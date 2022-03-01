I am writing this letter as a follow-up to Lance Lamberton’s recent letter to the editor concerning the proposed transit tax. As I understand it, our local politicians who never have enough revenue, now want billions of dollars more for something they call “transit/mobility!” What exactly that is I assume will be determined at a later date. You know you have to pass the bill in order to see what’s in it.
Also, the people supporting this idea claim it’s an investment in our future, so as an investor my question is what will be the Return On Investment (ROI)? Is it less traffic on our roads, faster commutes, roads without potholes, or is it just more buses on the roads and interstates with not many riders in them. Can the supporters of this idea please tell us how they plan to measure the success of the program and who will do it, if anyone. I’m sure the Chamber and others really don’t care about how to measure the success of a program like this, they just like the idea of more government spending on programs that benefit them, even if there is little or no benefit to those that paid for it. More government spending is just more spending if it doesn’t result in a measurable benefit to all citizens. The federal government is $30 trillion in debt, and I’m not sure there’s anyone who can explain what we got for that and who benefited other than a few well connected people!
Here’s my idea to help improve transit in the metro area almost immediately, fix the potholes in the roads! That would be a great start and easy for all of us to see and understand.
