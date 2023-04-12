It started when Trump took office and lasted for three of his four years in office: the disgusting nonsense by the Democratic Party. All they did was go after President Trump, making up story after story. They didn't bother to focus on legislating and governing for the American people. In the process, the Democratic Party wasted 40 million dollars of our taxpayer monies, and while most likely being subsidized by George Soros.
Now the nonsense continues with the indictment of former President Trump. Meanwhile, we have a struggling economy, a disgustingly high inflation rate of over 6%, an open border policy that is crippling our southern border states with crime and drugs, average gasoline prices that went from $2.38 under Trump to $3.68 before any bomb was dropped on Ukraine. Why don't they spend their time and money fixing these major problems in our country?
Instead, a New York Democratic prosecuting attorney has gone after Trump on a flimsy case, once again wasting money and time. Our only hope is that his, the Democrats, and George Soros efforts will fall flat on their face. Gee, it's funny how Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden have escaped any prosecution for their lowly deeds, which are much more consequential for the American people. Again they don't care about the hard-working, law-abiding, God-fearing American. We need to take matters into our own hands at the polls in 2024. If not, I'm afraid the American people might have to say we've had enough of this banana republic and some will not only raid the Capitol, but also the Department of Justice and the FBI, since they're responsible for this two tier justice system! I certainly hope and pray this never takes place. A wake up call is needed, folks!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.