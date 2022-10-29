A recent letter by Ben Osborne is denouncing the newest leader of Italy calling her a nationalist. OMG! It’s wrong to love your country and be able to make decisions for yourselves rather than some foreign group who supposedly have everyone’s interest at heart?
He references the peace in Europe was created by everyone getting along. Hate to bust his bubble, but that peace in Europe was a result of the United State’s military presence. Had it not been for our nationalist loving military, Europe would have become part of the USSR and communist. Knowledge of history should demonstrate to Mr Osborne the lesson created by the League of Nations. NATO was created after WWII, protected by the nationalist US military. The EU was able to exist thanks to the ever-present US military.
What we are seeing in Europe today is individual states beginning to doubt and mistrust the dictates of bureaucrats who are imposing what they think is in the best interest of the whole, not the individual states. Not all states, just like people, have the same interests, same goals in life nor the same abilities. Unfortunately, the fools in charge of our nation today can’t seem to understand or realize that we are not all the same, with the same knowledge, wisdom or abilities. What this country needs is more mean tweets and less destruction of our borders, economy, educational systems and protection from crime.
(0) comments
