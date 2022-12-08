There was a 10 percentage point swing between Governor Kemp's re-election and Herschel Walker's defeat.
This is why it happened.
1) Trumpism is an absolute dead end.
The overflow of unqualified celebrities and conspiracy theorists running for office has damaged the GOP nationally and locally. Donald Trump is undermining the rising stars of the party and if that doesn't change, it's going to turn more people off to Republican candidates. Especially if those candidates are unfit for office.
2) The GOP has a big 'metro' issue.
If you look at Georgia, nine of the eleven largest counties overwhelmingly voted for the Democratic candidate. The bulk of Georgia's wealth and growth resides in those areas. This isn't just a Georgia trend. It's a national trend.
If rural America was the angry force that led to the GOP sweep in 2016, metropolitan voters, especially young and minority voters, have become the swing vote of 2020 and 2022.
3) Rural America needs a stronger economic engine.
Most GOP strongholds are in rural counties and Georgia has absolutely tons of them. About 75% of our counties have large rural populations. The problem with that? Those counties have a limited economic base. Georgia has way too many counties with too little economic activity.
If the Georgia GOP wants to build their base, they need to look at consolidating the endless sprawl of local governments that are often redundant and can't attract large businesses or young professionals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.