I just read the news this morning of President Biden’s deteriorating poll numbers. He stands at 40% approval, with the article stating this is the second lowest of any modern president, better only than President Trump at this point of his administration. As I reflected upon this, I realized there was an interesting contrast between the start of both administrations. They, in a way, are total opposites.
Trump’s problems were to a large degreed manufactured by the Democratic party. A congressional investigation of Russian influence in getting Trump elected was a daily highlight of the national news. The Mueller investigation, assisted with leaks from Democratic congressional investigators, as well as Hillary Clinton, battered Trump mercilessly. He was attacked from Day One.
On the other side, Joe Biden’s failures are all self-made. With an adoring press to begin his administration, he has managed to single-handedly (well, not really, the folks really running the White House have played a major role) destroy what goodwill he had by day-to-day mismanagement of government affairs.
Listening to an ever-increasing vocal wing of his party, his move leading from the center to the far, far left, has resulted in an endless string of failures. Mr. Biden immediately shut down pipelines across the US resulting in an over 50% increase in gas prices. He opened the border with no restrictions allowing millions of new immigrates in while we were in a COVID crisis. There was no accounting for any vaccinations for these folks and they have since been secretly sent on late-night planes to be resettled across the U.S.
So, we have more deaths from COVID under President Biden and we have no way of knowing what his border policies have to do with these numbers. Remember when running for office, Biden stated he had a plan to end the virus? Thank God for Trump’s directive for Operation Warp Speed! Then there is Afghanistan. Everyone wanted us out, but who else could have screwed it up like Biden? Either do not listen to your military leaders or surround yourself with "yes men." Add insult to injury to check your watch while the coffins of the 13 killed pass by you when their bodies were returned home. And finally, inflation, and with no end in sight, a likely recession looming. On reflection, 40% approval might be too high!
I have to wonder what the 40% see in biden that I don't see!!
