do not be alarmed in the next week as we see the incidence skyrocket upwards; it will reflect the rapid rise in the testing. The CDC had a lag in testing, which was an issue that should now be corrected.
We are unprepared in the number of ventilators we have in the U.S. We never were unprepared before we had this crisis, no country was before now.
But we have very brilliant people who are handling our crisis. They took the data that was out there from other countries and used the modeling to predict our risk. We shut down travel to China, so much earlier than any other country.
As the epidemic spread to other countries we closed travel from the hot spots and even Europe, and just today with Canada. We now are taking the very bold step of isolating the public as a national recommendation. I honestly believe these recommendations from the federal government were for the states to follow, if not mandate at a state level. Unless marshal law is declared, I not sure the federal government could do much more without creating mass pandemonium. I hope and pray we all will follow these recommendations.
Some have compared this epidemic, pandemic actually, to Ebola and Swine flu.
Swine flu in 2009, or H1N1, had a worldwide death rate confirmed at 151,000 to an estimated 500,000. This was a pandemic also. Do you remember it as such? I don’t. The U.S. death rate from swine flu was 12,500. It was not declared a public emergency in the U.S. until over 1,000 died in the USA.
Ebola was a disease that both the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention isolated and controlled in Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and later Nigeria. Four cases were contracted in the U.S. and seven patients were transported from other countries to the U.S. Only two died on US soil. Yet 11,300 deaths occurred in the areas of origin. Both WHO and CDC offered assistance to China in the early days of this corona outbreak but were denied.
As of today, there are 115 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.
As of today, there are 22,000 deaths from the flu. We average 20,000 to 60,000 flu deaths per year and you never see it reported with any concern, it is just a fact of life in the U.S. that seems to be accepted.
As a physician, I watch my hospital system (Wellstar) working day and night to care for all. We have not self-quarantined. We cannot do that. I witness our doctors and administrators setting up secondary and tertiary plans to handle this crisis. These meetings and decisions are occurring constantly in real time as daily data changes. Every hospital is doing the same.
We are early in this U.S. epidemic, but I think we are ahead of the curve.
The point I am trying to emphasize with these facts is that we need to calm down a little bit. We need to remain diligent with the recommendations and follow them, but at the end of the day, the end of the crisis, we will be OK. Many will contract it, most will recover, and unfortunately some will die, and we will mourn for those who pass away.
When the crisis comes to an end, we will look at the death rate per 100,000 population. That will tell us how well we did as a country. I hope, pray and suspect we will fair well if we remain diligent in respecting the current and future recommendations. We really have some smart people nationally and locally. We need to trust them.