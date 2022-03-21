The predicament of the rising price of gas at the pump is a self-inflicted problem created by the Biden Administration's war on oil. What is obvious to anyone who drives a gas-powered automobile is the rise of gasoline prices. However, what is not so obvious is that there are a lot of other things that will also be going up. I looked up a list from Ranken Energy Corp. of some facts about petroleum products. It is mind boggling. The information shows that one 42-gallon barrel of crude oil produces 19.4 gallons of gas. The rest (over half) is used to make other things. They only listed 144 of the 6,000 items. Among them are solvents, diesel fuel, motor oil, bearing grease, ink, asphalt, floor wax, tires, shoe polish, toothpaste, and heart valves. These are only a very few because they are too numerous (at least 6,000) to name in the allotted space of this column. The price of all these items I have listed are bound to go up as well as the rest of the 6,000 items. President Bush back in 2008 when gas prices were at a record high at the time opened up off-shore drilling, and the price of oil almost immediately went down.
The people who would like to get rid of all fossil fuels had better start coming up with a replacement for all the 6,000 or more products that are now made from petroleum.
By the way, the ice age began 2.4 million years ago and lasted until 11,500 years ago when the earth's tilt angle in relation to the sun started increasing, which melted the glaciers that covered a good bit of the earth. The earth is still in a warming cycle which I for one am enjoying. I am not a scientist, but neither is Al Gore. Everything I have written here I have researched, One thing I have learned over the years. Never trust an agenda that a politician is pushing. It usually is for more taxes or votes. Maybe both.
