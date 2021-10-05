I understand the MDJ's wanting to build tension and controversy, and thus perhaps subscribership, by presenting articles in as stark a contrast as possible, e.g. Kevin Foley v. Ann Coulter, but couldn't you get a Lefty rep more deserving than this Foley person? Or are all lefties this ridiculously risible? "Christian nationalists?" Who might they be? Christians who love their country, and want borders? It's all too obvious that Christianity has fallen far out of favor among the left, who now appear, with insouciant naivete, to be welcoming in communist tyranny itself. A mandate here, an abridged freedom of thought or speech there.
Until fairly recently, America was a Christian nation, as stated by nearly every elected president. John Adams, also cited by Mr. Foley, stated "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."
Look at this Foley faux simile: "There doesn't seem to be much daylight between the Taliban and Christian nationalists here in America, who would love nothing better than to install a theocracy that dictates all aspects of every American's life, and perhaps enforce it with guns." Who in America, who reads anything at all, and has the merest trace of knowledge of history and current events, thinks that beheadings and chopping off of hands, along with slew of other primitive, anachronistic outrages, is in any way comparable to not being able to buy beer on Sundays?(now passe').
It's the liberal/progressive lefties who want the right to kill their unwanted children, even up to birth. How primitive and backward is that? But then, the fundamentalists of the Left are just as unreasonable as the more familiar ones. And again, very much like the ones the left hate and despise, the leftist fundamentalists are equally loath to admit their own brand of fundamentalism. They get away with it because it's cloaked in the robes of academia and wears the suits and ensembles of the broadcast Big Media, along with the freakish frocks of the witless puppets, the Hollywood "Celebrities."
I think what the Founders likely feared most was irresponsible media bending, shaping, revising, embellishing, omitting, and misrepresenting the Truth.
