Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus who is the most influential person in history. Yet, our educational industrial complex ignores Him! More books have been written about Him than anyone else. The elites in academia are even changing our calendar from B.C. (Before Christ) and A.D. to CE and BCE (before the common era). How does anyone even consider themselves “educated” who knows little about his man? We live in a culture that is perfused with His teachings!
Who is this Jesus?” The world has been puzzled by this man for 2000 years; however, there are more than 6300 archaeological documents pointing to his existence. The next closest archaeological document is Homer’s “Iliad “with 42. Many have tried to disprove his existence, and have failed. He has recently been called the archetype of mankind.
Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount, along with his other teachings, form a large part of the basis of Western Civilization. Over a three-year period, he transformed his 12 disciples into followers who effectively brought down the paganism of the Roman Empire. None of these disciples ever recanted their belief in who He was. Religion, literature, music, drama, poetry, and politics are among the many areas that have been heavily influenced by Him. Many of our art forms were created as adulation for Him.
His followers were initially called people of the Way. Later, they were criticized, mocked, slaughtered, and labeled “Christians” as a sign of derision. Wars have been fought in His name. No one person in history has had as great an impact as Jesus. Yet, our post-modern America has decided that His life and teachings are not important enough to even allow in our public schools; so His teachings have been banished not only from our public schools, but from our public squares. Our school boards and principals shudder at the mention of His name for fear of lawsuits.
Jesus said that He was the son of God, and that He was bringing the Kingdom of God to earth. Having been blameless during His 33 years, He was beaten, charged, tried, convicted, and crucified. Remarkably, among His last words on the cross were words of forgiveness for those who crucified him. After His body was placed in the tomb, guarded by Roman centurions, three days later that tomb was empty. Did He conquer death?
Since His birth, the world has not been the same. And every one of us has to decide who He was and is.
