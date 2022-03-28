Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis wrote in 1913, “sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.” Since Margorie Taylor Green is about to represent – as far as a self-serving pariah like herself can be a representative of anything beyond her own ego – a significant portion of Cobb County, where is the coverage in this fine local paper of her latest disgusting stunt from Feb. 26? It certainly deserves some sunlight.
For those who have buried themselves in the right-wing echo chamber of Steve Bannon’s podcast and Tucker Carlson’s asinine punditry, but who still come up for air in the pages of the MDJ from time to time, Greene spoke before a large crowd of scared, immoral, un-American, white supremacists hosted by Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes. The crowd of Brownshirt wannabees was chanting “Putin, Putin” even while the Russian dictator was bombing and invading the budding democracy of Ukraine. They even cheered on comparisons between Putin and Adolf Hitler right before Georgia’s very own 14th District congressperson gleefully took the stage. And yet, she still gleefully took the stage. Let that sink in folks. And to the excellent news reporters of the MDJ, don’t be shy with your sunlight where there is filth in need of disinfecting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.