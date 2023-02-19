As a Black child growing up in segregated America, I remember when Black History didn’t exist. And then, I remember the joy when we were awarded one week to celebrate Black history. America was changing.
Nowadays, Black History is celebrated for an entire month throughout the whole nation. And my teacher, Mrs. Coretta Scott King, even secured a Black national holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Words cannot express the joy I feel when our Black heroes and "sheroes" are recognized. Unfortunately, however, our historical focus conveniently diminishes Blacks who are considered too “radical,” such as Nat Turner, Denmark Vesey or Elijah Muhammad and Malcolm X. Nonetheless, we celebrate!
Black studies departments emerged in many institutions of higher learning largely as a result of Black History month. Here, Blacks are encouraged not only to recognize Black History. We are welcome to study African American heritage in light of the great indigenous civilizations of Mother Afrika. Perhaps, Dr. Henry Louis Gates is best known for highlighting this effort.
All-in-all, I am thankful for Black History month because in reality it shows that America is a nation willing to change for the better. From no Black history recognition to celebration for a whole month and now having Black Studies departments, I can only marvel.
Thank you America for recognizing Black History month. Thank you for the opportunity to celebrate my history which was once denied. I am proud to be a Black American!
