As the calendar turns to the new year Smyrna has a lot to be proud of, and we also have a ton of great things ahead of us to look forward to in 2022!
We have persevered through the global pandemic and even with the current surge, the light at the end of the tunnel is not far off. We continue to provide excellent service to our residents, and in 2021 returned to some of the programming that you all love, including the Jonquil Festival and the biggest Smyrna Birthday Celebration in our City’s history. We capped off the year with a revamped “Coming Home for the Holidays” that turned our downtown into something like a scene from a movie.
We took care of the men and women who keep us safe with raises for public safety personnel TWICE in 2021, and I believe we have the best police and fire departments anywhere in the country right here in Smyrna, Georgia.
We moved forward with plans to revitalize our downtown, overhaul South Cobb Drive between Windy Hill and Concord Road, bring in a new Aquatics Center, build a new Splash Pad, and approved the Emerson Center mixed use development near the Battery and “The Quad” interactive development. We have also planned for improvements to Concord Road and other measures to improve traffic flow and safety and across the City.
We began short and long term strategic planning for the first time in years in Smyrna, redoubled efforts to promote economic development, launched our Racial Trust Building Initiative, put a new focus on energy efficiency, and look forward to implementing a new Smyrna Arts District. We are currently also exploring the possibility of a Smyrna Arts and Culture Center.
In 2022 we will bring you annual Smyrna events that are familiar, and some that will be entirely new and exciting.
And you will not want to miss our 150th Smyrna Birthday Celebration in early October 2022. It’s going to be unbelievable!!
I am so thankful for the opportunity you have given me and my family to lead this City that we all call home. This is a special place, and the people right here in Smyrna, Georgia are the best anywhere. I always say there are two types of people in this world – those who live in Smyrna, GA, and those who wish they did!
