I feel compelled to comment on the article “Are prayers after football games harmless?” The title of the article immediately lets one know the obvious anti-prayer slant of the writer. In fact, the whole tone of the article makes me wonder if the person writing has ever had any experience with sporting contests at all. Who am I to question the writer? Well, I have been a part of prayers with a variety of sports teams on four different continents.
And I guarantee you that no coach ever keeps records of who attends a team prayer meeting. That argument is a strawman developed to de-legitimize prayer. It isn’t the way coaches think. Coaches are only concerned about 2 things: (1) winning and (2) character development. Although various coaches value these two elements differently, the majority place a far greater emphasis on winning than anything else. Who gets to play is determined by how well that person helps the team succeed.
So what do the coaches or players pray about? Usually, the safety for everyone involved and that their team plays up to its capabilities. I can safely assure you that fans pray far more for their team to win than the players do.
But there is one more important issue that the writer gets wrong. Prayers are not supposed to be “harmless.” The Bible states “that the effective fervent prayer of a righteous man (or women) avails much.” When I pray I am talking to the Almighty God, Creator of heaven and earth and I certainly don’t want to pray something that is “harmless.” If that is the goal of a prayer, then please don’t waste your breath.
Glen Leckman
Marietta
Glen Leckman spent 23 years with Athletes in Action ministry, primarily in the USA and South Africa, but also attending international sporting events.
