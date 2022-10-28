With a big election coming up soon, there is something called the “Pot Roast Principle” that comes into play when some people are deciding how to vote. The “Pot Roast Principle” story is about a woman who cuts the ends off her pot roast before putting it in the pan — not knowing why, but simply out of tradition. If you haven’t already read it, here is a version:
A young daughter watched her mother cut a couple of inches of meat off both ends of the pot roast before putting it into the pan. When the daughter asked why, her mother said she had learned to do it this way from her mother. The daughter asks her grandmother who happens to be there why she cuts off inches from each end of the pot roast. The grandmother answered that she had learned to do it that way from her mother. Still not satisfied with the answer, the young daughter called up her great-grandmother and asks her the same question. She says, “My mother did it this way. Why not call and ask her. So she calls the great great-mother and asks her why she would cut inches off the pot roast before cooking it. The great great-grandmother laughs and says, “We used to be so poor and didn’t have a lot of cookware so I had to cut off the ends of the meat so it would fit into my only pan.”
This story is an example of how we as people do things and don’t have any idea why. This is particularly true when it comes to voting. Generations have voted for a certain political party simply because of family tradition. It was the way their ma, grandma, pa, grandpa, uncle, cousin, etc., voted. They seem to think that in some way they are honoring their loved one by voting how they vote and would be dishonoring them if they voted any other way.
Rather than being that person cutting inches off the pot roast not knowing why, find out why. There are two platforms on the ballot; do your homework; research both platforms/parties and vote for the platform/party and/or individual who more closely aligns with your personal beliefs and values not ma’s, grandma’s, pa’s, grandpa’s, uncle’s, cousin’s, etc.
