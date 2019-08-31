Editor’s note: Longtime columnist Melvyn Fein died Monday, Aug. 29, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. In tribute, the MDJ is running this list of his published works. They are available at amazon.com.
Social Domain Theory: Towards a Standard Sociological Taxonomy (2019)
Too Lazy to Chew: A Memoir of Discovery (2019)
The Great False Hope: A Critical Account of the Obama Presidency (2019)
Saving Our Marriages, Saving Ourselves: Surviving the Voluntary Intimacy Crisis (2019)
Social Individualism: A Bold Blueprint for Our Future (2019)
Social Stupidity: The Inevitability of Folly (2019)
Forward-Looking Conservatism: A Renegade Sociologist Speaks Out (2018)
A Principled Society: Cultivating Trust in a World of Strangers (2018)
Unlocking Your Inner Courage: Five Winning Strategies to Achieve the Life You Want and the World We Need (2016)
Evolution versus Revolution: The Paradoxes of Social Change (2015)
Redefining Higher Education: How Self-Direction Can Save Colleges (2014)
Post-Liberalism: The Death of a Dream (2012)
Human Hierarchies: A General Theory (2012)
On Loss and Losing: Beyond the Medical Model of Personal Distress (2011)
A Professionalized Society: Our Real Future (2010)
The Professionalized Self-Learning to Succeed in a Middle-Class World (2010)
Peoplization: An Introduction to Social Life (2007)
The Great Middle-Class Revolution: Our Long March Toward a Professionalized Society (2006)
Race and Morality: How Good Intentions Undermine Social Justice and Perpetuate Inequality (2001)
The Limits of Idealism: When Good Intentions Go Bad (1999)
Hardball without an Umpire: The Sociology of Morality (1997)
Analyzing Psychotherapy: A Social Role Interpretation (1992)
Integrated Anger Management (IAM): A Common Sense Guide to Coping with Anger (1993)
Role Change: A Resocialization Perspective (1990)