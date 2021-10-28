Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Dear Editor:
Can you believe it! WOW! The Atlanta Braves won the National League Pennant.
They did it at 11:41 p.m. on Oct. 23.
And they did it at the junction of Spring Road and The 4-Lane (Highway 41) in Smyrna, i.e., Cobb County. Baseball's pinnacle event, the World Series, is coming to Smyrna. Double WOW!!
And it is fitting that the last out made against the Los Angeles Dodgers was on a ground ball hit to Marietta's own shortstop Dansby Swanson who threw to Freddie Freeman, the Braves franchise player.
With great prescience to (Braves Development executive) Mike Plant and (former Cobb Chairman, the late) Tim Lee: Who would have thought?
Lou Belinfante
Smyrna
We have changed our commenting system. If you do not have an mdjonline.com account, you will need to create one in order to comment.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.