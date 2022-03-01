I have many questions I would like answered before I vote to decide if I want East Cobb to be a city. I have lived in my neighborhood since 1977 and can only complain about some services through the years. My biggest complaint is garbage service. I will not mention the name of our service, but they are terrible. Apparently they have a monopoly on my subdivision as I have called over 10 other services recently who say they do not service our neighborhood. We have had many service delays for over a year now. Delays are days to months. We did not have recycling for the entire month of January. E-mails to us weekly state service will be the next day or week, which does not happen. Calls require much time with long wait times. The only excuse is that because of COVID they do not have enough staff.
We are elderly people, as are many in our subdivision. We do not feel it is safe to leave trash overflowing on our streets as it is hazardous and encourages wildlife. We had a red mangy fox scourging in our yards just this week. I am all for recycling and have more of that than garbage, but cannot support it if it is not picked up on schedule.
My question is: If I vote “yes” to have East Cobb be a city, can we pay taxes to the city of East Cobb to provide adequate garbage and recycling services?
As an added note, my sister and her husband live in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. They pay their city of Jacksonville Beach taxes which includes garbage services. They get weekly garbage and recycling and also have weekly yard trash pickup of palm fronds, etc. which they put in a designated place on the street which does not require yard bags.
