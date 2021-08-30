DEAR EDITOR:
On April 20, 1965, my uncle Army Lt. Kenneth Dean was killed in Vietnam. He was a graduate of the Military Academy at West Point. At the time of his death, he had a wife and a ten month old son. Lt. Dean and fifty thousand men and women died in a failed effort to export democracy to the region. Today, I watched in horror as Afghans tried desperately to get out of their capital. The parallels between Saigon and Kabul have been made countless times in the media, so I won’t belabor the obvious.
Here’s my question...how many more men and women are we going to sacrifice? After all these years, I wonder just what my uncle died for. Less than a decade later, we were in full retreat. Fifty thousand dead...for what?
Now, we’ve lost over 2,300 service members in Afghanistan, not to mention all those wounded. The question remains ... for what? When you add to the US total, all the Soviets and the British before that. For what? Is the region of such critical importance to world civilization? Maybe during the spice trade...but now?
Before we send our military into harms way, we need to remember that those folks are our sons and daughters, many have family at home, as my uncle did.
Was it really worth it?
Ken Bolt
Marietta
