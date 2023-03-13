Dear Editor:
A young Georgia woman was charged with vehicular homicide after a 2018 car wreck that killed a young man. The driver, from Acworth, Georgia, was driving a BMW when she hit a dog and then crashed into a utility pole. Her passenger, 24-year-old Beau Johnson, of Marietta, Georgia was already deceased when emergency responders arrived.
The driver was charged with DUI, but was later arrested on additional charges, including vehicular homicide in the first degree, reckless driving, and improper lane change.
Due to COVID and multiple strategically timed delays by the defense, this case was finally assigned a court date in 2023. The driver received no jail time. She does, however, have to successfully complete the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment for State Prisoners program, and wear an ankle-monitor.
The grieving mother recited a powerful and emotional impact statement in which she requested the maximum jail time to avoid this happening again to another mother, or even the driver herself, should her own son (born between accident and trial) be a passenger in her car.
Yet, shortly after my friend had eloquently spoken her truths, the judge referenced a case she’d presided over whereby a grieving grandmother had lost her granddaughter to an impaired driver. The judge stated how this woman (in contrast was implied) was filled with such mercy and forgiveness. She continued on about how the woman truly exemplified the epitome of grace and compassion. I was surprised at the insensitivity and unprofessionalism of expressing such an opinion in front of the grieving mother who had lost her only son (her only known blood relative) and who had just clearly stated that she believes in justice, consequence and repercussion.
Another statement the judge made was that the driver should speak to DUI offenders and such groups. Can you imagine the Q&A session after she tells the story about how she drank, took “multiple substances,” got behind the wheel and KILLED someone? Attendees will undoubtedly ask: “How much TIME did you get?” And her answer will have to be: “None.”
What message does this send to potential offenders? Don’t worry...it appears you can KILL someone these days while driving drunk and/or high and not be sentenced jail time.
The grieving mother is a loving, and compassionate woman, but she believes in justice and consequences for our actions in this life. I sat through the sentencing from the judge thoroughly dumfounded. What is the deterrence? Where is the justice?
Linda Ellis
Marietta
