First, some background: The Cobb County-City of Marietta should be a partnership, an equal partnership with neither one being dominant. All businesses and taxpayers in the City pay the same county taxes as other Cobb County citizens…except for the school systems and the fire and police departments. The city taxpayers pay the same amount of support for the county administration…and salaries.
The city taxpayers pay the same amount as the County taxpayers do for the county parks. All Cobb County citizens can use the Marietta Parks (i.e., Glover Park) and all Marietta citizens can use the county parks, just as it should be. However, the County and the County taxpayers do not pay any support for the city parks. They do not pay for such things in the city parks such as Concert in the Square, Chalktoberfest, the Marietta Farmers’ Market, etc., etc. The County does not help Marietta with the Independence Day Celebration, parade, fireworks. The city incurs considerable expense in sanitation, fire, and police protection. I’m glad Marietta does all of this for the enjoyment of our entire community.
Some years ago, the County bought city tax-paying property on Cherokee Street to have an administration building to build a parking deck. It also bought much more city tax-paying property on East Park Square and further east on Lawrence Street and Washington Ave. Then the County decided it wanted a second parking deck, so it bought the Cobb Federal building and another tax-paying block on Lawrence-Waddell Streets…all had been city taxable property. However, the city does provide police and fire protection, code enforcement and street sanitation for all the county buildings and parking lots with no funds furnished from the County.
The County told us that the decks would be used for free parking on nights, weekends, and holidays. Great, that helps the citizens, the downtown merchants, Glover Park, and the Strand Theater (The Strand does pay both county and city property taxes.).
Don’t misunderstand me; I am glad the County is here in downtown Marietta even though the loss of property taxes has been significant. My family fought for years to keep our county seat here. Maybe, just maybe, some people need to realize this partnership and its costs.
Several years ago, the County, with all of its wisdom, decided that it needed either to breakeven or to make a profit on its parking decks. What? Where is that a principle of County Governments? So, the County started charging for parking in its decks, all days, all hours, all the time. Please realize that this really hurts the people, the tax-paying businesses, and The Strand.
The supreme insult by the County occurred on July Fourth. It charged $10.00 per car to park in its decks for our citizens to celebrate our Independence Day! Are they now trying to clear a profit?
Dear Commissioners, please help your partners, the city (your taxpayers) because we (the City taxpayers) surely help you…a Heck of a lot! At least go back to the free parking in the decks on nights, weekends, and holidays.
Now, another partnership: between the taxpayers and the tax spenders. By all accounts, practically all property owners in the county have received massive increases in this year’s property tax appraisals. If our commissioners do not decrease the property tax mileage a corresponding amount, all of us will have to pay massive tax increases to the county.
Have any of you heard of any such mileage reduction from our county commissioners?
Nope, the only thing I have read from them is, “We’re underfunded; we’re understaffed; we’re underpaid.” What a public relations campaign to soften the target…us! This campaign does appear that they are planning a massive tax “windfall” by saying that they didn’t increase the tax mileage. Yea, it will be a massive tax increase.
If we provide it, they can spend it.
By the way, I have been saying for years, when the county was much smaller, that the Board of Commissioners should be increased in number, and now we are a county of almost 800,000. Each commissioner is trying to represent almost 200,00. In my previous position I had a rough enough time trying to represent 58,000.
Also, I am glad that all city elected officials in Georgia are non-partisan as it should be. I just wish that all county elected officials were non-partisan also, as it should be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.