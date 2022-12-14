It never seems to amaze me that firearms advocates (Dec. 13) never fail to find a false equivalence to justify the daily carnage that exists in our country over firearms.
Some suggest that the problem is "the hearts of man," others blame mental illness, pornography, bad parenting, drugs, single-parent families and on and on. They do not take into consideration that these problems exist in every industrialized country on earth. The only difference is that these countries do not allow free access to firearms for almost anyone.
There is currently a firearm for every man, woman and child in this country with very little restrictions and to suggest that there will be firearm confiscation is absurd.
Mr. Grissom gives the old example that a loaded firearm left on a table as an inanimate object cannot think and cause harm on its own, therefore guns can't kill. I certainly hope there are no small children around his house, as others have found inanimate objects left unattended or in the wrong hands can indeed kill.
He uses another false equivalence that automobiles can also kill but the automobile was not designed to kill, it was designed as transportation. In order to use an automobile, one must prove that you are proficient and physically capable in its use and understand the rules of the road. (To) be issued a renewable license to drive, you must also obtain liability insurance that will reimburse others if you are responsible for personal or property damage. You are also legally responsible for violations of the law caused by your use of that vehicle.
Today there are very little restrictions on the purchase of firearms and ammunition to individuals who may be mentally incapable of properly using these weapons.
These bogus arguments have led to the mindless slaughter of innocent people, children have been killed in their classrooms and no American is safe going about the most common events like shopping, theater, parades, school, anywhere people gather. When will we say "enough?"
