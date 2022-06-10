I am always for smaller, fewer, and less when it comes to government. The last thing I want to see is more cities - and even more bureaucracy - added to the county where I was born and reared and where I returned after my time in the military. I spent the last few days looking at the actual county district maps, and I think there is a much better solution to the new cities that are vying for formation in our county - double the number of districts!
The current districts are so large that opposite sides of their geographic areas do not even resemble each other (District 1 - Northwest Cobb - almost being an exception). Let's start at the "top left" and go clockwise. District 1's western half resembles the East Cobb of the 1970s and early 1980s in many ways (large land tracts and farms still in use), yet the eastern side is full of subdivisions and multiple school districts in a small area. District 3 has both the Post Oak and Dobbins areas - completely different in geography, demographics, traffic, businesses, and many other ways. District 2 has the traditional "East Cobb" group of schools and subdivisions, but it also houses Smyrna and Vinings which resemble something more like a mid-town or Highlands community with a populace that enjoys walking to local events and multiple dining venues. District 4 has the only area of Cobb County that incorporates I-20, yet it also has both industrialized areas in the east and more rural areas in the west.
As much as I hate adding more government, splitting our county into eight districts is the best solution for Cobb and a fair compromise for those who wish to incorporate new cities within Cobb County. By adding four more districts, the interests of the citizens would be better represented.
