As a person who normally votes Republican, I am extremely dismayed to learn that former Senator David Perdue is running against Gov. Brian Kemp in the primary. In so doing, Mr Perdue will accomplish at least four things:
Drain donations from the general election campaign.
Perpetuate the fiction that Gov. Kemp in some way cost Donald Trump the state in 2020.
Sow further seeds of division in the Georgia GOP.
Help to elect Stacey Abrams governor in 2022.
The former president, for whom I voted twice, but never will again, lost a winnable re-election bid because he is a jerk, not because the election was stolen from him. People who held their noses and voted for him in 2016 were fed up by 2020. He then helped defeat two incumbent Republican senators in Georgia by convincing enough of his followers that the election was rigged to discourage them from turning out.
Brian Kemp has been a great governor, finding a proper balance between safety and freedom such that our state has maintained a robust economy while successfully battling the pandemic. Our budget is in surplus and we are attracting industry and increasing employment. Does anybody really believe Ms. Abrams will pursue policies that accomplish these ends? Look at California and New York for the answer.
By swallowing the sore loser “we was robbed” line of the former president, our former senator will do us great harm. It’s over. We lost. Withdraw from the primary, Mr. Perdue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.