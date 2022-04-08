It’s an election year, and while I’m seeing a long list of public policy proposals from Democratic candidates on issues like healthcare, voting rights, education, transportation, and higher wages, it’s crickets on the other side of the aisle.
Over there, what’s important to voters is replaced by fear, loathing, and lots of lies.
Speaking for the party he leads, the former guy encapsulated the GOP’s 2022 platform during a rambling monologue in Michigan last Saturday. “The Democrat(ic) Party is waging war on reality, war on science, war on children, war on women,” brayed the one-term, twice impeached ex-president.
This was an exercise in what psychologists call projection in which the patient ascribes his own psychosis to others.
The Republican Party, for example, that refuses to acknowledge Joe Biden is the legitimate president (reality), that says Ivermectin is effective against COVID-19 (science), that stands in the way of underprivileged kids receiving adequate healthcare, housing, and food (children), that wants to take away the right to safe abortions (women).
The former guy, in fact, projects all the time. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “crazy.” President Biden is “corrupt.” Democrats are “losers.” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Cal) is a “liar.” Every one of those terms can accurately be applied to the ex-president who, in his own demented way, is telling us who he really is.
When he spoke Saturday, there were no policy proposals from the guy who once promised Americans “beautiful healthcare” when the GOP controlled both chambers of Congress, just more vitriol and more lies, his rally another pathetic primal scream of impotent rage.
This is who Republicans embrace today. A deranged loser.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s recent Supreme Court confirmation hearings offered further insight into just how far off the rails the has gone.
With impeccable academic and professional credentials, Judge Jackson is rated “highly qualified” for the Supreme Court by the American Bar Association. Republicans weren’t interested.
This was payback time for the Brett Kavanaugh hearing during which the judge was credibly accused of sexual assault as a teen. Thus, Republicans on the Senate panel turned the Jackson hearing into a travesty, airing their usual cultural grievances in a bid for some Fox News airtime.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tx) waved around a children’s book about race as if it had anything to do with the work of a SCOTUS associate justice. MAGA insurrection cheerleader Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo) all but accused Jackson of protecting pedophiles. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asked the judge to rate her religious faith on a scale of one to 10.
Throughout all this stupidity, Jackson responded with dignity and grace, a metaphor for the difference between Republicans and Democrats. On the one hand, we have meaningless histrionics mimicking the ex-president. On the other hand, a party that wants to get things done for the middle class, working poor, and seniors.
It’s also evident here in Georgia. Former Sen. David Perdue, trying to unseat his Republican rival, Gov. Brian Kemp, has hitched his entire campaign to the MAGA Big Lie (the former guy admitted to historians this week he lost the election).
Hershel Walker wants to defeat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock but refuses to debate and told voters he finished in the top 1% of his UGA class when, in fact, he never earned a degree.
I’m still waiting for Perdue or Walker to detail what they’ll do to help improve the lives of average Georgians in the unlikely event either is elected. Meantime, establishment Republicans who gleefully stood by during the former guy’s phony Obama birth certificate jihad a decade ago, are now the sworn enemies of the MAGA mob.
Talk about buyer’s remorse.
Under President Biden, the economy is booming as measured by any metric. His focus hasn’t been on culture wars, but only on what really matters: overcoming COVID, jobs, healthcare and much more. On these fronts he has been undeniably successful to the consternation of many conservatives who watched the former guy crash the economy in 2020 while tens of thousands needlessly died.
All that’s left for Republicans today is hysterics, denial, deception, and, oh yes, its future “stars”: Marjorie Taylor Greene (belle of the Cobb County GOP ball), Madison Cawthorn, Matt Gaetz, and Lauren Boebert.
MAGA Republicans might win in the 2022 election cycle, but in three or four more cycles they’ll be just a bad memory as more and more young people, minorities, moderates, and independents see through the deceit and distractions and vote for those looking out for their best interests.
On another note, the horrors we’re watching unfold in Ukraine, war criminal Putin’s barbarity and cruelty, cannot and must not be excused or trivialized. You can help. Please pray for the courageous Ukrainian people and, if you are able, give to the Ukraine Red Cross online.
