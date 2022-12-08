Black people are outraged to learn that I am a black citizen who did not vote for Warnock nor Abrams. But, here are my reasons why.
Black racism. Both Warnock and Abrams are too blinded by past American ills, which prevents them from seeing our many achievements. Critical Race Theory in schools is case in point. Sure, history should be taught and comprehensive. But white people today should not be demonized because of past mistakes.
Same sex. It is mind-boggling that Reverend Warnock claims to be a Christian, yet he supports same-sex unions and promotes transgender males in women's sports. Americans certainly should have the right to choose their lifestyle. But, why would a Christian uphold such values?
Abortion. Don’t Warnock and Abrams understand that the vast majority of abortions especially black abortions are a result of irresponsible sex? Rape, incest, social calamity or reproductive freedom are only smokescreens. Especially a minister should be first to caution against murdering unborn babies for the sake of irresponsible sex.
Other issues such as crime and murder, high taxes, and unemployment also kept me from voting for Warnock and Abrams. Have they visited Black homes and neighborhoods to witness the mayhem created especially by Rap? And, lazy blacks need to go to work and stop draining the government.
No, I could not vote for Warnock and Abrams because they are more interested in winning votes rather than representing what is good for Georgians.
EXCELLENT thoughts and comments Mr. Hutcherson. Unfortunately, Reverend Warnock prefers the letter D in front of his name which means those beliefs are far more important than anything an actual REVEREND would employ. As far as Abrams is concerned, maybe an IQ test would tell us what we already know.
