DEAR EDITOR:
I am deeply disturbed that there exists people in America who have been indoctrinated in schools who either know no history or are so foolish as to ignore history who are attempting to destroy a system of government that saved the western world twice from communism and fascism.
Socialism has been a devastating failure in every attempt to force it upon a nation. One only has to compare the horrors imposed upon the people of Eastern Europe with those of American and its allies in Western Europe to see the radical differences in lifestyles, freedoms to go or do anything they choose, yet these fools who are today trying to subject America to some form of socialism are condemning America as every stupid name they have conjured up to justify changing our governmental system to socialism.
I spent 20 years in the Air Force doing my part to insure this country did not be taken over by the godless communists of Russia and now I see there are pure fools who want the American people to just vote to become subjects of the same type of government people did die and continue today to die trying to escape this horrible form of government. Lest these people voting for this form of government do not realize, socialism is the pure form of communism.
America is the country more people want to come to than any other country in the world. So we are to voluntarily turn this country over to a socialistic group of power-hungry fools to destroy? Wake up, America!
Don Grissom
Marietta